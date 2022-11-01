ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

columbiagorgenews.com

Early ballot returns trending low

Ballot returns in both Wasco and Hood River counties are trending below return levels in recent mid-term elections, according to election officials. As of Nov. 2, Wasco County is at 29.21% with 5451 ballots returned. In the 2020 General Election it was 54.37% and 9879 ballots returned by this date, and in 2018 it was 32.31% and 5514 ballots returned, according to Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Obituary: Philip Marsh

On Oct. 24, 2022, Philip Alan Marsh slipped away peacefully in his home in Portland Ore. He was 68 at the time of his passing. Phil was born on March 14, 1954, to Carol Jean and Charles Donald Marsh in Hood River, Ore. He grew up with his older brother, Richard Donald Marsh, on Brookside Drive in Hood River.
PORTLAND, OR
KPVI Newschannel 6

City declares E. Ninth Street property nuisance, orders removal

THE DALLES — The City of The Dalles denied an abatement appeal from R. Douglas Powell on Monday, following the declaration of a house in the public right-of-way as a public nuisance at the last regular city council meeting. The ownership of the house, located on E Ninth Street,...
THE DALLES, OR
kezi.com

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Clark County auditor candidate sharing false claims about election fraud

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — Nationwide, typically mundane races such as county auditor positions have attracted increased interest due to unfounded claims about widespread voter fraud. That includes this election in Clark County, where voters will choose who will supervise elections for the next four years. Candidate Brett Simpson is...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

‘People are mad’: Portland votes on government changes

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — Portland’s official slogan is “The City That Works,” but after a tumultuous few years, many residents feel the city is anything but that. Homelessness and gun violence are surging and parts of downtown are struggling, unable to recover from the coronavirus pandemic and the racial justice protests that gripped the city in 2020.
PORTLAND, OR
KXL

Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder

RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
RUFUS, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR

