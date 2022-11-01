ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lufkin, TX

Comments / 0

Related
KICKS 105

East Texas Tornado Outlook Takes a Dangerous Turn for the Worse

Halloween is now a few days in our rearview mirror, but something scarier than goblins, zombies, and vampires could be on the way for Friday, especially for Friday night. A vigorous and complex weather system is expected to fire off severe storms in portions of Deep East Texas, northeast Texas, and north-central Texas. This is not good news for deer hunters who plan on heading out to the cabin on the lease by Friday evening.
LUFKIN, TX
scttx.com

Endangered Missing Alert for Women Last Seen in Elkhart Texas

November 3, 2022 (Flyer link) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department issued an endangered missing alert for Courtney Dollgener, 34, who was last seen in the 3900 Block of FM 1817, Elkhart, Texas at 1pm on November 2, 2022. Dollgener was last seen wearing a dark brown jacket, light...
lightandchampion.com

Mangum Funeral Home celebrates new ownership

Long Caption Mangum Funeral Home celebrates new ownership A ribbon cutting at Mangum Funeral Home to welcome new owners Traci and Tony Willoughby was conducted Tuesday, Nov. 1 by the Shelby County Chamber of Commerce. Mangum Funeral Home, located at 420 San Augustine Street in Center, has been a part of Shelby County for nearly 90 years.The Willoughby’s purchased the local business earlier this year saying they are honored to continue the legacy.An open house was conducted all day Tuesday with opportunities to sign up for a free seminar on final expense planning, tours of the newly renovated facilities were conducted,and refreshments were served. (Leon Aldridge photo/The Light and Champion)
SHELBY COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Angelina County Judge In Court

The Hopkins County deputy fire marshal describes the rescue of a family from their truck when they were caught by surprise by the storm before they could get away. The family-owned business lost the back side of the building, and they said they will begin clean up on Saturday when the sun comes up.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
cspdailynews.com

Majors Management Acquires 10 C-Stores in East Texas

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Majors Management LLC has acquired 10 Chevron-branded convenience stores, the dealer wholesale business and the commercial fuels and lubricants business and associated bulk plant facility in East Texas from Morgan Oil Co. Inc., Nacogdoches, Texas. Founded in 1935, Morgan Oil has marketed Chevron and unbranded petroleum...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
lightandchampion.com

Information sought on Willie McGuire

The Shelby County Sheriff ’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, of Timpson. McGuire is described as a black male, 6’1” tall, 200 pounds, bald, with brown eyes. McGuire was reported missing October 27, 2022. He was last seen leaving Nix Forestry, his...
TIMPSON, TX
messenger-news.com

Elkhart ISD Pulls Together After Bus Accident

ELKHART – Students, parents and school staff got together for their annual Elkhart Independent School District (EISD) family school reunion event only days after a bus traveling to an Elk football game rolled over injuring several people on board. As reported in the Messenger, the school bus was carrying...
ELKHART, TX
KTRE

2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage

The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut. $8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.
LUFKIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Best Things to do in Nacogdoches, Texas

Nacogdoches is a historic city in East Texas that was founded in 1779 by the Spanish pioneer and settler, Antonio Gil y’Barbo. The town was originally inhabited by the Caddo tribe, till it was colonized by the Spanish in the early 1800s. The city is well-known for its role...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
Classic Rock Q107

Classic Rock Q107

Lufkin, TX
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
277K+
Views
ABOUT

Q107 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lufkin, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://q1077.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy