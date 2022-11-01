Read full article on original website
Janice Annette Hout
Janice Annette Hout, 79, of Mansfield, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. She was born in Michigan on January 27, 1943. To plant a tree in memory of Janice Hout as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Charles Junior Evans
Mansfield, Charles J. Evans Jr., 67, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at OhioHealth. Mansfield Hospital after an extended illness. To plant a tree in memory of Charles Junior Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Roy Patton
Roy Patton, previous resident of Mansfield, age 83 passed away on November 1, 2022. The angels flap their wings, and welcome your release from the world. Sing praises in all that you have accomplished as a crippled man, bound to your circumstances. Simple and true, the Lord was always your nature and purpose. Bound to a God that will welcome you with open arms and a loving kiss. You will walk again in this LIFE and watch over all that you love. Thank you so much father. I will always adore you and be grateful for your love..
Lucille "Lucy" Studer
Lucille “Lucy” Studer, age 88, of Tiro, Ohio, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at her home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022. She was born on March 12, 1934 in Tiffin, Ohio to the late Benjamin and Clara (King) Berrier. Lucy was a member of Mother of Sorrows / St. Bernard Catholic Church and of the Rosary Altar Society. Homemaker is the roll Lucy took the most pride in. She was a talented seamstress, and created porcelain snow babies for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren, and later in life she was an artist. She and her husband enjoyed some wintertime in Arizona playing cards and games with their family and friends.
Olmsted Falls rains down on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne
Olmsted Falls trucked Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on the road to a 28-10 victory on November 4 in Ohio football. Olmsted Falls opened with a 7-0 advantage over Whitehouse Anthony Wayne through the first quarter.
Dayton Centerville prevails over Marysville
Dayton Centerville painted a masterpiece of offensive football all over the canvas of Marysville's defense for a 42-21 win in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The first quarter gave Dayton Centerville a 3-0 lead over Marysville.
Allie Watson wins Emerging Philanthropist Award
MANSFIELD -- Richland County Foundation Senior Community Investment Officer Allie Watson received the 2022 Emerging Ohio Philanthropist Award at Philanthropy Ohio’s Forward ’22 conference held recently in Cleveland. Presented annually by Philanthropy Ohio, the award recognizes an outstanding leader who demonstrates exceptional leadership in advancing philanthropy, creativity in...
An early bolt powers Van Wert past Sandusky Perkins
Van Wert collected a 29-22 victory over Sandusky Perkins in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Van Wert darted in front of Sandusky Perkins 13-2 to begin the second quarter.
Columbia Station Columbia engulfs Bascom Hopewell-Loudon in point barrage
Columbia Station Columbia's offense erupted in a dazzling display to dominate Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 36-6 during this Ohio football game. Recently on October 21, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon squared off with Gibsonburg in a football game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
New Albany triggers avalanche over Hilliard Davidson
New Albany put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Hilliard Davidson for a 38-7 victory at New Albany High on November 4 in Ohio football action. New Albany breathed fire in front of Hilliard Davidson 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Columbus Grove sets early tone to dominate West Salem Northwestern
Columbus Grove wasted no time, pushing in front and finishing in the same fashion during this 34-22 victory over West Salem Northwestern for an Ohio high school football victory on November 4. Columbus Grove opened with a 14-3 advantage over West Salem Northwestern through the first quarter.
Maria Stein Marion Local blanks West Liberty-Salem in shutout performance
Maria Stein Marion Local's defense was a brick wall that stopped West Liberty-Salem cold, resulting in a 56-0 victory in Ohio high school football action on November 4. Maria Stein Marion Local stormed in front of West Liberty-Salem 21-0 to begin the second quarter.
Liberty Center produces precision performance against Findlay Liberty-Benton
Liberty Center flexed its muscle and floored Findlay Liberty-Benton 41-7 in Ohio high school football action on November 4. The first quarter gave Liberty Center a 7-0 lead over Findlay Liberty-Benton.
Sweating it out: Parma Padua Franciscan edges Tiffin Columbian
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Parma Padua Franciscan defeated Tiffin Columbian 32-28 at Tiffin Columbian High on November 4 in Ohio football action. Tiffin Columbian started on steady ground by forging a 13-6 lead over Parma Padua...
Westerville South survives taut tilt with North Canton Hoover
A sigh of relief filled the air in Westerville South's locker room after a trying 27-21 test with North Canton Hoover on November 4 in Ohio football action. North Canton Hoover authored a promising start, taking a 14-7 advantage over Westerville South at the end of the first quarter.
Defensive dominance: Mansfield stymies Defiance
Mansfield's defense served a delicious donut while discarding Defiance 16-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on November 4. Mansfield pulled in front of Defiance 16-0 to begin the fourth quarter.
United Way launches “Win a Chevy” campaign with Graham Chevrolet
MANSFIELD -- United Way of Richland County aims to raise $1.5 million for local community improvement efforts by March. The organization kicked off the campaign with September’s Power of the Purse fundraiser and announced the 2022 “Win a Chevy” campaign Thursday.
Local artists to unveil 'Luminous City' photographic mural Nov. 10
MANSFIELD — Taking place on Thursday, Nov. 10 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the Mankind Murals Inc studio lot, a public gathering, ribbon cutting and illumination at “Luminous City” a photographic mural installation. The studio lot will be roped off and parking will be available at...
Find your forever home with Willow Run in a safe and uplifting community
Finding a place to call home has become more difficult the past few years with slim options and inflation. More than ever, adults are looking for a pleasant place to live that is affordable, easy to manage and accommodating. Willow Run aims to provide all of this and more with their dedication to make adults forever homes a reality.
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney nets nifty victory over Creston Norwayne
Youngstown Cardinal Mooney showed its poise to outlast a game Creston Norwayne squad for a 24-17 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney opened with a 3-0 advantage over Creston Norwayne through the first quarter.
