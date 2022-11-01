ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newton County, AR

THV11

Hiker goes missing at Buffalo National River

NEWTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — At 9 p.m. on October 28, the Newton County Sheriff's Office received a report of an overdue hiker. 67-year-old Clinton "Preston" Smith from Baton Rogue, LA was reported missing after he didn't return from a planned hike on the Hemmed-In-Hollow Trail on Thursday, October 27.
OutThere Colorado

Extremely rare predator released to thrive by feasting on Colorado's prairie dogs

According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, 30 members of the black-footed ferret species were released on Wednesday in a prairie dog colony located near John Martin State Park. With this animal being one of the rarest mammals in North America, authorities called the moment a "big day for wildlife conservation." The colony where the ferrets were released is located on the 44,000-acre Southern Plains Preserve near Lamar, Colorado. With the species being federally threatened, these ferrets were raised at a United States Forest Service Fish...
LAMAR, CO
Magnolia State Live

One man dead, two injured in grain bin accident

One man died and two were injured Thursday after they all fell into a grain storage bin at a farm in the Mississippi Delta. Multiple law enforcement and rescue personnel responded to the scene at TT&W Farm Products on U.S. Highway 82 in Itta Bena, the Greenwood Commonwealth reported. They cut into the base of the large metal structure to reach the workers.
ITTA BENA, MS
Outsider.com

Hunters Frustrated With Record-Breaking Idaho Elk Kill on High Fence Ranch

Some serious issues have arisen with avid hunters in Idaho after a potential record-breaking elk was shot. The main issue is how the elk was killed. The elk was killed on a ranch in Idaho and not in the wild, Idaho’s KEZJ reports. According to reports, the massive bull was shot at Broadmouth Canyon Ranch on a fenced hunting trip. The hunt was purchased for Brian Dhooghe’s birthday, and he ended up being the one who took the animal down.
IDAHO STATE
Outsider.com

Rocky Mountain Bull Elk Collide Antlers in Epic Battle

Recently, a Rocky Mountain National Park tourist was left astounded after seeing two bull elk going at it in a field near Estes Park, CO. Unlike some of the ‘tourons’ we write about, the observer was a safe distance away from the animals and could capture the moment safely on camera. Check out the video of the two monster elks battling it out.
Kait 8

City bringing upgrades to popular river spot

HARDY, Ark. (KAIT) - A popular swimming spot on the Spring River will soon receive a much-needed addition. Hardy Beach in Sharp County will soon be home to a bathroom and cold shower. Mayor Ernie Rose said the building would allow a clean place for people to use the bathroom...
SHARP COUNTY, AR
nationalparkstraveler.org

Search Continues For Missing Hiker At Olympic National Park

Cool, rainy weather was hampering the search for a Vermont woman missing since Tuesday in Olympic National Park in Washington state. Thirty-five-year-old Laura Macke, hometown unavailable, was reported overdue Thursday morning. She was described as standing 5-foot-6, weighing 200 pounds, with curly light brown hair in a bob cut. Macke had a backcountry permit for October 30-31 and was traveling solo with an intended route to the Enchanted Valley, stopping to camp at Pyrites Creek. She indicated that she would still be in the backcountry on November 1 but has not returned. Macke is known to hike in a black and white striped shirt, black rain jacket and maroon colored puffy jacket.
VERMONT STATE
Outsider.com

Hikers Film Moose Crossing Grand Teton National Par River at Sunrise, And It’s Absolutely Majestic

Recently, a group of hikers at Grand Teton National Park caught a glimpse of a majestic moment as a moose crossed a river at sunrise. The gorgeously lit mountains tower in the background as if set down to be the perfect backdrop. It’s no doubt a once-in-a-lifetime moment as the hikers get a video of the moose crossing the shallow stream as the sun begins to brighten up the landscape in the early morning hours. The sunrise moment brings together some jaw-dropping shadows along with highlights of the wonderous beauty of one of the country’s most beloved national parks.
Kait 8

Power restored in Randolph County community

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – All of Pocahontas’ power is back online as of Thursday evening. Around 7:13 p.m., Nov. 3, Entergy Arkansas reported over 600 people were without power in the area. Mayor Keith Sutton explained the outage was on the west side of the city by the...
POCAHONTAS, AR

