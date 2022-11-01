ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

nationalinterest.org

General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition

GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
americanmilitarynews.com

North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
nationalinterest.org

General Dynamics’ StrykerX Is Bringing Drones and Lasers to the Battlefield

The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters. The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters, including the ability to deliver armed soldiers into hostile enemy fire with added battlefield awareness, conduct silent reconnaissance without generating an acoustic or thermal signature, or fire air burst rounds from a 30mm cannon with long-range precision targeting.
MilitaryTimes

US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base

Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
ARIZONA STATE
americanmilitarynews.com

PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet

In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
The Hill

Why Marine Corps forces are becoming less relevant to combatant commanders

The 2022 National Defense Strategy characterizes the global security environment as a “great power competition,” pitting a rising China and resurgent Russia against the United States and its allies. The U.S. recently deployed significant forces to Europe and the Pacific in response to malign actions by Russia and China, signaling our embrace of the strategic competition construct. One important lesson is already clear: Combatant commanders need more forward-based/forward-deployed forces to support their strategies for global military competition.
24/7 Wall St.

30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military

The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
defensenews.com

SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 1st national security payload

WASHINGTON — SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle in operation, carried its first National Security Space Launch mission for the U.S. Department of Defense to orbit on Tuesday. The launch services and satellite technology company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, hasn’t flown the Falcon Heavy...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
defensenews.com

Better weapons, complex training bolster US submarine force

ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy has combined two undersea warfare courses that pit two platforms against each other, according to the commander of Naval Submarine Forces. This is the first time the service has made a major change to the submarine command course in 20 years, Vice Adm. William Houston said Nov. 1 at the Naval Submarine League’s annual conference.
COLORADO STATE
bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
maritime-executive.com

Video: Suicide "Drone Boats" Attack Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet

Russia has withdrawn security guarantees for Ukraine's Black Sea grain shipments in retaliation. Ukrainian forces are believed to be responsible for a successful "suicide boat" strike on at least one Russian Navy warship, potentially including an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate. The Ukrainian military has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Video...
nationalinterest.org

Army and Navy Team Up on Hypersonic Weapons

They hope to reduce costs and speed development by developing hypersonic weapons together. The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army recently concluded a jointly run hypersonic weapons test which they termed a “High Operational Tempo for Hypersonics flight campaign,” and the second of such tests, according to a recent U.S. Navy statement.
TechCrunch

SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever

The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...

