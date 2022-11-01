Read full article on original website
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ New StrykerX Will Blow Away the Competition
GDLS will be unveiling new “demonstrator” StrykerX and AbramsX platforms at the 2022 Association of the United States Army, Annual Symposium. General Dynamics Land Systems (GDLS) is not typically known for its advances in artificial intelligence (AI)-enabled target recognition, multi-domain information processing, software-enabled weapons upgrades, and breakthrough robotics.
americanmilitarynews.com
North Korean air force launches 150 planes in rare large-scale drill
This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. With leader Kim Jong Un looking on, North Korea’s air force launched 150 planes in a rare drill over the weekend that required a month’s worth of intensive pilot training and burned through precious jet fuel that has been in short supply since the 1990s, military sources in the country told RFA.
New Next Generation Air Dominance ‘Fighter’ Renderings From Lockheed
Lockheed MartinTwo new pieces of concept art appear to show a possible configuration for the manned component of the NGAD future air combat program.
nationalinterest.org
General Dynamics’ StrykerX Is Bringing Drones and Lasers to the Battlefield
The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters. The emerging StrykerX infantry carrier is set to offer unprecedented capabilities to U.S. warfighters, including the ability to deliver armed soldiers into hostile enemy fire with added battlefield awareness, conduct silent reconnaissance without generating an acoustic or thermal signature, or fire air burst rounds from a 30mm cannon with long-range precision targeting.
The US Navy's new high-tech aircraft launcher is being prepped for deployment on France's new nuclear-powered carrier
France's new carrier will be considerably larger than Charles de Gaulle, giving the French navy the distinction of operating a "supercarrier."
Business Insider
A fighter pilot's promotion shows how China's navy is learning from the US as its aircraft carrier fleet grows
China's navy has been taking a leaf out of its US counterpart's command structure, with state broadcaster CCTV providing an insight this week into one of the first jet fighter pilots to serve in a senior role aboard an aircraft carrier. J-15 pilot Xu Ying performed the initial night landing...
MilitaryTimes
US F-16 maintenance commander fired at South Korean base
Col. Jay Bertsch, commander of the 8th Maintenance Group at Kunsan Air Base, South Korea, was fired Oct. 11 due to a “loss of confidence” in his leadership, Air Force Times has learned. Bertsch was reassigned outside of the unit after four months in the job, 8th Fighter...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: Lockheed Martin reveals glimpse of next-gen fighter jet
In recently released concept art, Lockheed Martin gave a glimpse at what appears to be a next-generation fighter jet. A sleek-looking tailless jet was shown refueling mid-flight in promotional art for the company’s upcoming LMXT tanker, as reported by The Drive. The jet is likely a partial representation of...
Business Insider
Some of the US Air Force's biggest planes are being grounded over cracks in a part that holds their propellers
More than 100 of the Air Force's C-130 Hercules have stopped flying after the service discovered a crack in a part that holds the propeller and ordered the aircraft to be grounded last week, officials said. In total, 116 C-130Hs could be affected by the issue, Air Mobility Command spokeswoman...
Why Marine Corps forces are becoming less relevant to combatant commanders
The 2022 National Defense Strategy characterizes the global security environment as a “great power competition,” pitting a rising China and resurgent Russia against the United States and its allies. The U.S. recently deployed significant forces to Europe and the Pacific in response to malign actions by Russia and China, signaling our embrace of the strategic competition construct. One important lesson is already clear: Combatant commanders need more forward-based/forward-deployed forces to support their strategies for global military competition.
80 years after launching the first drone from an aircraft carrier, the US Navy is planning to fill its flattops with them
Eighty years after first trying to use drones aboard its aircraft carriers, the US Navy is making big plans to add unmanned aircraft to its flattops.
30 Combat Aircraft Being Built for the US Military
The United States continues to maintain the world’s largest military aircraft fleet, by a very long shot. (These are the largest air forces in the world.) America has at least 13,246 active combat aircraft, transporters, tankers, training aircraft, intelligence gatherers, and special mission vehicles, according to FlightGlobal, an aviation and aerospace news and information website. […]
defensenews.com
SpaceX launches Falcon Heavy rocket with 1st national security payload
WASHINGTON — SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, the most powerful launch vehicle in operation, carried its first National Security Space Launch mission for the U.S. Department of Defense to orbit on Tuesday. The launch services and satellite technology company, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, hasn’t flown the Falcon Heavy...
Australia’s school-bus sized 'smart' underwater war-drones 'will travel completely flooded'
The prototypes of the extra-large autonomous undersea vehicles (XL-AUVs) for the Royal Australian Navy will not be water-proof; rather, water will flow through them when they are delivered in three years by a U.S. defense corporation. The school bus-sized underwater drones built by the Australian subsidiary of the defense technology...
Saudi Arabia sounds alarms of imminent Iranian attack within kingdom: Report
Saudi Arabia has reportedly shown U.S. officials intelligence indicating that Iran could carry out attacks within the kingdom as Iran scrambles to contain the civil unrest that has shaken the country since earlier this year.
defensenews.com
Better weapons, complex training bolster US submarine force
ARLINGTON, Va. — The U.S. Navy has combined two undersea warfare courses that pit two platforms against each other, according to the commander of Naval Submarine Forces. This is the first time the service has made a major change to the submarine command course in 20 years, Vice Adm. William Houston said Nov. 1 at the Naval Submarine League’s annual conference.
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
maritime-executive.com
Video: Suicide "Drone Boats" Attack Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet
Russia has withdrawn security guarantees for Ukraine's Black Sea grain shipments in retaliation. Ukrainian forces are believed to be responsible for a successful "suicide boat" strike on at least one Russian Navy warship, potentially including an Admiral Grigorovich-class frigate. The Ukrainian military has not claimed responsibility for the attack. Video...
nationalinterest.org
Army and Navy Team Up on Hypersonic Weapons
They hope to reduce costs and speed development by developing hypersonic weapons together. The U.S. Navy and the U.S. Army recently concluded a jointly run hypersonic weapons test which they termed a “High Operational Tempo for Hypersonics flight campaign,” and the second of such tests, according to a recent U.S. Navy statement.
TechCrunch
SpaceX successfully launches Falcon Heavy for the fourth time ever
The payload for today’s launch includes two U.S. Space Force satellites, including one used for “various prototype missions” in geosynchronous orbit, and another whose nature and purpose is classified for national defence purposes. While SpaceX uses Falcon Heavy a lot less frequently than its Falcon 9 rocket...
