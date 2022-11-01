Read full article on original website
Tower Records opens first new location in 16 years — sort of
Tower Labs, as its called, is said to be the first "new Tower Records location" to open since 2006, but it bears little resemblance to the retail outlets from the time.
Thrillist
Walk Through Millions of Holiday Lights at This Iconic Brooklyn Botanic Garden Trail
New York City's favorite light show is coming back just in time for the holiday season. Lightscape, Brooklyn Botanic Garden's illuminated trail, is opening its doors to the public on November 16, and it is here to stay on select dates through January 8, 2023. Originally born in London, Lightscape's project is taking over Brooklyn as its only US location on the East Coast. The mile-long trail takes visitors through Brooklyn Botanic Garden's 52 acres of space, featuring gorgeous artistic installations centered around light, color, and sound.
Lekka Burger Just Opened a Second New York Location
The new spot is located at Urbanspace in Midtown East. East Coast-based and female-owned vegan burger joint Lekka Burger is expanding! Lekka Burger opened a second location in Manhattan earlier this week at the Urbanspace in the famed General Electric Building.
wooderice.com
King’s Hawaiian is Offering Free Thanksgiving Meals and Train Rides From Philly To New York
Holiday travel is notorious for being hectic – in fact, according to Amtrak, Thanksgiving is its busiest travel week of the year*. Eager to transform one of the biggest holiday stresses into an enjoyable experience, King’s Hawaiian – makers of the #1 branded dinner roll in the U.S. is harnessing its dinner table magic to help travelers get into the holiday spirit earlier this year.
harlemworldmagazine.com
Governors Island Winter Village Returns, Just Minutes From Harlem Village
The Trust for Governors Island today announced the Governors Island Winter Village will open on November 17, 2022. transforming historic Colonels Row into a singular seasonal destination for the second year in a row. The popular Winter Village will include a 7,500-square-foot skating rink for visitors of all ages to enjoy, along with wintery activities, festive decorations, games, cold-weather food and drinks, and warming fire pits. The rink will be open Thursday through Sunday and all New York City public school holidays, with additional Winter Village activities available seven days a week.
A 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' mural just went up in Harlem
In celebration of the November 11 release of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Marvel partnered with three artists across the United States and asked them to create murals connected to the much-anticipated film. Artist Lilia LiliFlor Ramirez created a piece of art in Los Angeles, Rahmaan Statik did the same in...
Thrillist
The Essential NYC Venues of the Early 'Meet Me in the Bathroom' Era
The documentary Meet Me in the Bathroom, based on the oral history of the same name by Lizzy Goodman about the late '90s/early '00s indie music scene in New York City, begins with audio of Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Julian Casablancas of The Strokes talking about Dirty Dancing. Karen O says, "You stumble into this underbelly, this cool, sexy, you know—" "scene," Casablancas says, finishing her thought, as they describe Baby finding herself in a whole new world on a family vacation. Karen O says it's "like a fantasy" as the film reveals its first clips of the Manhattan skyline and downtown clubs—propositioning the two rock stars and their peers as having the exact same experience, with New York being their Catskills resort and garage rock being their dance.
Thrillist
These 10 NYC Neighborhoods Are the Best for Apartment Hunters Right Now
The last year in NYC real estate has been a nightmare, with everything from rent-stabilized apartments to high-end condos seeing skyrocketing prices. But with rising interest rates upending the housing market, things are finally starting to cool off, especially in a few neighborhoods. A new StreetEasy report analyzes NYC neighborhoods...
hobokengirl.com
Jersey City Ranked 5th in US for Having The Best Sandwiches
Whether you say sub or hoagie, pork roll or Taylor ham, we can all agree that we love our sandwiches here in New Jersey. And on National Sandwich Day (November 3rd), we’re especially excited to see a recent sandwich study that placed Jersey City at the top. In a study conducted by Apartmentguide, Jersey City ranked fifth on the list of best cities for sandwich lovers in the US. The study considered 700 cities and towns with a population over 50,000 people and looked at the number of sandwich shops as well as the quality of the sandwiches served. In the end, 50 cities made the list — and we’re thrilled to see Jersey City getting recognition for its awesome sandwiches, especially on National Sandwich Day. Read on to learn more about why Jersey City was ranked one of the best cities for sandwich lovers — along with some sandwich articles to check out to celebrate the holiday.
newyorkled.com
Holiday Market at Brooklyn Borough Hall 2022
Introducing the Holiday Market at Brooklyn Borough Hall. Accessible by multiple forms of transportation including the 2, 3, 4, 5 and R subway lines. Featuring Brooklyn based offerings from artisans, food and beverage operators to vintage and antique collectors this newly created holiday shopping experience is sure to please locals as well as others visiting from across the Big Apple.
