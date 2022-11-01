Read full article on original website
AP_000650.757b2756c6d84dedb83b054e827c6a41.1439
4d ago
Keep them in jail this time
Reply
19
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Sorry, Austin. A new study called this Texas town the best place in America for remote workers.Ellen EastwoodAustin, TX
HPD Officer Jason Campbell Suspended After Releasing Driver Who Killed PedestrianLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Daddy’s Chicken Shack Set to Expand Further Into Houston After Inking its 7th Development DealMadocHouston, TX
H-E-B continues to expand in Texas. Where would you like them to open next?Ash JurbergTexas State
Op-Ed: Takeoff’s Death Reflects the Danger of Texas’ Gun LawsGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Related
conroetoday.com
Crime Stopper of Houston Fugitive Friday - 11/04/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
Two of Texas Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitives Captured
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Two of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted offenders are back in custody following their recent arrests on October 26, 2022. Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender Kim Cooks, was arrested in Austin. Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Chris Slack, of San Antonio, was arrested in Von Ormy, Texas. Kim Eugene Cooks, 56, […]
texas.gov
AUSTIN REAL ESTATE SCAMMER SENTENCED TO 40 YEARS IN PRISON
Securities Commissioner Travis J. Iles announced that Tommie “Tom” Carter Jr, a 64-year-old resident of Austin, Texas, was convicted of first-degree securities fraud and sentenced to serve 40 years in prison. He was also ordered to pay restitution of more than $830,000 to victims. An investigation conducted by...
cherokeephoenix.org
First CN prisoners transported to Texas
TAHLEQUAH – On Oct. 26, the Cherokee Nation transported its first group of prisoners to a private Texas correctional facility in a move to address growing detention needs and lack of available space locally. The prisoner-housing plan, explained publicly in September, is expected to cost the tribe $5.3 million...
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
Men robbed ATM technician in south Austin, police say
Austin Police are searching for three men connected with a robbery at a south Austin ATM.
Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’
Takeoff’s shooting death has raised some concerns about Texas’ extremely lax gun laws and the city of Houston’s rising homicide rate. The post Rapper Takeoff’s Shooting Death Spotlights Loose Gun Laws In Texas Where ‘Everybody Is Armed’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Click2Houston.com
San Jacinto County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for San Jacinto County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. San Jacinto County. You can find more information about the...
Click2Houston.com
Montgomery County election results for Texas midterms on Nov. 8, 2022
The 2022 General Election will be held on November 8. You can find results for Montgomery County here. Scroll down to find results for statewide races as well as other contests in Houston, Harris County, and the surrounding area. Montgomery County. You can find more information about the Montgomery County...
proclaimerscv.com
$359.6 Million is Transferred from Texas Prisons, To Continue the Greg Abbott’s Border Mission (Operation Lone Star)
On Thursday the governor of texas- Greg Abbott announced, the state leaders and gov. decided to transfer $359.6 million from the texas prison budget, so, he can fund ‘Operation Lone Star’ and continue the operation for the protection and safety of border and Texas people. From this particular amount, Abbott funded this operation for the next 10 months.
MySanAntonio
These Texans were trying to help run elections. Then Ken Paxton’s office launched criminal investigations.
This story was originally published by ProPublica, a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published. And, sign up for The Brief, The Texas Tribune's daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas...
Missing Texas Teacher Found 'Alive and Well' in New Orleans
Missing Texas teacher Michelle Reynolds was found safe in New Orleans.
fox7austin.com
Person of interest identified in UT student kidnapping
AUSTIN, Texas - Austin police have identified a person of interest in the kidnapping of a UT student near the intersection of 27th and Nueces early Sunday morning. Police released two photos, one of the person of interest, and the other of a black sedan, possibly a Lincoln Town Car, that may have been used in the kidnapping.
Texas monkey smuggler pleads guilty, could face 20 years, feds say
A Texas woman could face 20 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to smuggling a spider monkey into the country and then fleeing from law enforcement, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced.
Former Houston Health Department worker admits taking part in kickback scheme
Barry Barnes, 62, admitted to accepting bribes from businesses in exchange for using his influence to have them selected to work on projects.
Rapper and actor Common throws support behind Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo
The Democratic incumbent has also garnered support from actors Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jane Fonda.
fox7austin.com
APD: 3 teens found dead within a week in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Another teen has died following a violent weekend in Austin. Police reported three deaths, all near each other. "Where is all this violence coming from, I don’t get it," friend of shooting victim Debbie Aguilar said. Three teens were shot dead in the Austin area within...
'Like a store': Man arrested after deputies find drug operation in south Houston home, deputies say
Neighbors near the home complained to the police and said there would be activity all day and night surrounding the residence for weeks.
Widow looking for justice after husband's workplace death in Harris County 2 months ago
Hugo Canamar's 70-year-old coworker is accused of killing him but claimed self-defense after an alleged quarrel over loose dogs around the business.
wbrz.com
Report: Mom jailed with $4.5M bond in disturbing abuse case, says she's pregnant
HOUSTON - A woman who packed her children into a car and fled to Baton Rouge in the dead of night while trying to evade Texas law enforcement is now being jailed on a $4.5 million bond. The new details came out during a court hearing in Harris County Thursday,...
Comments / 19