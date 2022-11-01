Read full article on original website
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Cardi B Honors Takeoff With Touching Video Tribute Retweet After His Death
While Takeoff's family is privately mourning his death after a fatal shooting in Houston, Texas, Cardi B took to her Twitter account to share a touching video in tribute to the late rapper. Cardi, whose husband Offset was Takeoff's cousin and fellow Migos member, retweeted a video from Complex Music where the 28-year-old shows off a ring featuring a photo of him and his mom, calling it the best gift he's ever gotten from Offset and Quavo.
ETOnline.com
John Legend Addresses Fractured Relationship with Kanye West: 'He's Definitely Changed'
Times change, and people change even more. John Legend is opening up about how and why his decades-long friendship with Kanye "Ye" West has since fallen to the wayside. Sitting down with journalist Kara Swisher for her New York Magazine podcast, On With Kara Swisher, Legend reflected on how the West he knew when collaborating on the rapper's The College Dropout album and Legend's Get Lifted -- both released in 2004 -- is different from the divisive and controversial figure he is today.
After Her Transplant, Selena Gomez Named Her New Kidney "Fred Armisen" And The Reason Is Really Sweet
"I've never met him, but I'm secretly hoping he finds that out just because I want him to be like, 'That's weird.'"
ETOnline.com
Matthew Perry Reveals His Proudest 'Friends' Moment and Who His Favorite Guest Star Is
Matthew Perry is sharing his proudest moment on Friends. Following the release of his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, the 53-year-old actor set off on his book tour, beginning with a conversation in New York City, which was moderated by Jess Cagle. When asked to recount his...
ETOnline.com
Cher Holds Hands With Alexander 'AE' Edwards After Night Out
Cher has a new man on her arm! On Wednesday, the music icon was seen walking hand in hand with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards after a night out in Los Angeles. Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, spent the evening with rapper Tyga, and the group’s outing began at Craig’s before they continued the party at The Nice Guy. An eyewitness tells ET that Edwards and Tyga arrived at the restaurant first, where they went into a private room. Edwards left 30 to 45 minutes later to grab Cher and walk her inside. Edwards and Cher joined Tyga at a table in the main dining room.
Big Star ‘#1 Record’ 50th Anniversary Concert in L.A. Has Jody Stephens and Guests Reviving a Rock Classic That Very Slowly Got Its Due
“I never travel too far / Without a little Big Star,” Paul Westerberg of the Replacements famously once sang, getting children by the millions — or at least hundreds of thousands — to check out an under-appreciated band of the ’70s in the 1980s. If you want to hear Big Star’s music played live, that generally involves traveling very far, in a time machine. But not in Los Angeles tonight, where Jody Stephens, the sole surviving original member, will join up with a cast of estimable singers and musicians to present a full evening of Big Star songs, including a...
ETOnline.com
Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash
Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
ETOnline.com
How to Watch 'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' Documentary Online
Selena Gomez has been very open about her physical and mental health journeys. And today, she's opening up more than ever before, with the release of her new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Fans will get to see Selena Gomez in a way they never have before as the film will follow Gomez over a six-year time period, highlighting her career, personal life, and her relationship with mental health.
ETOnline.com
Carrie Underwood Recalls Crowd Surfing at a Green Day Concert, Talks New Song 'Hate My Heart' (Exclusive)
Carrie Underwood is reliving some of her wildest experiences in her latest music video. The 39-year-old singer released the music video for "Hate My Heart" on Friday, and told ET all about where she got the idea to ride a mechanical bull and go crowd surfing for the project. "I've...
ETOnline.com
Megan Thee Stallion Criticizes Drake Over 'Circo Loco' Lyric About Tory Lanez Shooting
Megan Thee Stallion isn't naming any names but she's certainly not keeping quiet about another rapper insinuating that she is lying about allegedly being shot in the foot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Drake and 21 Savage dropped their new collaborative album, Her Loss, in the early hours of Friday...
ETOnline.com
Heidi Klum Breaks Down Her Viral Worm Costume, Was Afraid She Was Going to Suffocate (Exclusive)
When it came to her elaborate costume for her epic Halloween party, Heidi Klum had just one request from her husband -- leave no woman giant earthworm behind!. The 49-year-old supermodel opened up about what it was like to be stuffed as a giant earthworm when she spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi on the America's Got Talent: All-Stars red carpet in Los Angeles. Klum didn't hold back about the fact that the costume brought on some anxiety for a myriad of reasons.
ETOnline.com
Everything Coming to Prime Video in November 2022 from 'Savage X Fenty Vol. 4' to 'My Policeman'
Prime Video is headed into November with tons of exciting content, including the highly anticipated arrival of My Policeman, plus plenty of movies and TV shows, new and old alike, arriving this month. Rihanna returns for the fourth annual Savage X Fenty show, Ben Platt and Kristen Bell co-star in...
ETOnline.com
Britney Spears Appears to Address Alexa Nikolas' Claim That She Yelled at Her on the Set of 'Zoey 101'
Britney Spears is speaking out following Alexa Nikolas' claim that Britney yelled at her on the set of Zoey 101. The 30-year-old actress, who starred in the Nickelodeon show alongside Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, opened up about the encounter in a recent appearance on the Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano podcast. While she said that Britney apologized after the fact, the pop star took to Twitter Thursday to seemingly offer Alexa another apology.
ETOnline.com
Duran Duran Reveals Princess Diana's Favorite Song of Theirs (Exclusive)
Duran Duran is recalling their special connection to Princess Diana. In a new interview, John Taylor, Nick Rhodes, Simon Le Bon and Roger Taylor tell ET's Kevin Frazier which of their songs the late royal loved most before her death in 1997. "When we met Harry and William, they said,...
ETOnline.com
James Corden Shares Memories of Takeoff After Memorable 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment With Migos (Exclusive)
James Corden is remembering a musical great. The TV personality and actor opened up about his memories of the late Migos rapper Takeoff. Corden spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi on Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of his new drama series, Mammals -- ahead of the show's debut on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 11 -- and he recalled the time he spent with Takeoff while shooting a "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Migos for The Late Late Show.
ETOnline.com
Selena Gomez Calls Justin Bieber Breakup the ‘Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me' in New Doc 'My Mind & Me'
Selena Gomez found purpose in her heartbreak. In her documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me, which was released on Apple TV+ on Friday, the 30-year-old opens up about the end of her relationship with Justin Bieber in 2018. While discussing her hit song, "Lose You to Love Me," Gomez...
