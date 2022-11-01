Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
An Opinion About Opinions
As a matter of course and the political climate we have been in for the past several years, I have distanced myself out of social media and have tried in earnest to be as conscious and deliberate as I can be about my consumption of information on various platforms. It is with this mindset that I have been dismayed by the latest round of articles & opinion pieces I have read regarding our school district, and the lack of effort or regard for printing factually accurate information.
