Rochester, MN

Hwy. 52 Project Ribbon Cutting Canceled

Hader, MN (KROC-AM News)- Expected rain has canceled a planned ribbon cutting ceremony along Hwy. 52 north of Rochester. MnDOT was planning to celebrate the completion of the Hader interchange Friday. A news release calls the new interchange at Highways 52 and 57 a major milestone in the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project.
Month-Long Closures for Rochester-Area Roads Start Friday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Month-long closures for parts of two Rochester-area roads begins Friday. An Olmsted County Public Works news release says crews will be shutting down 60th Ave. Northwest between 19th St. Northwest and Valley High Dr. Northwest and between 55th and 51st St. Northwest. A closure is also planned on 34th St. Northwest between 60th and 70th Ave. Northwest.
Planning for new 13 mile-long trail in Albert Lea

(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, members from MnDOT, Albert Lea city officials and community members spent the day mapping out a new proposed trail for the city with a bike ride. Albert Lea’s “Rails to Trails” project is beginning its planning stage to develop an old railway into a new 13 mile-long trail for the community.
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested

A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
Tandem Bagels to close Northfield location

On October 27, beloved bagel and coffee shop Tandem Bagels announced via their social media pages that their Northfield location will close on Sunday, November 13. Tandem Bagels has been in Northfield since 2013 and has two other locations in Mankato opened by owners Anne Frentz, Gretchen Sandstorm and Lisa Friend in 2012.
Drought Monitor Update

A new Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning. It shows no change over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Our dry fall has left our area short around 5″ of precip. But conditions continue to be worse from our northwest to southwest. On the year, Rochester is near normal precip. Mason City is a half foot short.
Plans For $100 Million Downtown Rochester Project Progress

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Plans for a major development in downtown Rochester have entered a new stage. The Rochester City Council voted last night to approve an Exclusive Negotiating Rights Agreement involving the Civic Center North surface parking lot along East Center Street just west of the Zumbro River. The agreement with Sherman Associates Development runs through July 15 of next year and calls on the city and the firm to work toward a formal development agreement concerning the city on the parcel of land.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion

Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
Mayowood’s Holiday Tours kick off Saturday

(ABC 6 News) – The historic Mayowood mansion’s holiday tours begin Saturday in Rochester. Mayowood mansion is where the original Mayo family lived. This tour features a walk through each of its 14 rooms. During this holiday tour, each room is decorated with a different holiday scene. Rooms...
Spring Grove shuts out Lanesboro 35-0 to claim Section 1 9-Man crown

(ABC 6 News) — Top-seeded Spring Grove defeated No. 2 Lanesboro for the second time this season with the Section 1 championship on the line to earn a berth in the 9-Man state tournament. Elijah Solum, Spring Grove’s junior quarterback, passed for 271 yards and he also ran for a pair of touchdowns.
1 dead in Zumbrota house fire Thursday

(ABC 6 News) – One person has died in a house fire in Zumbrota Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police say they were notified of a fire alarm just after 1 p.m. at 630 5th St. W. A neighbor confirmed to Goodhue County dispatch that smoke was coming from the home.
1 injured in Highway 52 crash Thursday morning

(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in Rochester sent a woman to the hospital and backed up traffic Thursday morning. The crash t happened near the 2nd St. SW ramp in the southbound lanes. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan was struck from behind by...
Crash on Highway 52 snarls traffic

(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in northwest Rochester is backing up traffic Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. north of the 19th St Exit. on Highway 52 North. According to an ABC 6 crew member, it appears two cars collided on Hwy 52,...
Man Sentenced to Prison For Knife Attack in Rochester

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been given a 31-month prison sentence for assault and burglary convictions. 31-year-old Ivan Gonzalez was sentenced Thursday after previously entering Alford pleas to second-degree assault and second-degree burglary charges. That means he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him. The convictions involve separate incidents that occurred over the span of less than a week in June.
