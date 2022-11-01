Read full article on original website
WGU Washington to deliver care packages to local health care workers
When we turn back our clocks this weekend, most people will get an extra hour of sleep — except for dedicated health care workers on the night shift. Health care professionals across Washington are working an extra hour this weekend due to the end of daylight saving time, and Kent-based Western Governors University (WGU Washington) staff are delivering care packages to show their gratitude for these frontline workers.
ShoWare Center in Kent to get revenue boost from federal grant
Federal relief grants will continue to help the city-owned accesso ShoWare Center in Kent make money in 2022 despite lower than expected revenue from concerts, shows and games. “Coming into 2022 we were hopeful on the revenue side,” ShoWare general manager Tim Higgins said at a Oct. 27 meeting of...
Dick’s Drive-In breaks ground in Federal Way
Dick’s Drive-In hosted a groundbreaking ceremony in Federal Way for the incoming restaurant on Nov. 2. A steady stream of people attended the evening event, which featured Dick’s burgers food truck, a DJ, and a swag shop with a chance to spin the wheel for a prize. “[We’re]...
Fundraiser started for family of man killed in Kent car crash
A gofundme.com account has been started for the family of Caleb Isabell, 33, who died in a single-car crash Oct. 23 in Kent. Kathy Prom started the fundraiser on behalf of Danita Hamptonie and her two children, ages 7 and 5, after the death of her husband. “On the evening...
John Terry Courtier | Obituary
John Terry Courtier passed away peacefully, early morning on October 2, 2022, he was 81. He passed away due to complications from pancreatic cancer, and on his final day, he was surrounded by his children and loved ones he adored. He is survived by his beloved wife, Susan Courtier and...
Kent man suspected of killing mother’s boyfriend turns himself in
A 20-year-old Kent man, who allegedly shot and killed his mother’s 45-year-old boyfriend, turned himself in to Kent Police. The man, accompanied by his attorney, turned himself in on Nov. 1, according to a Nov. 2 police statement. Police arrested him for investigation of killing the boyfriend on Oct. 29 at a home in the 14300 block of SE 282nd Street on the East Hill. The man remained in custody Nov. 2 at the King County Correctional Facility in Seattle. The Kent Reporter is not yet naming the man because he has yet to be charged.
Enumclaw man dies in rollover crash on SR 167 in Auburn
A rollover crash on State Route 167 near Auburn resulted in the death of an Enumclaw man on Thursday, Nov. 3. According to a Washington State Patrol release, James W. Maclam, 60, was driving north on the highway near the intersection of Highway 18 around 6 a.m. when he drifted onto the right shoulder. In attempting to reenter the roadway, he overcorrected and struck another driver.
