wpsu.org
Democrats Shapiro and Fetterman hold "Get Out the Vote" rally at Penn State
With Election Day less than a week away, candidates are making their final pushes to get voters to the polls. John Fetterman, the Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, joined Democratic gubernatorial candidate Josh Shapiro on Old Main Lawn Wednesday night as part of Shapiro’s “Get Out the Vote” bus tour across Pennsylvania.
wpsu.org
Elections official says Centre County drop boxes will close Monday at 9 a.m. to aid non-stop counting
Pennsylvania counties that accepted Election Integrity Grant Program funding from the state under Act 88 have to follow some new guidelines on how they run this election. WPSU’s Emily Reddy talked with Michael Pipe, a Centre County commissioner and the elections board vice-chair, about what changes counties will have to make.
wpsu.org
A 'tip line' championed by Virginia Gov. Youngkin last year has been quietly shut down
Going to follow up on an issue from a key race in last year's election. We learned this week that Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin's tip line for parents to, as he put it, report inherently divisive practices in schools, was quietly shut down in September. The email address sparked an immediate backlash when it was first announced after the Republican took office in January. Ben Paviour joins us now from member station VPM in Richmond. Ben, thanks for being with us.
wpsu.org
Oregon's newest Congressional district is a toss-up as Republicans make gains
The state of Oregon has long been a safe blue haven for Democrats. But this year Republicans are threatening upsets in races across the state. Recently, the Cook Political Report shifted Oregon's newest congressional district to a toss-up as the Republican candidate there gains momentum. NPR congressional correspondent Claudia Grisales has more.
