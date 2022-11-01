ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hood River, OR

KXL

Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless

Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
PORTLAND, OR
columbiagorgenews.com

Early ballot returns trending low

Ballot returns in both Wasco and Hood River counties are trending below return levels in recent mid-term elections, according to election officials. As of Nov. 2, Wasco County is at 29.21% with 5451 ballots returned. In the 2020 General Election it was 54.37% and 9879 ballots returned by this date, and in 2018 it was 32.31% and 5514 ballots returned, according to Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee.
WASCO COUNTY, OR
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division Seeking Information on Wasted Salmon in Hood River County

HOOD RIVER COUNTY - The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking any information on the unlawful waste of Salmon recently discovered in Hood River County. A Trooper with the OSP Fish & Wildlife Division responded to a call of a large dump site of dead salmon on November 2 near Exit 51 on I-84 and Wyeth Rd, not far from Cascade Locks, OR.
HOOD RIVER COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
WASHINGTON STATE
northeastoregonnow.com

Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations

More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
HERMISTON, OR
kezi.com

Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money

Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR
The Oregonian

High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend

A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?

The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
KXL

Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder

RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
RUFUS, OR
KTVZ News Channel 21

Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon

High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
OREGON STATE
columbiagorgenews.com

Eagle girls, boys seek 5A/4A state water polo championships

Missions accomplished for the Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams this week, as they earned spots into next weekend’s state championship tournament in Corvallis. The HRV girls, who entered the Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 8-seed Bend, 18-5, in...
HOOD RIVER, OR

