dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Motorcycle Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Middletown area early this morning. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 1:42 a.m., a 2016 Chrysler 200 was traveling in the left lane of southbound Route 896 south of the intersection with Bethel Church Road. At the time, a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896, approaching the intersection with Bethel Church Road. The front of the Harley struck the front of Chrysler for point of impact. The operator of the Harley was ejected, and the motorcycle came to a rest in the right southbound lane. The Chrysler continued south a short distance and came to rest within the left lane of Route 896 southbound.
WBOC
Serious Crash Near Felton, Delaware Police Investigating
FELTON, Del.-Delaware State Police investigating a serious motor vehicle crash on South Dupont Highway in the Felton area. As a result, southbound Route 13 is closed in the area of Reeves Crossing Road for an extended period. Motorists are urged to seek alternate routes of travel to avoid delays. The...
Struggle over gun preceded Millville woman’s killing, witnesses say
A Millville man and woman were seen struggling over a gun moments before the woman was fatally shot, witnesses told investigators. Ramy Garcia was found dead in the backyard of a residence in the 400 block of North Fourth Street at about 4:24 p.m. Wednesday. Two witnesses told police that...
Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI
DOVER, DE – A Delaware man has been arrested for DUI for the 7th time this weekend according to the Delaware State Police. 43-year-old Naquan Bumbrey of Dover was arrested for felony DUI following a traffic stop that occurred in the Dover area on Saturday evening. “A trooper on patrol observed a black 1998 Toyota Corolla traveling eastbound at a high rate of speed on Forest Avenue in the area of Rose Valley School Road,” the DSP said in a statement today. “The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and made contact with the driver, identified as Naquan Bumbrey. The The post Man arrested in Delaware for 7th DUI appeared first on Shore News Network.
Police search for suspect in Millville murder
A manhunt is underway for a murder suspect in South Jersey.
phillyvoice.com
Suspect captured after manhunt in woman's fatal Millville shooting
A Millville man wanted for fatally shooting a woman on Wednesday afternoon has been arrested and charged with murder after a manhunt that lasted into Thursday morning, Cumberland County authorities said. The shooting happened around 4:24 p.m. along the 400 block of N. Fourth St., where responding officers found 35-year-old...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police ask for help locating West Chester man
WEST CHESTER, Pa. -- The West Chester Borough Police Department is searching for Francis Bango, 22. An arrest warrant has been issued for Bango. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Bango is asked to contact the West Chester Borough Police Department at 610-696-2700 ext. 126 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=107.
NBC Philadelphia
5 Charged in Massive Multi-County Gun Trafficking Ring
Five men were arrested and charged for their alleged roles in a massive gun trafficking organization that purchased 34 firearms in Montgomery, Bucks and Philadelphia counties and illegally resold them throughout the region. Clayton Robinson, 20, allegedly led the organization with help from his brothers, 31-year-old Julian Robinson and 18-year-old...
WGMD Radio
Dover Teen Charged in Shooting Incident
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16 year old boy after a shooting incident last Sunday on Joshua Clayton Road in Dover. Police learned that a 26 year old man was walking in the area when male suspect fired multiple shots in his direction – the victim was not struck or injured.
dsp.delaware.gov
State Police Arrest Juvenile Following Shooting
Delaware State Police have arrested a 16-year-old juvenile on weapons charges following a shooting that occurred in Dover on Sunday afternoon. On October 30, 2022, at approximately 2:05 p.m., troopers responded to Joshua Clayton Road in Dover regarding a report of shots fired. Upon their arrival, troopers learned that a 26-year-old male had been walking in the area when a male suspect fired multiple handgun rounds in his direction. The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot.
firststateupdate.com
Officials Update Middletown Crash That Left Young Women In Critical Condition
At approximately 1:48 p.m. the New Castle County Paramedics were requested to respond to the area of Marl Pit Road and DuPont Parkway, in Middletown, for the report of a motor vehicle collision with entrapment. Upon arrival on scene, a 2-vehicle collision was found between a sedan and dump truck, trapping the 19-year-old female driver of the sedan.
16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover
DOVER, DE – A 16-year-old was arrested on weapons charges for a shooting that took place Sunday afternoon in Dover. According to a statement today, officers from the Delaware State Police responded to a shooting call on Joshua Clayton Road. When officers arrived shortly after 2:00 pm, they found a man that had been shot at by a male suspect while walking in the area. “The victim was not struck by gunfire and was not injured. The ensuing investigation revealed that a 16-year-old male juvenile had fired approximately twelve rounds at the victim before fleeing the area on foot,” police The post 16-year-old charged for Sunday shooting in Dover appeared first on Shore News Network.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Seek Assistance with an Unsolved Murder
The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continue to investigate the murder of Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan, 57, of Wilmington. Today marks the 10th anniversary of this unsolved murder. On, Friday, November 2nd, 2012, Hemantkumar Maganlal Chauhan who owned the Penn-Bantum Market located at 418 Newport Gap Pike Wilmington, DE, was working...
WDEL 1150AM
Woman critically hurt in Odessa area crash
Firefighters from Odessa, Volunteer Hose of Middletown, and Port Penn fire companies worked alongside New Castle County paramedics for nearly half an hour to treat and rescue a 19-year old woman trapped in the wreckage of her car. The collision between the victim's car and a dump truck occurred Thursday,...
Former Philly corrections officer charged for role in prison drug ring
The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office announced charges Thursday against a former Philly prison guard who they said helped an inmate smuggle drugs into the prison to sell.
Police investigate 2 separate reports of assaults by rideshare drivers in Newark, Delaware
Police in Newark, Delaware are investigating after two separate reports of sexual assault by a rideshare driver.
WDEL 1150AM
Man seriously hurt in Welcome Center crash
A 32-year old man was seriously injured when his SUV plowed into the back of a parked tractor trailer on the shoulder of the entrance ramp from northbound I-95 to the Welcome Center near Newark. The crash happened just before 9 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022, as heavy fog...
fox29.com
Former Philadelphia corrections officer, inmate charged in prison crime ring
PHILADELPHIA - A former Philadelphia corrections officer is among several individuals arrested as a part of what Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office called a smuggling and bribery operation in a Philadelphia prison. Officials made the announcement Thursday, saying Barry Garland, being held at Riverside Correctional Facility, ran an...
WDEL 1150AM
Four injured in Route 299 rollover
Two women were trapped in the wreckage of a rolled over vehicle on Tuesday afternoon, November 1, 2022, following a crash on Route 299 at the Route 1 interchange. Firefighters from Odessa and Middletown worked about fifteen minutes to extricate the two from the vehicle which was on its side.
Philadelphia police investigating double shooting come upon another scene: more than 100 shots fired
Philadelphia police investigating the shooting of two people early Friday morning heard more gunshots nearby and came upon another scene where over 100 shots had been fired.
