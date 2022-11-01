Read full article on original website
Related
kentuckytoday.com
COMMENTARY: Four reasons voting 'Yes on 2' is the God-honoring vote for Christians
On Election Day, Nov. 8, Kentuckians—for the first time ever—will have the opportunity to directly vote to protect the sanctity of preborn human life and safeguard our tax dollars from paying for the horrors of abortion by voting Yes on Amendment 2. When Kentuckians established our state constitution...
kentuckytoday.com
Prosecutor: No ruling on Michigan AG candidate before Nov. 8
LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A special prosecutor investigating whether the Republican candidate for Michigan attorney general and others should be charged for attempting to gain access to voting machines said Friday that no decision will be made before Tuesday's election. Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson said in a statement...
kentuckytoday.com
Tennessee quarterback and brother use NIL money to produce children’s book on Scripture
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (BP) — Before he became the Heisman frontrunner leading the most feared offense in college football for the nation’s top-ranked team, Hendon Hooker thought it would be nice to write a children’s book. That sentence can give you whiplash, much like the Tennessee quarterback’s bombs...
Comments / 0