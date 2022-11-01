Read full article on original website
Within 24 hours, Portland mayor directs city to remove homeless camps, build pickleball courts
A homeless encampment in a Portland, Oregon, park was removed this week and a construction crew showed up the next day to build pickleball courts and other recreational facilities.
Early ballot returns trending low
Ballot returns in both Wasco and Hood River counties are trending below return levels in recent mid-term elections, according to election officials. As of Nov. 2, Wasco County is at 29.21% with 5451 ballots returned. In the 2020 General Election it was 54.37% and 9879 ballots returned by this date, and in 2018 it was 32.31% and 5514 ballots returned, according to Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee.
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
Wednesday in Portland: Multnomah County residents concerned over postcards urging them to vote
(Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Wednesday, Nov. 2 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. Multnomah County voters receiving postcards urging them to vote.
A Massive Federal Funding Request For The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge Has Been Made
The Replacement Of The Columbia River Bridge: For a projected multi-billion dollar bistate project to replace the deteriorating Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Vancouver, Washington, and Portland, Oregon, federal funding is still being sought. The present span will be replaced in Oregon and Washington “with a contemporary,...
Oregon voter turnout for 2022 election continues to lag. Will there be a surge of ballots in the final few days?
Oregon voter turnout lags behind that in previous election cycles, with just 29% of ballots reaching county elections offices by the end of Thursday, the state reported Friday. In the 2014 and 2018 midterms, 33% of voters had gotten their ballots in at the same point. In a state with...
Obituary: Philip Marsh
On Oct. 24, 2022, Philip Alan Marsh slipped away peacefully in his home in Portland Ore. He was 68 at the time of his passing. Phil was born on March 14, 1954, to Carol Jean and Charles Donald Marsh in Hood River, Ore. He grew up with his older brother, Richard Donald Marsh, on Brookside Drive in Hood River.
City declares E. Ninth Street property nuisance, orders removal
THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles denied an abatement appeal from R. Douglas Powell on Monday, following the declaration of a house in the public right-of-way as a public nuisance at the last regular city council meeting. The ownership of the house, located on E Ninth Street,...
Postcards circulating a week before election draw concerns
PORTLAND, Ore. — A series of postcards that been making the rounds in Multnomah County leading up to Election Day have left some voters feeling concerned. The postcards contain messages urging people to vote, but some recipients have felt the specific wording is a bit threatening. One of the...
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
Clark County auditor candidate sharing false claims about election fraud
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Nationwide, typically mundane races such as county auditor positions have attracted increased interest due to unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud. That includes this election in Clark County, where voters will choose who will supervise elections for the next four years. Candidate Brett Simpson is...
‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
Poll: Drazan holds slight edge over Kotek in Oregon governor’s race
With less than a week before Election Day, a new poll from Nelson Research shows that the Oregon governor's race may be a nailbiter.
DA tries strong-arm tactic to force state to appoint public defenders amid crisis
The top prosecutor in Portland’s westside suburbs has adopted an aggressive strategy designed to scare up public defenders for criminal defendants languishing behind bars without representation. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said his office will now seek a court order forcing Oregon’s public defense agency to find attorneys...
How much rain will Portland see in the next 24 hours? Here are the odds.
The word is out: It’s raining. But just how much rain will Portland get?
As election nears, Hardesty talks about homelessness issues, her campaign
Jo Ann Hardesty, a Navy veteran, former state legislator, and former president of the Portland NAACP, is in the final days of her re-election campaign.
Sternwheeler makes ‘farewell cruise’ on Columbia River; its fate remains up in the air
The Columbia Gorge Sternwheeler ventured out one final time with passengers on board Sunday night.
Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder
RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
A Portland hiker and his puppy were shot dead on a remote Washington trail; the investigation has been as strange as the killings
One week after Aron Christensen was found dead on a remote trail in Washington’s Cascade Mountains – next to his dead 4-month-old puppy – his grieving family said they were told the death was most likely from a heart attack. On one call with the family, a...
