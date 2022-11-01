ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

dodgerblue.com

Dodgers News: Julio Urías Loses 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher Award To Marlins’ Sandy Alcántara

Miami Marlins ace Sandy Alcántara was voted the winner of the 2022 Players Choice National League Outstanding Pitcher Award over Los Angeles Dodgers’ Julio Urías and Zac Gallen of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Since 1992, the annual Players Choice Awards have recognized the outstanding on- and off-field performances. Voting among...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Justin Turner Hopes To Finish Career With Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers have several important decisions to make this offseason, including whether or not to bring Justin Turner back. The team holds a $16 million team option on the two-time All-Star for the 2023 season with a $2 million buyout if they choose to decline it. Turner has...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Trea Turner Would ‘Love’ To Re-Sign With Dodgers

For a second consecutive offseason, there will be no shortage of All-Star caliber shortstops in free agency. This year’s class includes Trea Turner, who has been key at the top of the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup. Turner is in position to sign a lucrative contract and figures to receive...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

This Day In Dodgers History: Greg Maddux Wins 18th Gold Glove Award

Continuing to capture endless accolades, Hall of Fame pitcher Greg Maddux won the 18th Gold Glove Award of his career on this day in Los Angeles Dodgers history. The announcement on November 5, 2008, gave Maddux two Gold Gloves with the Dodgers. Coupled with eight All-Star Game nods and four...
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers 40-Man Roster Assessment For 2022 Offseason: Gavin Lux, Victor González & More With Less Than 3 Years Of Service Time

The Los Angeles Dodgers went into offseason mode sooner than they expected after being upset by the San Diego Padres in the National League Division Series. The club has now turned its focus to the 2023 season and will see 10 players officially reach free agency at the conclusion of the World Series. L.A. must also decide whether to exercise or decline the club options of four players.
LOS ANGELES, CA
dodgerblue.com

No-Hitters In Postseason & World Series History

The Houston Astros evened up the 2022 World Series in historic fashion on Wednesday night, as Cristian Javier, Bryan Abreu, Rafael Montero, and Ryan Pressly pitched a combined no-hitter in a 5-0 win over the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park. It’s the third no-hitter in MLB postseason history and...
HOUSTON, TX
dodgerblue.com

Dodgers Coaching Staff Not Expected To Change For 2023 Season

Despite their quick playoff exit, the Los Angeles Dodgers coaching staff is expected to remain intact for the 2023 season, according to president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman, who said he doesn’t “anticipate” any changes. Although there was pressure from outside the organization to make changes to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

