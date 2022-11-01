Read full article on original website
Mayor Ted Wants You To Pay For Everything For Homeless
Anyone who lives in or near the biggest cities of the Northwest knows they’ve taken on the look of third-world countries: homeless shanty towns, open drug markets, and streets turned into toilets. Half the fire calls in Portland come from homeless encampments and the fires put your home at...
Early ballot returns trending low
Ballot returns in both Wasco and Hood River counties are trending below return levels in recent mid-term elections, according to election officials. As of Nov. 2, Wasco County is at 29.21% with 5451 ballots returned. In the 2020 General Election it was 54.37% and 9879 ballots returned by this date, and in 2018 it was 32.31% and 5514 ballots returned, according to Wasco County Clerk Lisa Gambee.
Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division Seeking Information on Wasted Salmon in Hood River County
HOOD RIVER COUNTY - The Oregon State Police Fish & Wildlife Division is seeking any information on the unlawful waste of Salmon recently discovered in Hood River County. A Trooper with the OSP Fish & Wildlife Division responded to a call of a large dump site of dead salmon on November 2 near Exit 51 on I-84 and Wyeth Rd, not far from Cascade Locks, OR.
Wind blasts Oregon house boat on Columbia River into Washington
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Strong gusty winds on Friday blew so hard that they caused a floating home on the Columbia River in Oregon to break away from its anchor point and float across the state line into Washington. Monster waves to pound Oregon, Washington coasts. According to the Multnomah...
Hermiston UPS Among Those Fined for Hazardous Waste Violations
More than a dozen UPS distribution and transportation centers in Oregon have been fined by the Environmental Protection Agency for violating federal hazardous waste reporting and disposal rules. The fines, for $4,589 each or just over $64,000 collectively, are part of a nationwide settlement that the global delivery company reached...
Poll: Drazan holds slight edge over Kotek in Oregon governor’s race
With less than a week before Election Day, a new poll from Nelson Research shows that the Oregon governor's race may be a nailbiter.
DA tries strong-arm tactic to force state to appoint public defenders amid crisis
The top prosecutor in Portland’s westside suburbs has adopted an aggressive strategy designed to scare up public defenders for criminal defendants languishing behind bars without representation. Washington County District Attorney Kevin Barton said his office will now seek a court order forcing Oregon’s public defense agency to find attorneys...
Thousands without power as atmospheric river hits Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. — Widespread power outages impacted thousands of households and businesses across the Portland metro area Friday as heavy rain and gusty winds from a strong atmospheric river bore down on the Pacific Northwest. The National Weather Service issued a Wind Advisory for much of the Interstate 5...
Multnomah County experiment that asked landlords to rent to homeless individuals succeeded -- but quickly ran out of money
Mornings are chaotically delightful in Doll Crain’s new home. She lives with two housemates and their two dogs, Lady and Sue, who run circles around their six-bedroom house. Crain often yells a reminder to her roommates, who work for the same housing nonprofit she does, that they need to “go, go go!” or they will be late for work.
High wind warning issued for Portland area, NW Oregon, as ‘extreme’ rain continues into weekend
A high wind warning is in effect in the northwest Oregon coastal mountains, Estacada, Sandy and other parts of western Oregon until 11 p.m. Friday. The National Weather Service said an “extreme atmospheric river continues to impact the area with heavy rain and very windy conditions through tonight. Another round of heavier precipitation on tap for Sunday, with Cascade snow returning as snow levels drop behind the departing system.”
Local non-profit grants Christmas wishes by helping families
Every year in Portland, the holidays are a little brighter for thousands of families thanks to the Christmas Family Adoption Foundation.
Just over 20% ballots returned in Oregon amid tight midterm races
Election Day is less than one week away and most voters in Oregon and Washington have yet to return their ballots, with just over 20% of ballots cast in Oregon and 22% in Washington, according to officials.
What's the deal with Lake Oswego's restaurant closures?
The restaurant community reflects on the closures of a handful of Lake Oswego establishments in a short period of time. Contrary to zero-sum conventional wisdom, some Lake Oswego restaurant owners view a competitor's packed establishment as a sign of a larger pie rather than the reduction of their own slice. If popular restaurants open, they say, then Lake Oswego becomes a more attractive dining destination.
Oregon Mayor Charged With Attempted Murder
RUFUS, Ore. (AP) — The mayor of a rural Oregon town is facing accusations of attempted murder following a road rage incident Monday night. The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office said Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones was arrested Tuesday for allegedly firing multiple rounds from a handgun at a passing vehicle near Parkdale.
Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time
A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced an eco-activist to community service but no extra time in custody, rejecting the government’s call for a years-long prison term for the Seattle man related to arsons decades ago, including a 1997 fire that destroyed a Redmond wild horse slaughterhouse. The post Eco-activist involved in 1997 arson at Redmond horse slaughterhouse gets community service, no prison time appeared first on KTVZ.
1 dead after jumping into Willamette River from bridge: PFR
A body was pulled from the Willamette River Monday morning, according to Portland Fire & Rescue.
Strong wind gusts knock out power for thousands in NW Oregon
High wind across the Pacific Northwest is causing power outages in some communities, according to local utility companies. Portland General Electric was reporting just under 4,700 customers without service at about 1:30 p.m. Pacific Power said it had more than 350 customers without power at roughly the same time, while...
Annual king tide forecast for the Oregon Coast
A timeline for Oregon’s seasonal king tides, the highest tide levels of the year, has been published by the Oregon King Tides Project.
Winter is Coming: DQ in South Portland is Getting Ready to Close for the Season
I don't know about you, but I love an after dinner treat, ice cream especially. There is just something about having something sweet after dinner that just feels right. Now, I know that it is not good to have ice cream daily and trust me I don't, but it is always a delicious way to end the night when I do.
Eagle girls, boys seek 5A/4A state water polo championships
Missions accomplished for the Hood River Valley girls and boys water polo teams this week, as they earned spots into next weekend’s state championship tournament in Corvallis. The HRV girls, who entered the Class 5A/4A eight-team state playoffs as the No. 1 seed, defeated No. 8-seed Bend, 18-5, in...
