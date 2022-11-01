ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

ETOnline.com

Wendy Williams Is All Smiles in New Promotional Pics After Returning From Wellness Facility

Wendy Williams is back to smiling for the camera. On Thursday, the former daytime talk show host appeared in new photos shared to her Wendy Experience podcast Instagram account. The snaps -- in which the 58-year-old is smiling while seated in a purple chair -- are the latest images of the star since she returned home from a wellness facility in October.
Lauren Graham Breaks Her Silence on Peter Krause Split: What Went Wrong

Lauren Graham is speaking out about her split from Parenthood co-star, Peter Krause. In June, the pair announced that they had "quietly ended their relationship last year," after dating for more than a decade. In a new interview with People, Graham shared what caused the shocking breakup, and what she's...
'The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey and Fiancé Erich Schwer Break Up

Gabby Windey and Erich Schwer have reportedly called it quits. According to multiple reports, they've broken up less than two months after their engagement aired on The Bachelorette finale. ET has reached out to reps for comment. Chatter of trouble in paradise for the former couple began circulating in October,...
Cher Holds Hands With Alexander 'AE' Edwards After Night Out

Cher has a new man on her arm! On Wednesday, the music icon was seen walking hand in hand with music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards after a night out in Los Angeles. Cher, 76, and Edwards, 36, spent the evening with rapper Tyga, and the group’s outing began at Craig’s before they continued the party at The Nice Guy. An eyewitness tells ET that Edwards and Tyga arrived at the restaurant first, where they went into a private room. Edwards left 30 to 45 minutes later to grab Cher and walk her inside. Edwards and Cher joined Tyga at a table in the main dining room.
LOS ANGELES, CA
'Magnum P.I.': Jay Hernandez and Perdita Weeks on Being Saved by NBC, 'Lovely' Reunion on Set (Exclusive)

Magnum P.I. is back in action! After being canceled by CBS following a four-season run in May, NBC swooped in less than two months later and saved the action drama by picking it up for two seasons. A reboot of the 1980s series with Tom Selleck, Magnum P.I. is headlined by Jay Hernandez as the titular hero, a former Navy SEAL who solves crimes as a private investigator.
HAWAII STATE
'Westworld' Canceled After Four Seasons

Westworld is officially over. HBO has canceled the sci-fi drama after four seasons, ET can confirm. The series' most recent season, which consisted of eight episodes and was subtitled "The Choice," concluded back in August. According to the logline for season 4, it followed "a dark odyssey about the fate of sentient life on Earth."
Diddy Goes All out for Star-Studded Birthday Bash

Diddy kicked off the weekend with a star-studded party to celebrate his 53rd birthday. The music mogul took to Instagram on Friday and documented the over-the-top celebration with a guest list that easily could have doubled as a GRAMMYs party. Yung Miami, Teyana Taylor, Machine Gun Kelly, Jermaine Dupri, Mary J. Blige, Travis Scott and Swizz Beatz were just some of the artists who made an appearance.
'Abbott Elementary's Tyler James Williams Flaunts His Gold Star Rapping in Viral 'F.N.F.' Freestyle

Tyler James Williams has the internet in a tizzy after he showed off his rapping skills during an appearance on Sway's Universe Wednesday. The Abbott Elementary star went on the show hosted by multimedia journalist and former rapper Sway Calloway, Heather B, and Tracy G. to reflect on his past roles, including starring on Everybody Hates Chris and The Walking Dead.
How to Watch 'Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me' Documentary Online

Selena Gomez has been very open about her physical and mental health journeys. And today, she's opening up more than ever before, with the release of her new Apple TV+ documentary Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me. Fans will get to see Selena Gomez in a way they never have before as the film will follow Gomez over a six-year time period, highlighting her career, personal life, and her relationship with mental health.
Johnny Depp to Make Appearance During Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Vol. 4 Special

Johnny Depp is in fact teaming up with Rihanna. ET can confirm the Pirates of the Caribbean star will be featured in the singer's Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 4 show. A source confirms to ET that Depp will make a featured guest appearance in the show set to stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide beginning Nov. 9. The source adds that Depp will be the first male to appear in this "star moment" of the show like other guests (Cindy Crawford, Erykah Badu) have done so in the past. Depp has already filmed his part.
Lindsay Lohan's 'Jingle Bell Rock' Cover Will Give You 'Mean Girls' Nostalgia: Listen!

Lindsay Lohan's Mean Girls love continues... this time with song! The actress released a cover of Jingle Bell Rock on Friday in advance of her new holiday movie, Falling for Christmas. Understandably, fans can't listen to the festive rendition without thinking of Lohan's iconic Jingle Bell Rock performance in Mean...
James Corden Shares Memories of Takeoff After Memorable 'Carpool Karaoke' Segment With Migos (Exclusive)

James Corden is remembering a musical great. The TV personality and actor opened up about his memories of the late Migos rapper Takeoff. Corden spoke with ET's Will Marfuggi on Wednesday at the Los Angeles premiere of his new drama series, Mammals -- ahead of the show's debut on Amazon Prime Video on Nov. 11 -- and he recalled the time he spent with Takeoff while shooting a "Carpool Karaoke" segment with Migos for The Late Late Show.
TEXAS STATE
Britney Spears Appears to Address Alexa Nikolas' Claim That She Yelled at Her on the Set of 'Zoey 101'

Britney Spears is speaking out following Alexa Nikolas' claim that Britney yelled at her on the set of Zoey 101. The 30-year-old actress, who starred in the Nickelodeon show alongside Britney's sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, opened up about the encounter in a recent appearance on the Vulnerable with Christy Carlson Romano podcast. While she said that Britney apologized after the fact, the pop star took to Twitter Thursday to seemingly offer Alexa another apology.

