Temporarily Closed Sign Now Up at Favorite Store in Rochester
One of the saddest sights in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin just popped up in Rochester, Minnesota on North Broadway. The reason why it is sad is that it means that the freezing cold winter is just around the corner. A True Sign That Winter Is Coming Just Showed Up...
Hwy. 52 Project Ribbon Cutting Canceled
Hader, MN (KROC-AM News)- Expected rain has canceled a planned ribbon cutting ceremony along Hwy. 52 north of Rochester. MnDOT was planning to celebrate the completion of the Hader interchange Friday. A news release calls the new interchange at Highways 52 and 57 a major milestone in the Highway 52 Zumbrota to Cannon Falls Project.
New Restaurant Opening In Town About 20 Minutes From Rochester
Some big changes are happening in Southeast Minnesota for a few small towns not far from Rochester, Minnesota. Sadly, one business is closing by the end of 2022. It's not all sad news though because when that door closes for a final time, a new business will be getting closer to opening.
Month-Long Closures for Rochester-Area Roads Start Friday
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Month-long closures for parts of two Rochester-area roads begins Friday. An Olmsted County Public Works news release says crews will be shutting down 60th Ave. Northwest between 19th St. Northwest and Valley High Dr. Northwest and between 55th and 51st St. Northwest. A closure is also planned on 34th St. Northwest between 60th and 70th Ave. Northwest.
KAAL-TV
Planning for new 13 mile-long trail in Albert Lea
(ABC 6 News) – Wednesday, members from MnDOT, Albert Lea city officials and community members spent the day mapping out a new proposed trail for the city with a bike ride. Albert Lea’s “Rails to Trails” project is beginning its planning stage to develop an old railway into a new 13 mile-long trail for the community.
Southern Minnesota News
Stolen Owatonna vehicle recovered at Mankato Kwik Trip; teens arrested
A stolen vehicle from Owatonna was recovered and two teens were arrested at a Mankato gas station Thursday morning. North Mankato police were tipped about the stolen vehicle, which had been tracked by GPS traveling south on Highway 169 towards the greater Mankato area. Police located the vehicle at the Kwik Trip on North River Dr. in Mankato after receiving information about the last GPS track.
thecarletonian.com
Tandem Bagels to close Northfield location
On October 27, beloved bagel and coffee shop Tandem Bagels announced via their social media pages that their Northfield location will close on Sunday, November 13. Tandem Bagels has been in Northfield since 2013 and has two other locations in Mankato opened by owners Anne Frentz, Gretchen Sandstorm and Lisa Friend in 2012.
KAAL-TV
Drought Monitor Update
A new Drought Monitor was released Thursday morning. It shows no change over southern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Our dry fall has left our area short around 5″ of precip. But conditions continue to be worse from our northwest to southwest. On the year, Rochester is near normal precip. Mason City is a half foot short.
Fairbault firefighter injured on the job early Friday morning
FARIBAULT, Minn. — A firefighter was taken to the hospital Friday morning after being injured at a fire in Faribault. Around 2 a.m. Friday, multiple departments were called to a house fire in the 2000 block of 198th Street West in Faribault. Large flames were pouring from the back...
Plans For $100 Million Downtown Rochester Project Progress
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Plans for a major development in downtown Rochester have entered a new stage. The Rochester City Council voted last night to approve an Exclusive Negotiating Rights Agreement involving the Civic Center North surface parking lot along East Center Street just west of the Zumbro River. The agreement with Sherman Associates Development runs through July 15 of next year and calls on the city and the firm to work toward a formal development agreement concerning the city on the parcel of land.
Reconstruction of SE Minnesota Highway Nears Completion
Zumbro Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A reconstruction project on a busy highway in southeast Minnesota is nearly finished. A MnDOT news release says crews completed the Hwy. 60 Reconstruction Project between Hwy. 52 and Zumbro Falls last week. The project started in May and involved the construction of a new bridge west of Zumbro Falls, reconstruction of the highway in Zumbro Falls, the repair/replacement of eight culverts, ADA sidewalk improvements, enhanced lighting and new road signage.
KAAL-TV
Mayowood’s Holiday Tours kick off Saturday
(ABC 6 News) – The historic Mayowood mansion’s holiday tours begin Saturday in Rochester. Mayowood mansion is where the original Mayo family lived. This tour features a walk through each of its 14 rooms. During this holiday tour, each room is decorated with a different holiday scene. Rooms...
KAAL-TV
Spring Grove shuts out Lanesboro 35-0 to claim Section 1 9-Man crown
(ABC 6 News) — Top-seeded Spring Grove defeated No. 2 Lanesboro for the second time this season with the Section 1 championship on the line to earn a berth in the 9-Man state tournament. Elijah Solum, Spring Grove’s junior quarterback, passed for 271 yards and he also ran for a pair of touchdowns.
Rochester Man Becomes TikTok Sensation After Running from Amish Life
If you've lived in southeast Minnesota long enough, you probably know that there's an Amish community in the area, primarily in the Harmony area. If you drive around Harmony you'll likely see buggies out and about. But one southeast Minnesotan, who was raised Amish, decided as a teen that he wanted to run away.
First Christmas Market of the Season is Next Week in Rochester
It's the beginning of November, Halloween just wrapped up and people are already in the holiday mood! I'm a big fan of the holidays but this is too early for me. But believe it or not, coming up next week is the first Christmas market of the season in Rochester, MN.
KAAL-TV
1 dead in Zumbrota house fire Thursday
(ABC 6 News) – One person has died in a house fire in Zumbrota Thursday afternoon. Zumbrota police say they were notified of a fire alarm just after 1 p.m. at 630 5th St. W. A neighbor confirmed to Goodhue County dispatch that smoke was coming from the home.
KAAL-TV
1 injured in Highway 52 crash Thursday morning
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in Rochester sent a woman to the hospital and backed up traffic Thursday morning. The crash t happened near the 2nd St. SW ramp in the southbound lanes. The Minnesota State Patrol says a minivan was struck from behind by...
Update Planned Thursday in Rochester Suspicious Death Investigation
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and Rochester Police Department plan to provide an update Thursday afternoon on a suspicious death investigation that began this past summer. Authorities responded to a farm east of Rochester after a man mowing grass discovered the body of 28-year-old Tia...
KAAL-TV
Crash on Highway 52 snarls traffic
(ABC 6 News) – A crash on Highway 52 in northwest Rochester is backing up traffic Tuesday evening. The crash happened around 5 p.m. north of the 19th St Exit. on Highway 52 North. According to an ABC 6 crew member, it appears two cars collided on Hwy 52,...
Man Sentenced to Prison For Knife Attack in Rochester
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man has been given a 31-month prison sentence for assault and burglary convictions. 31-year-old Ivan Gonzalez was sentenced Thursday after previously entering Alford pleas to second-degree assault and second-degree burglary charges. That means he doesn’t admit guilt but acknowledges there is enough evidence to convict him. The convictions involve separate incidents that occurred over the span of less than a week in June.
