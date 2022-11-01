Lisa is expected to strengthen into a hurricane

Article first published: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 5 am EST

Article last updated: Tuesday, November 01, 2022, 5 pm EST

According to the National Hurricane Center’s 5 pm Tuesday advisory, Tropical Storm Lisa is 220 miles east of Isla Roatan Honduras and, 330 miles east of Belize City, with maximum sustained wind of 65 mph. It’s moving 15 mph to the west. Lisa is forecast to strengthen into a hurricane overnight.

YESTERDAY (Monday):

The system changed from a potential tropical cyclone into Tropical Storm Lisa yesterday. The system moved with sustained winds of 65 miles per hour.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

- Bay Islands

- North of Puerto Barrios to south of Chetumal

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

- Chetumal to Puerto Costa Maya, Mexico

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

- Entire north coast of Honduras

- North coast of Guatemala

- Chetumal to Punta Herrero, Mexico

A Hurricane Warning means that hurricane conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area. Preparations to protect life and property should be rushed to completion.

A Hurricane Watch means that hurricane conditions are possible within the watch area.

A Tropical Storm Warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 36 hours.

Interests elsewhere in Central America and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico should monitor the progress of Lisa.

HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND:

WIND: Hurricane conditions are expected in the Bay Islands of Honduras beginning early Wednesday and along the coast of Belize Wednesday afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are expected to begin along the northern coast of Honduras within the Tropical Storm Warning area tonight and in Guatemala and Yucatan on Wednesday. Hurricane conditions are possible in eastern Yucatan on Wednesday afternoon.

RAINFALL: Through Thursday evening, Lisa is expected to produce rainfall amounts of:

* 4 to 6 inches with local amounts to 10 inches across Belize, the Bay Islands of Honduras, northern Guatemala and the southeast portion of the Mexican state of Chiapas. * 2 to 4 inches with local amounts to 6 inches across the far southeastern portion of the Yucatan Peninsula, Northern Honduras, and central Guatemala * 1 inch with local amounts to 2 inches across portions of the Cayman Islands and eastern Nicaragua.

This rainfall could lead to flash flooding conditions primarily across Belize into northern Guatemala, the southeast portion of the Mexican state of Chiapas and the far southeast portion of the Yucatan peninsula.

STORM SURGE: A storm surge will likely raise water levels by as much as 4 to 7 feet above normal tide levels along the immediate coast of Belize in areas of onshore winds, with 2 to 4 feet possible within the Hurricane Watch area in eastern Yucatan and 1 to 3 feet for the Bay Islands of Honduras. Near the coast, the surge will be accompanied by large and damaging waves.

SURF: Swells generated by Lisa are expected to affect Jamaica, the Cayman Islands and Central America during the next couple of days. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Source: National Hurricane Center

This article was generated by the Sun Herald Bot, artificial intelligence software that analyzes information from the National Hurricane Center and applies it to templates created by journalists in the newsroom. We are experimenting with this and other new ways of providing more useful content to our readers and subscribers. You can report errors or bugs to mcclatchybot@mcclatchy.com . Full hurricane coverage at sunherald.com/news/weather-news/