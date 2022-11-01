ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

KCBD

Hurst Farm Supply sold to South Plains Implement after 67 years

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After 67 years of supporting the farmers of West Texas, the Hurst family has sold their business. Joe Hurst’s father started the business back in 1955 with two other partners. Since then the Hurst family has been a key part of the agriculture community. “It’s...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Texas Tech researches vaccination through tattoos

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For most people, tattoos probably don’t make them think of vaccines. For Idera Lawal, his project to get into the Chemical Engineering doctorate program at Texas Tech had his gears turning on how to vaccinate someone using a tattoo gun. After six weeks of literature...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

End Zone: Friday, November 4

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete Christy with your high school football scores and highlights. Southland 1 Dawson 0 (Forfeit) Christ The King vs. Kingdom Prep (Saturday, Nov. 5)
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Latest ag innovation takes the farmer out of the tractor

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Farmers can now work without being in the fields. An autonomous tractor can work on its own with help from a kit that can be added on. “We’re not going to be driving this thing down the highway, down the road,” a sales employee at Western Equipment in Plainview, Cameron Clark, said. “You know, it’s going to be something that we leave the barn, go to the field, and then you’ll be able to turn the on the autonomous from your phone.”
PLAINVIEW, TX
KCBD

‘Less of an underdog story:’ New Deal alumnus takes band to state

NEW DEAL, Texas (KCBD) - State band contests are a few days away and for one area band, the return to the contest is part of the start of a somewhat new tradition. In New Deal, an alumnus hopes to keep state performances going for years to come. For Matthew Aguirre, directing the new deal band is a return to his roots.
NEW DEAL, TX
KCBD

Weekend temperatures cool down before rebounding

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock may experience its first freeze on Saturday morning as skies remain clear and winds decrease. The air should be dry enough but the question is wind speed. If the winds stay below 10 mph or so then a freeze has a better chance of occurring. The skies will be clear but winds over 10 mph could keep the temp above the freeze mark.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Watch Coronado, Monterey games tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - KCBD End Zone coverage of high school football games continues tonight, with two broadcasts. You can watch Coronado at Amarillo Tascosa starting at 7 p.m. on KMYL My Lubbock TV. My Lubbock TV is antenna 14.1/22.2 as well as cable and satellite across the South Plains. We also will have the game live on the KCBD Connected TV app for Roku, Fire, AppleTV and in the stream above.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Horned Frogs head to Lubbock for Saturday matchup

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders (14-9, 3-7 Big 12) are back at home this Saturday, Nov. 5 when they host the TCU Horned Frogs at 1 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough loss to the No. 11 Baylor...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock ISD students receive new coats

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD students will be better prepared for the winter season thanks to the Professional Firefighters Association’s “Coats for Kids” initiative. Chris Kemp, a Captain with the Lubbock Fire Department, says about $26,000 was raised through a golf tournament hosted by the Professional...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Lubbock VA Clinic hosts first ‘Welcome Home’ celebration

LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - The Amarillo VA Health Care System is excited to host the first-ever drive-thru “Welcome Home” celebration on Nov. 5 from 1 - 3 p.m. at the Lubbock VA Outpatient Clinic. This event is free and open to all Veterans and their families. The...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Tacos and Tequila Music Festival comes to Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Tacos and Tequila Music Festival is coming to Lubbock!. On Saturday, Nov. 5, many famous names will grace the stage at the Lone Star Amphitheater, including:. Collective Soul at 9:30 p.m. The Toadies at 8 p.m. Bowling for Soup at 6:30 p.m. Texas Hippie Coalition...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Alzheimer’s Awareness Fair to help caregivers & more

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It is estimated that more than 6 million people in this country are living with Alzheimer’s Disease and that number is expected to climb to 13 million by 2050. November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. Coming up on November 9th, the Texas Tech...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Putting daylight saving time to bed: possibly the last year Americans will be changing their clocks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - There is little doubt that people across America are sick of falling back and springing forward. Despite decades of deliberation on Capitol Hill, a Senate proposal to end daylight saving time is awaiting a vote in the House. Proponents say it would put DST to bed for good. They call it the “Sunshine Protection Act” and the Senate unanimously approved it in March. The Lubbock citizens we spoke to unanimously agree that resetting clocks twice a year is outdated.
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

5 injured in crash, 19th Street closed

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police Major Crash Investigation Unit is currently investigating a collision at 19th St. & Chicago Ave., which sent five people to the hospital, three with serious injuries. The crash happened after 2 a.m. 19th St. is currently closed in both directions. Avoid the area if...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Cold wind and other South Plains weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A strong weather system, centered north of the South Plains, will bring light rain showers, a lot of wind, and a very cold night, to the KCBD viewing area. Early morning thunderstorms, now east of our area, produced brief heavy rainfall at a few locations near...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCBD

Semi overturns on E. FM 40, one injured

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Troopers with the Department of Public Safety are responding to an overturned semi that was carrying diesel fuel at 10515 E. FM 40, between Roosevelt and Acuff. The call came in around 2:20 p.m. Jaws of life were requested and Roosevelt Fire was on scene to...
LUBBOCK, TX

