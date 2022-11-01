Read full article on original website
Roy Patton
Roy Patton, previous resident of Mansfield, age 83 passed away on November 1, 2022. The angels flap their wings, and welcome your release from the world. Sing praises in all that you have accomplished as a crippled man, bound to your circumstances. Simple and true, the Lord was always your nature and purpose. Bound to a God that will welcome you with open arms and a loving kiss. You will walk again in this LIFE and watch over all that you love. Thank you so much father. I will always adore you and be grateful for your love..
Janice Annette Hout
Janice Annette Hout, 79, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Michigan on January 27, 1943. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Hout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Lucille "Lucy" Studer
Lucille “Lucy” Studer, age 88, of Tiro, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1934 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Benjamin and Clara (King) Berrier. Lucy was a member of Mother of Sorrows / St. Bernard Catholic Church and of the Rosary Altar Society. Homemaker is the roll Lucy took the most pride in. She was a talented seamstress, and created porcelain snow babies for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and later in life she was an artist. She and her husband enjoyed some wintertime in Arizona playing cards and games with their family and friends.
Allie Watson wins Emerging Philanthropist Award
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Foundation Senior Community Investment Officer Allie Watson received the 2022 Emerging Ohio Philanthropist Award at Philanthropy Ohio’s Forward ’22 conference held recently in Cleveland. Presented annually by Philanthropy Ohio, the award recognizes an outstanding leader who demonstrates exceptional leadership in advancing philanthropy, creativity in...
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
An early bolt powers Van Wert past Sandusky Perkins
Van Wert collected a 29-22 victory over Sandusky Perkins in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Van Wert darted in front of Sandusky Perkins 13-2 to begin the second quarter.
Dayton Centerville prevails over Marysville
Dayton Centerville painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Marysville's defense for a 42-21 win in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville a 3-0 lead over Marysville.
New Albany triggers avalanche over Hilliard Davidson
New Albany put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Hilliard Davidson for a 38-7 victory at New Albany High on November 4 in Ohio football action. New Albany breathed fire in front of Hilliard Davidson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Mentor snatches victory over Canton McKinley
Yes, Mentor looked relaxed while edging Canton McKinley, but no autographs please after its 19-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mentor and Canton McKinley settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.
Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
Skyway East owner shares memories from 50+ years of service
MANSFIELD — Buzz Smith estimated he’s been involved in 100 engagements at The Skyway East. “Hiding rings in champagne glasses and cakes — that’s always been a joy,” he said. “We've just been fortunate over the years to be a part of people's lives.”
Defensive dominance: Mansfield stymies Defiance
Mansfield's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Defiance 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield pulled in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
Maria Stein Marion Local blanks West Liberty-Salem in shutout performance
Maria Stein Marion Local's defense was a brick wall that stopped West Liberty-Salem cold, resulting in a 56-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Maria Stein Marion Local stormed in front of West Liberty-Salem 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
No pain, no gain: Bloom-Carroll overcomes Dresden Tri-Valley
Dresden Tri-Valley was solid, but not good enough, on Friday, as Bloom-Carroll prevailed 20-7 in Ohio high school football on November 4. Bloom-Carroll darted in front of Dresden Tri-Valley 10-0 to begin the second quarter.
Local artists to unveil 'Luminous City' photographic mural Nov. 10
MANSFIELD — Taking place on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mankind Murals Inc studio lot, a public gathering, ribbon cutting and illumination at “Luminous City” a photographic mural installation. The studio lot will be roped off and parking will be available at...
Columbia Station Columbia engulfs Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in point barrage
Columbia Station Columbia's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36-6 during this Ohio football game. Recently on October 21, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with Gibsonburg in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Complete command: West Holmes dominates St. Marys in convincing showing
West Holmes raced to a big lead and never looked back in a 56-21 win over St. Marys in an Ohio high school football matchup. Tough to find an edge early, West Holmes and St. Marys fashioned a 14-14 stalemate through the first quarter.
Local photographer Jeff Sprang's art show featured at OSU Mansfield
MANSFIELD -- The Pearl Conard Art Gallery is hosting Light and Time, an exhibition of photographs by recently-retired OSU Mansfield photography instructor Jeff Sprang. Sprang’s association with The Ohio State University began in 1969, as a first-year student at the Mansfield campus. He later graduated from OSU with a B.A. degree in Photography and Journalism. He worked a 27-year career as a photojournalist, many of those years at the Mansfield News Journal.
