Roadkill Is Becoming a Serious Issue For Wyoming Drivers
Wyoming has done a lot to bring down the number of vehicle vs. animal collisions in the state, including migration bridges. In some ways, these efforts have been very helpful. Yet, some numbers are, unfortunately, still on the rise. A new report by The Nature Conservancy of Wyoming shows wildlife-vehicle...
Daylight Saving Time: Wyoming Champion Of Killing Time Change Hopeful It Dies Next Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. “Falling back” and “springing forward” may become another example of things people used to do if the U.S. House of Representatives can get past gridlock on legislation that would make daylight saving time permanent beginning in November 2023.
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement on Marton Ranch Acquisition
Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than...
Wyoming Mining Industry Prepares For Potential Rail Strike
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming mining companies are closely watching contract negotiations between the unions and America’s railroad companies. Should a strike happen, layoffs at Wyoming mines are likely. “We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Travis Deti, executive director for...
BLM Reaches Settlement With Wyoming on Casper Ranch Purchase
Governor Mark Gordon announced in a press release that Wyoming and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have reached a settlement on the BLM's effort to conserve the Marton Ranch in Natrona County. In May, the BLM purchased the ranch after working with the Land and Water Conservation Fund. In...
Golden Eagle Attacked 8-Year-Old In Kyrgyzstan But Probably Won’t Happen In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A harrowing video shows a golden eagle swooping in to attack an 8-year-old girl in the central Asian country of Kyrgyzstan, but Wyoming children aren’t likely to be targeted by large raptors, a wildlife biologist said. Sheep, and possibly small...
Are homeless people being sent to Salt Lake City from Wyoming?
People experiencing homelessness in Wyoming are reportedly being sent to Salt Lake City as winter approaches, leaving the city responsible for taking care of another state's homeless problem.
Wyoming Makes Other States Look Wimpy On Snow Days
Not every region of the country knows how to handle snow. To be fair, not every region of the country sees winter events as we have out West. Let's give credit to the New England states. They get it. SNOW FLURRIES:. East Coast - Commute time Increases by 50%. The...
Women’s groups sue state of Montana over alleged discrimination in insurance law
Women’s organizations were among plaintiffs suing the State of Montana over a law that permits setting insurance rates based on sex or marital status that passed during the 2021 legislative session. Plaintiffs claim in a lawsuit filed Wednesday that House Bill 379 allows for discriminatory practices from insurance companies...
The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?
We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
Stopping A Grizzly Attack: What Works Better — Bear Spray Or A Gun?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a question that has swirled for decades among outdoors enthusiasts – in grizzly country, are you better off with bear spray or a firearm?. The answer could be “it depends.”. Some favor the authority of a firearm,...
Wyoming Highways Claim Another Life
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On November 3, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1 on US Highway 212 near the Wyoming-South Dakota State line. At 6:04 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving two commercial vehicles. A 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination unit was traveling eastbound on US 212 when the vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with the side of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer combination unit.
Poll: Should Wyoming Stay On Daylight Saving Time All Year?
The annual fall time change is coming up this weekend. That means we get an extra hour of sleep back that we lost in the spring time change. As the old saying goes, ''spring ahead, fall back." These days, however, there is more and more discussion across the country about...
Bird Flu Won’t Hurt Waterfowl Season, Say Wyoming Hunters
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Widespread outbreaks of bird flu this year have wiped out some domestic flocks and also killed wild waterfowl, but two Wyoming duck and goose hunters says they’re not concerned about it having any impact on this year’s hunting seasons.
Bill Sniffin: Goodbye Clarene Law and Nancy Shelton – Leaders In Wyoming Tourism And Journalism
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. What a pair of great Wyoming gals. Two of my favorite people in my two chosen careers left us recently. Clarene Law of Jackson was a giant in the tourism industry, and Nancy Shelton of Laramie was a pivotal figure in Wyoming newspapers.
With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana
Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Big game carcass dumpsters available throughout November
GILLETTE, Wyo. – With hunting season in full swing, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking Sheridan Region hunters to dispose of their carcasses responsibly in either a landfill or at one of three dumpsters. “State regulations regarding transport and disposal of big game carcasses in Wyoming are...
Motorsports Dealer Says He’s Committed To Adult Barbie Jeep Racing In Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. To compete in this sport, you’ll need steely nerves, plastic wheels, a steep hillside and a refusal to grow up. “Barbie jeep racing” has gained popularity as a zany offshoot of offroad festivals in several states. A Wyoming powersports dealer...
Wyoming Tax Revenues Top $1 Billion For Fiscal Year 2022; Increase Of 10.1% Year-Over-Year
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Some sectors of Wyoming’s economy are posting sales and use taxes that exceed pre-COVID levels, but the gains are not even across the board, and it’s hard to say how much of the gain is inflation and how much is improved economic activity.
