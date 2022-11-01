My name is Wendy Dembo. I am a Santa Monica resident and my daughter attends SAMO. Last year, she applied to and was accepted to Windward, Archer, and Crossroads. But I believe in public education. We moved to Santa Monica for the schools. Ultimately, my daughter decided to go to SAMO and I decided to do what I can to help SMMUSD. For that reason, I have been volunteering with Angela, Esther, Miles, and Stacy, who are running for the SMMUSD Board of Education. They are a collection of parents with kids in Santa Monica schools and an educator with extensive and invaluable knowledge of education and conflict resolution. They firmly believe our schools are the most important public institution in our community. The four are running because they love our district, believe in it, and see how good it is and how it can be even better. I have been working with them to outline a list of specific areas that they feel can and must improve.

SANTA MONICA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO