Cañon City, CO

Royal Gorge Bridge and Park holiday light show

By Brett Yager
 4 days ago

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Royal Gorge Bridge & Park has announced a new drive-through experience this holiday season at the Royal Gorge Bridge. The Bridge of Lights event will run through the holidays starting on Nov. 18.

PPIR’s ‘Magic of Lights’ to debut first ever light show

The Bridge of Lights will run from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Nov. 18 – 27, Dec. 1 – 4, and Dec. 15 – 31 with the exception of Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day. Guests will have the opportunity to drive across the bridge at night, something that is not usually offered according to the Park. There will be thousands of lights creating displays centered around the bridge itself.

Royal Gorge Bridge & Park is encouraging guests to purchase their tickets in advance. Purchases on the web store will have a $5 discount. Tickets are $40 per car at the gate, the bridge is limited to vehicles with up to eight passenger seats. Guests can also purchase refreshments and other holiday goodies to enjoy while driving through the displays.

