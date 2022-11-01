Toni Collette is talking about intimacy coordinators and how she doesn’t always think they are necessary. “I have to say, in a couple of scenes and different various jobs, I have been offered an intimacy coordinator,” the United States of Tara star told IndieWire in an interview. “But I have felt so connected and safe with my creative partners that the intimacy coordinator felt like they were encroaching upon the process, and I’ve denied them access to the actual scene because I didn’t feel like I needed them.” Earlier this year, Game of Thrones actor Sean Bean expressed to The Times of...

23 MINUTES AGO