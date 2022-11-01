Read full article on original website
Santa Monica Daily Press
Careful When Getting the Mail
The late Paul Morantz and I were on our high school basketball team but I hadn’t seen him again until 1978 when he was on the TV news having been nearly murdered in a shocking manner. Paul was a lawyer whose practice involved liberating people kept against their will in cults. One case involved Synanon here in Santa Monica, a so-called drug rehab founded by Charles Dederich. He may have started with good intentions but power and money (estimated as high as $30 million) turned Dederich into a tyrant.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bruno’s legacy to live on post retirement
Pantaleone Bruno came to California from Italy in 1975 as a young man with a dream of being a chef and creating his own restaurant. In 1986 he did just that, opening Bruno’s Italian Restaurant, just blocks from the Santa Monica Pier. 36 years and countless hand-made pizzas later, Bruno is taking off his apron and retiring.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Schwenker at the helm of the history museum
Santa Monica History Museum (SMHM)’s new Executive Director is a familiar face around the institution located on 7th Street between Santa Monica Boulevard and Arizona Avenue: longtime Executive Board member Rob Schwenker. Over the past couple of decades of community service, Schwenker has done it all, from the Santa...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Council vetoes support for measure that could allow supervisors to remove rogue sheriffs
This election cycle, LA County voters will be asked to decide whether the Board of Supervisors should be empowered to remove sheriffs “for cause.” Whatever voters choose, the City of Santa Monica has elected to not take a formal position on the matter. Simmering tensions between the LA...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Business leaders discuss Santa Monica’s future at Chamber event
Complete with a Santa Monica-inspired rap performance, the Chamber of Commerce held one of its first events under new CEO Judy Kruger this week, bringing together business leaders from around the City to discuss the future of business in Santa Monica in the wake of the pandemic. “We are proud...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Emergency preparedness front-of-mind at Samohi
The bomb threat came in to Samohi at 11:46 a.m. on Thursday. That call triggered a series of actions by teachers, campus staff, district administrators and the Santa Monica Police Department (SMPD). The entire campus community was ordered to shelter in place in their respective classrooms and offices. Security and police secured the campus and conducted a full campus sweep. A little more than two hours later, first responders issued the all-clear and students were released, many to anxious parents who swarmed around gates hoping to collect their kids.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Early voting off to a ‘slow and steady’ start
You’ve probably spent the last few weeks tossing mailers into the recycling bin and fielding text messages from cheerful volunteers, but campaign season is finally winding down and Election Day is upon us. All Vote Centers across LA County will be operational for early voting as of Saturday, Nov....
Santa Monica Daily Press
Crime watch
Crime Watch is culled from reports provided by the Santa Monica Police Department. These are arrests only. All parties are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The Directed Action Response Team (DART), while conducting a periodic check near 7-Eleven on the 1800 block of Lincoln, observed a male subject wearing a ski mask while riding a bike in the neighboring alley. The subject was observed looking through the rear security gates of an auto body shop in the area as if potentially casing the business. Officers contacted the subject and found him to be in possession of a replica Glock-style pellet gun and drug paraphernalia. Tomas Grant-Lopez, 23 years old from Santa Monica, was arrested and transported to the Santa Monica Jail.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Questions persist about aid involved in $45 million settlement
A week after the school district lost a multi-million lawsuit over student abuse, questions about the status of the employee accused in the case persist. The Santa Monica Malibu Unified School District has said ongoing legal concerns prevent it from answering questions about the employment status of Galit Gottlieb while the district considers whether to appeal the recent judgment.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Missing Pacific Palisades Student
The family of Pali High senior Andrew Jason Wright and the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit are asking for the public’s help in locating him. Wright was last seen on foot, on October 31, 2022, around 6:00 p.m., near the 1700 block of Federal Avenue. He hasn’t been seen since and his family is concerned.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Healing our wounded School District
My name is Wendy Dembo. I am a Santa Monica resident and my daughter attends SAMO. Last year, she applied to and was accepted to Windward, Archer, and Crossroads. But I believe in public education. We moved to Santa Monica for the schools. Ultimately, my daughter decided to go to SAMO and I decided to do what I can to help SMMUSD. For that reason, I have been volunteering with Angela, Esther, Miles, and Stacy, who are running for the SMMUSD Board of Education. They are a collection of parents with kids in Santa Monica schools and an educator with extensive and invaluable knowledge of education and conflict resolution. They firmly believe our schools are the most important public institution in our community. The four are running because they love our district, believe in it, and see how good it is and how it can be even better. I have been working with them to outline a list of specific areas that they feel can and must improve.
Santa Monica Daily Press
Bomb threat prompts lockdown at Samohi
Students at Samohi spent most of the day Thursday in lockdown following a bomb threat to the campus. At approximately 11:42 a.m. the school switchboard operator received a phoned-in bomb threat, alleging the bomb was set to go off within five minutes. The school contacted the police immediately following this...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Who’s backing City Council candidates?
This is a hotly contested city council election with three seats open. Political office here doesn’t come cheap. A little help from your friends go toward candidates gaining a winning edge. Candidates for City Council have their own committees, which accept contributions on behalf of the candidate limited to $410 from an individual, committee, or company.
