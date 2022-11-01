Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion
RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.
Some of the highest winners in Virginia were: two tickets bought in Forest and Chesapeake that won $50,000 each, and a second Chesapeake ticket winning $150,000.
Overall, more than 146,000 Virginia Powerball tickets won prizes in the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31.PHOTOS: NICU babies dress up to celebrate Halloween at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond
The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2. The jackpot currently sits at an estimated $1.20 billion. The winning numbers on the last drawing were 13-19-36-39-59 and Powerball number 13.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.
Comments / 3