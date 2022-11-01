The twists and turns of Jeopardy‘s Tournament of Champions continued on Thursday, November 3, as fan favorite Rowan Ward was knocked out of the competition. Ward, a non-binary contestant, landed their spot in the ToC after winning the second round of the Second Chance Tournament. After their impressive performance, many fans had high hopes for Ward as they faced off against software team leader John Focht and community college instructor Courtney Shah in the quarter-finals game.

2 DAYS AGO