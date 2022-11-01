ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

Comments / 0

Related
KXL

Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless

Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Early ballot returns trending low

Ballot returns in both Wasco and Hood River counties are trending below return levels in recent mid-term elections, according to election officials. As of Nov. 2, Wasco County is at 29.21% with 5451 ballots returned. In the 2020 General Election it was 54.37% and 9879 ballots returned by this date, and in 2018 it was 32.31% and 5514 ballots returned, according to Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

City declares E. Ninth Street property nuisance, orders removal

THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles denied an abatement appeal from R. Douglas Powell on Monday, following the declaration of a house in the public right-of-way as a public nuisance at the last regular city council meeting. The ownership of the house, located on E Ninth Street,...
THE DALLES, OR
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Philip Marsh

On Oct. 24, 2022, Philip Alan Marsh slipped away peacefully in his home in Portland Ore. He was 68 at the time of his passing. Phil was born on March 14, 1954, to Carol Jean and Charles Donald Marsh in Hood River, Ore. He grew up with his older brother, Richard Donald Marsh, on Brookside Drive in Hood River.
PORTLAND, OR
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR
NEWStalk 870

Oregon Mayor Arrested in Road Rage Incident

(Parkdale, OR) -- It's a case of a bizarre and violent road rage incident. The mayor of the small Hood River County, Oregon town of Rufus, about 100 miles from the Tri-Cities has been arrested for attempted murder and other charges in a road rage incident. The Hood River County Sheriff's Office says on Monday night, a family driving on Highway 281 near Parkdale was following an SUV that was driving erratically. It abruptly pulled over and as the family passed the vehicle, the driver got out and fired several shots hitting their car. There were two adults and two children inside. No one was hurt. The shooter was identified as Dowen Jones, the mayor of Rufus. He was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and four counts of Attempted Assault.
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
Pamplin Media Group

What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KXL

Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder

RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
RUFUS, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy