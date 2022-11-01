Read full article on original website
Elko Daily Free Press
Fire damages home in Spring Creek
ELKO – The county’s fire protection district responded to a house fire in Spring Creek on Friday, and is reminding homeowners to replace the batteries in their smoke alarms this weekend. Firefighters were called at 1:23 a.m. Friday to a report that a wood stove had filled the...
Graffiti at sacred petroglyph site brings prison sentences for 2 Elko men
Two Elko residents will spend time in prison for the damage they did at a sacred petroglyph site in Lincoln County.
Elko Daily Free Press
Winnemucca man killed in Elko County hunting accident
RENO — A 48-year-old Winnemucca man died Tuesday after being accidentally shot by his friend on a hunting trip. Elko County Sheriff’s Deputies were contacted Tuesday morning with a report of a hunter who had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest in the North Pequop Mountains. Deputies, along with Reach Air Medical Services, arrived on scene but declared the victim deceased just after 9 a.m. that morning.
Elko Daily Free Press
Wild Bunch holds 15th annual memorial run
ELKO — The Wild Bunch Motorcycle Club held its 15th Annual Memorial Run on Oct. 15. The event started at Goldie’s Bar with people signing in and greeting each other. After visiting a number of local businesses the run ended at Silver Dollar Bar where everybody enjoyed the rest of the day and winners were announced.
Elko Daily Free Press
Felony and gross misedemeanor arrests
Eric D. Jackson Jr., 20, of Elko was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at 3222 Montrose Way on a warrant for battery domestic violence on a pregnant victim. Bail: $3,140. Allan T. Jacobsen, 57, of Reno was arrested Oct. 29, 2022, at Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital for assault on a protected person. Bail: $10,000.
resourceworld.com
First Majestic drills 19.97 g/t gold over 20.9 metres at Jerritt Canyon, Nevada; shares up
First Majestic Silver Corp. [FR-TSX; AG-NYSE] reported positive drilling results from its continuing exploration program at its Jerritt Canyon gold mine, located in Elko County, Nevada. The 2022 drilling campaign at Jerritt Canyon consists of short-term focused underground core drilling testing extensions of known ore controls near active mining; mid-term...
Elko Daily Free Press
Man struck in crosswalk, seriously injured
ELKO – A pedestrian was struck and seriously injured Monday evening at the intersection of 12th and Idaho streets. Elko Police Department officers were dispatched to the intersection at about 7 p.m., where they found the driver and the injured man. The pedestrian was transported to Northeastern Nevada Regional...
Elko Daily Free Press
What's Happening Around Elko
ELKO – The Western Folklife Center presents Jam On! at 6 p.m. Nov. 9. All musicians and spectators welcome at this free monthly jam session. Facilitated by members of Southwind and other community musicians, Jam On! features a mix of old-time fiddle tunes, folk songs, country tunes, ballads and more. Lead a song for the group, join in on tunes introduced by others, or just come to listen and enjoy. The Pioneer Saloon will be open.
Elko Daily Free Press
Crime series to film in Elko County
ELKO – A true crime series has received permission to film on Elko County property as part of a report on a recent murder case. People Magazine Investigates obtained permission for film crews to interview Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram about the Bryce Dickey murder trial in the commissioners’ board room sometime within the next few weeks.
Elko Daily Free Press
Southside shooting latest in a string of firearm incidents
ELKO – Police are looking for a “person of interest” after a woman was shot in the leg Tuesday morning. Elko Police Department officers were called to the area of Bullion Road and Morse Lane at 7:15 a.m. “Upon arrival, EPD Officers located the victim, who had...
Elko Daily Free Press
More murder, attempted murder cases still in Elko courts
ELKO – With two first-degree murder trials wrapped up this year, several other murder and attempted murder cases are still working their way through Elko’s courts. The latest action came Thursday when Brittany S. Figiel pleaded not guilty to open murder, including first-degree murder, with the use of a deadly weapon.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko man accused of knife assault
ELKO – An Elko man was arrested Monday afternoon for assault with a deadly weapon after allegedly confronting another man with a knife during a domestic dispute. Police were called to the residence in the 1100 block of Silver Street and could hear yelling inside when they arrived. According to an officer’s statement, a man told police that Enrique J. Granillo, 25, was threatening to hit his wife and when he attempted to intervene, Granillo told him to leave the house.
Elko Daily Free Press
Elko Daily Free Press
No. 3 Indians play at No. 2 Wolverines
ELKO — Courtesy of its only loss in league play — a slim 7-6 road defeat on Oct. 7, in Fallon — the No. 3 Elko football team now has to travel to No. 2 Truckee for its second-round playoff game. The Indians (9-2 overall) started slowly...
