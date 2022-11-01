LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Farmers can now work without being in the fields. An autonomous tractor can work on its own with help from a kit that can be added on. “We’re not going to be driving this thing down the highway, down the road,” a sales employee at Western Equipment in Plainview, Cameron Clark, said. “You know, it’s going to be something that we leave the barn, go to the field, and then you’ll be able to turn the on the autonomous from your phone.”

