Louisiana hiker lost in Buffalo National River found alive after four-day search
A hiker last seen five days ago was found alive by crews searching the Buffalo National River.
Hiker goes missing at Buffalo National River
NEWTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — At 9 p.m. on October 28, the Newton County Sheriff's Office received a report of an overdue hiker. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith from Baton Rogue, LA was reported missing after he didn't return from a planned hike on the Hemmed-In-Hollow Trail on Thursday, October 27.
Incredible Save: Missing Hiker with Broken Leg Rescued By Colorado Railroad Crew
Hiking in Colorado can be incredibly beautiful, but it can also be incredibly dangerous as well. According to a report from the Durango Herald, a woman in her 20's from New Mexico was hiking along the Colorado Trail in the Deer Park area when she fell from a cliff face, broke her leg, and became stranded.
Runner texts wife he’s lost on Pacific Crest Trail. Then his remains are found, cops say
The Washington man was found dead below an 80-foot cliff, deputies said.
Mountain lion spotted in Springfield was caught and tranquilized: DNR
The infamous mountain lion that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources has been tracking has been caught. The lion was being tracked by a GPS collar that was fitted a year ago by wildlife biologists in Nebraska.
Nearly 700-Pound Grizzly Bear Attacks Man Hunting Near Montana Creek
When you go outdoors, you never know what might happen. A Washington bird hunter in Montana suffered a grizzly bear attack. The 51-year-old was out with his wife in the Montana wilderness and ended up on the wrong end of this bear’s path. The grizzly bear weighed 677 pounds...
Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs
According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
‘Aggressive bear’ closes camping on Appalachian Trail near No Business Knob Shelter
Another report of an aggressive bear has closed camping on a section of the Appalachian Trail.
One man dead, two injured in grain bin accident
One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into the base of the large metal structure to reach the workers.
Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch
Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
Hiker Goes NUTS Watching Bear Cross Treacherous River in Yosemite National Park
When we visit the wilderness, we’re visiting the home of the vast wildlife that lives there. From birds to deer to mountain lions and squirrels, they enjoy the surroundings of the wilderness all day everyday. So when hikers see something that might seem crazy to us, it’s actually business as usual to the wildlife.
Tourists Scatter As Giant Bull Elk Hops Over Fence In Rocky Mountain National Park
There are thousands of warning signs everywhere you look within these parks. Hundreds of employees enforcing these rules and strong recommendations. Along with new videos continuously popping up mocking individuals putting themselves in harms way. I mean there’s literally pages dedicated to stupid tourists in certain parks…. And it’s...
Deschutes National Forest prepares for winter, closing two FS roads, removing boat docks
The Deschutes National Forest will close two Forest Service roads next week due to recent and forecast snowfall. The post Deschutes National Forest prepares for winter, closing two FS roads, removing boat docks appeared first on KTVZ.
Rocky Mountain Bull Elk Collide Antlers in Epic Battle
Recently, a Rocky Mountain National Park tourist was left astounded after seeing two bull elk going at it in a field near Estes Park, CO. Unlike some of the ‘tourons’ we write about, the observer was a safe distance away from the animals and could capture the moment safely on camera. Check out the video of the two monster elks battling it out.
TRAFFIC ALERT: Mississippi County bridge closed for improvements
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – If you often drive along Highway 158 in Mississippi County for your daily commute, you may want to think about your route this month. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, crews have closed a bridge on the highway to prepare for upcoming improvements.
Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is closed for the season
Yes, Colorado, the rumors are true: Trail Ridge Road in Rocky Mountain National Park is officially closed for the season.
City bringing upgrades to popular river spot
HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will soon receive a much-needed addition. Hardy Beach in Sharp County will soon be home to a bathroom and cold shower. Mayor Ernie Rose said the building would allow a clean place for people to use the bathroom...
Search Continues For Missing Hiker At Olympic National Park
Cool, rainy weather was hampering the search for a Vermont woman missing since Tuesday in Olympic National Park in Washington state. Thirty-five-year-old Laura Macke, hometown unavailable, was reported overdue Thursday morning. She was described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing 200 pounds, with curly light brown hair in a bob cut. Macke had a backcountry permit for October 30-31 and was traveling solo with an intended route to the Enchanted Valley, stopping to camp at Pyrites Creek. She indicated that she would still be in the backcountry on November 1 but has not returned. Macke is known to hike in a black and white striped shirt, black rain jacket and maroon colored puffy jacket.
Hikers Film Moose Crossing Grand Teton National Par River at Sunrise, And It’s Absolutely Majestic
Recently, a group of hikers at Grand Teton National Park caught a glimpse of a majestic moment as a moose crossed a river at sunrise. The gorgeously lit mountains tower in the background as if set down to be the perfect backdrop. It’s no doubt a once-in-a-lifetime moment as the hikers get a video of the moose crossing the shallow stream as the sun begins to brighten up the landscape in the early morning hours. The sunrise moment brings together some jaw-dropping shadows along with highlights of the wonderous beauty of one of the country’s most beloved national parks.
Power restored in Randolph County community
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – All of Pocahontas’ power is back online as of Thursday evening. Around 7:13 p.m., Nov. 3, Entergy Arkansas reported over 600 people were without power in the area. Mayor Keith Sutton explained the outage was on the west side of the city by the...