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling Fakes
I spot a fake...or four!(@linnys_plainview/Instagram) Shoppers and long-time customers of a boutique in Long Island are furious after discovering the trust they gave Lindsey Castelli, 31 of Smithtown, was betrayed. Castelli was selling the customers of Linny’s Boutique in Plainview, New York fake versions of luxury items.
Thrillist
This Broadway Theater Is the First Ever to Be Named After a Black Woman
Broadway just honored trailblazing voice and personality Lena Horne, making her the first Black woman to have a theater named after her. The Brooks Atkinson Theatre on West 47th Street was just renamed the Lena Horne Theatre. Horne, the New York-borne singer, dancer, actress, and civil right activist, first debuted on the Broadway stage in 1934 in the production "Dance With Your Gods," and then proceeded to build her noteworthy career in the industry. She famously performed in the 1978 film "The Wiz," which had an all-Black cast, and made a mark in the music world, too.
'Diddy' Combs set to become major weed stakeholder, with retail outlets that include Chicago
Rapper Sean “Diddy” Combs could become a dominant African American player in the cannabis industry with a pending deal for production and retail outlets in the Chicago area and in New York and Massachusetts.
hobokengirl.com
Where to Celebrate a Birthday in Hoboken + Jersey City
No matter how old you are, your birthday is a day that should be cherished (and, of course, celebrated accordingly). But we all know the struggle of having to figure out where to go for your birthday in Hoboken or Jersey City — since there are so many great places to choose from. To help make the planning easier, we’ve rounded up some bars and restaurants that have great deals or special birthday components to make planning easy. From boozy brunches for the super celebratory group, to spots with live music, to more low-key get-togethers like renting private dining rooms, The Hoboken Girl has some creative and fun birthday party ideas worth considering. Keep reading for a list of restaurants and bars in Hudson County that will make for an unforgettable birthday celebration.
IKEA Closes Location In New York
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Thrillist
You Can Save Big on Citi Bike & Lyft Transportation for Election Day in NYC
Election day is just around the corner, and to encourage every New Yorker to do their civic duty, Lyft is offering 50% off Citi Bikes and Lyft rides. Snagging the deal is very simple. By using the code VOTE22, users can decide whether to grab a bike or hop in a car and save big bucks. The code, which is valid for up to $10 when applied to car rides, will be active around and during poll opening and closing hours. Starting from one hour before polls open and up until one hour after they close, riders can book their discounted ride and head over to the polling site of their choosing.
bkreader.com
An Abandoned Church in Flatbush to Become a Creative Hub, Performance Venue
In an effort to re-establish the communal art spaces of earlier decades, a 28,000-square-foot church is receiving an overhaul to create a new hub for Brooklyn’s creative community. “The Church will foster mass collaboration between different artist communities, disciplines, backgrounds, organizations, and the neighborhood local to its walls,” Audrey...
wufe967.com
Democratic NYC lawmaker backs Zeldin over Hochul, defying party: 'We don't feel safe'
A New York City Democratic lawmaker crossed party lines Thursday to endorse Republican Lee Zeldin for governor over incumbent Democrat Kathy Hochul. New York City Democratic city councilman Robert Holden, a moderate from Glendale, Queens, slammed Hochul over the crime crisis ravaging both the city and state. “It is absurd...
hobokengirl.com
92 Things to Do in Hoboken + Jersey City | November 3-6
As we wonder how it’s already November and Election Day is on the horizon, we’re gearing up for all of the fall happenings going on around Hudson County. This week’s local Hoboken + Jersey City events guide has everyone covered with fun things to do locally, like the Hoboken Art Walk + Studio Tour, Sunday Storytime at the Hoboken Fire Museum, Irish dance classes at Grassroots Community Space, and more. Below is the list of Hoboken + Jersey City events happening this weekend, November 3rd – November 6th, 2022.
Play your cards right for casino night at OLC in Jersey City
Get ready to place your bets because Our Lady of Czestochowa (OLC) will be holding a “Casino Night” fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 11, from 7 to 11 p.m. Handling the games for the parish is Ace and Jack, which will be providing blackjack, poker, roulette, and craps among other casino favorites.
