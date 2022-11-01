ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince William County, VA

Related
dcnewsnow.com

5 found dead in La Plata home

Police said that five people were shot and killed in a single-family La Plata home.
LA PLATA, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Second Teenager Arrested in Shooting of Washington Commanders' Brian Robinson

The Metropolitan Police Department said it arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to the shooting of Brian Robinson of the Washington Commanders. MPD already arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection to the crime.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Boy Shot on 7th Street Northwest in D.C.

Police said medics took a boy to the hospital after someone armed with two guns shot him in Northwest D.C. on Nov. 4, 2022.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

FCPS schools see lunch debt decrease

Federal lunch waivers expired in September, causing parents to scramble to figure out how to afford their kid's school lunches.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Officials weigh in on reforming D.C.'s criminal code

D.C.'s police chief and Mayor weighed in on reforming the District's criminal code.
WASHINGTON, DC
dcnewsnow.com

Potential bidders for Commanders emerge

There's a frenzy of big names reportedly interested in purchasing the Washington Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

Police levy renewal on upcoming election ballot

MARTINSBURG, W.Va. (DC News Now) — Voters in Martinsburg will see an additional item on their ballots on election day regarding the renewal of the police levy. The levy expires on June 13, 2024, and provides for nine police officer positions and the equipment they need. The levy also helped officers to provide several services […]
MARTINSBURG, WV
WBOC

Maryland Announces Three New Sustainable Communities

PITTSVILLE, Md. - The Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development announced Tuesday that a town in Wicomico County has been named one of Maryland's newest Sustainable Communities. The town of Pittsville received designation. With the addition of Boonsboro (Washington County), and Smithsburg (Washington County), the state of Maryland’s Smart...
MARYLAND STATE
fox5dc.com

Maryland man found dead in homemade laboratory; Maryland police investigating

WASHINGTON - A 60-year-old man was found dead near a suspected drug lab, according to Maryland State Police. Bradley Ray Roberts of Washington County was pronounced dead at his residence in Smithsburg, Maryland, after police conducted a welfare check Thursday morning. Family members from out of the area reported they had not spoken with Roberts for several days and that he had been ill, according to police.
SMITHSBURG, MD
theriver953.com

Multiple structure fire in Frederick County

A multiple structure fire occurred early Wednesday morning on Zion Church Road in Frederick County which partially collapsed one of the buildings. The fire started in a partially enclosed breezeway between a mobile home and two story single family dwelling. There were no injuries in the incident and the damages...
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
WUSA9

Person arrested on first day of fare evasion enforcement, WMATA says

A campaign to push back against fare evasion on the Metro has already led to one arrest in Virginia. Metro Transit Police (MTPD) will began issuing fare evasion citations starting Tuesday. Metro spent the last month raising awareness and hosting a warning campaign for passengers regarding fare enforcement. Citations will...
VIRGINIA STATE

