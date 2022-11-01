ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

wrrnetwork.com

Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement on Marton Ranch Acquisition

Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s purchase of more than...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Wyoming Mining Industry Prepares For Potential Rail Strike

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Wyoming mining companies are closely watching contract negotiations between the unions and America’s railroad companies. Should a strike happen, layoffs at Wyoming mines are likely. “We’re hoping for the best and preparing for the worst,” Travis Deti, executive director for...
WYOMING STATE
96.7 KISS FM

The Great Debate: What is Montana’s Oldest City?

We love learning interesting facts about Montana's history. This little gem is especially interesting, because the debate still lives today. Montana became the 41st state of the U.S. in 1889, so we are technically one of the youngest states, though the history of the region far predates its official statehood. With the region's rich history, we have to wonder: what is the oldest city in Montana?
MONTANA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Stopping A Grizzly Attack: What Works Better — Bear Spray Or A Gun?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It’s a question that has swirled for decades among outdoors enthusiasts – in grizzly country, are you better off with bear spray or a firearm?. The answer could be “it depends.”. Some favor the authority of a firearm,...
WYOMING STATE
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming Highways Claim Another Life

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - On November 3, 2022, a fatal crash occurred at milepost 1 on US Highway 212 near the Wyoming-South Dakota State line. At 6:04 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a collision involving two commercial vehicles. A 2016 Kenworth tractor-trailer combination unit was traveling eastbound on US 212 when the vehicle crossed the center line into the westbound lane and collided with the side of a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer combination unit.
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Bird Flu Won’t Hurt Waterfowl Season, Say Wyoming Hunters

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Widespread outbreaks of bird flu this year have wiped out some domestic flocks and also killed wild waterfowl, but two Wyoming duck and goose hunters says they’re not concerned about it having any impact on this year’s hunting seasons.
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
Daily Montanan

With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana

Ballots have been out in Montana since mid-October, and Tuesday, the Secretary of State’s office reported just over 45 percent of absentee ballots it mailed were returned already. For voters who have yet to register or vote in this year’s midterm election, here’s how, according to the Secretary of State: Registered voters who are 18 […] The post With less than a week left, here’s how to vote in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
county17.com

Big game carcass dumpsters available throughout November

GILLETTE, Wyo. – With hunting season in full swing, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is asking Sheridan Region hunters to dispose of their carcasses responsibly in either a landfill or at one of three dumpsters. “State regulations regarding transport and disposal of big game carcasses in Wyoming are...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY

