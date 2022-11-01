Penguins Excited to Be Back on Home Ice

After a five-game road trip that ended with a four-game losing streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins are excited to return home.

PITTSBURGH - The Pittsburgh Penguins are returning home for a game at PPG Paints Arena for the first time in over a week and the group is excited to be back.

Despite riding a four-game losing streak, the Penguins are confident in their abilities and are hoping that playing in front of their fans can swing the momentum.

“We’re really excited to get home again,” defenseman Marcus Pettersson said. “Play in front of our fans and hopefully create some energy for them.”

Through the first three games at home this season, the Penguins are a perfect 3-0 and have outscored their opponents 18-5.

Of the nine matches played by the Penguins so far, it goes without saying that their home games have been the most successful.

Last season the Penguins were a successful home team, reaching a record of 23-13-5 at PPG Paints Arena.

The Penguins hope to regain the win column by utilizing their good fortunes on home ice.

Their first test back in Pittsburgh won’t be an easy one, however, as the red hot Boston Bruins are in town looking to extend their five-game winning streak.

“They’re playing extremely well,” head coach Mike Sullivan said about the Bruins. “We know it’s going to be a tough challenge tonight. We’re going to have to make sure we bring our very best game.”

The Penguins won two of their three contests against the Bruins last season and have routinely been better against them at home, rather than playing in Boston.

Add on that both teams are riding streaks that are bound to end soon, the Penguins have quite a few positives to pull from.

It won’t be an easy contest, but the Penguins are excited to be back home and are looking to get a fresh start in the new month.

