Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision involving a motorcycle that occurred in the Middletown area early this morning. On November 5, 2022, at approximately 1:42 a.m., a 2016 Chrysler 200 was traveling in the left lane of southbound Route 896 south of the intersection with Bethel Church Road. At the time, a 2013 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound in the left southbound lane of Route 896, approaching the intersection with Bethel Church Road. The front of the Harley struck the front of Chrysler for point of impact. The operator of the Harley was ejected, and the motorcycle came to a rest in the right southbound lane. The Chrysler continued south a short distance and came to rest within the left lane of Route 896 southbound.

MIDDLETOWN, DE ・ 12 HOURS AGO