Read full article on original website
Related
KXL
Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless
Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
kptv.com
Hardesty amendment to remove camping ban rejected by Portland city council
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With Thursday’s big vote by Portland City Council on the camping ban and designated camping zones, Portlanders on both sides of the issue are reacting. Mayor Ted Wheeler and Commissioner Dan Ryan have preposed a ban on homeless encampments while designating camping areas and bolstering...
columbiagorgenews.com
Early ballot returns trending low
Ballot returns in both Wasco and Hood River counties are trending below return levels in recent mid-term elections, according to election officials. As of Nov. 2, Wasco County is at 29.21% with 5451 ballots returned. In the 2020 General Election it was 54.37% and 9879 ballots returned by this date, and in 2018 it was 32.31% and 5514 ballots returned, according to Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee.
KPVI Newschannel 6
City declares E. Ninth Street property nuisance, orders removal
THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles denied an abatement appeal from R. Douglas Powell on Monday, following the declaration of a house in the public right-of-way as a public nuisance at the last regular city council meeting. The ownership of the house, located on E Ninth Street,...
kptv.com
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
focushillsboro.com
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes
Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that.
columbiagorgenews.com
Obituary: Philip Marsh
On Oct. 24, 2022, Philip Alan Marsh slipped away peacefully in his home in Portland Ore. He was 68 at the time of his passing. Phil was born on March 14, 1954, to Carol Jean and Charles Donald Marsh in Hood River, Ore. He grew up with his older brother, Richard Donald Marsh, on Brookside Drive in Hood River.
northeastoregonnow.com
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
Oregon residents’ LGBTQ+ Pride flag burned, police say
The flag was on a pole attached to the residents' home when it was torched, according to the Newberg-Dundee Police Department.
Poll: Drazan holds slight edge over Kotek in Oregon governor’s race
With less than a week before Election Day, a new poll from Nelson Research shows that the Oregon governor's race may be a nailbiter.
thereflector.com
Vancouver man receives eight and a half years in crash that killed Ridgefield resident
A Vancouver man has received more than eight years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of vehicular homicide and assault from a December fatal accident on an Interstate 5 offramp. On Oct. 17, Derek Cunningham, 34, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court and was sentenced to 102 months...
Oregon Mayor Arrested in Road Rage Incident
(Parkdale, OR) -- It's a case of a bizarre and violent road rage incident. The mayor of the small Hood River County, Oregon town of Rufus, about 100 miles from the Tri-Cities has been arrested for attempted murder and other charges in a road rage incident. The Hood River County Sheriff's Office says on Monday night, a family driving on Highway 281 near Parkdale was following an SUV that was driving erratically. It abruptly pulled over and as the family passed the vehicle, the driver got out and fired several shots hitting their car. There were two adults and two children inside. No one was hurt. The shooter was identified as Dowen Jones, the mayor of Rufus. He was arrested and charged with Attempted Murder and four counts of Attempted Assault.
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
Pamplin Media Group
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?
The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
DA tries strong-arm tactic to force state to appoint public defenders amid crisis
The top prosecutor in Portland’s westside suburbs has adopted an aggressive strategy designed to scare up public defenders for criminal defendants languishing behind bars without representation. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said his office will now seek a court order forcing Oregon’s public defense agency to find attorneys...
KXL
Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder
RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Comments / 0