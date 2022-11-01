ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Lucky Powerball winner is $150,000 richer thanks to ticket bought in Virginia, jackpot grows to $1.2 billion

By Kassidy Hammond
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IzmZ6_0iufmya800

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — While several winners across Virginia cashed in on large prizes on Monday night’s Powerball drawing, the nationwide jackpot remains untouched, and has grown to a staggering $1.2 billion.

Some of the highest winners in Virginia were: two tickets bought in Forest and Chesapeake that won $50,000 each, and a second Chesapeake ticket winning $150,000.

Overall, more than 146,000 Virginia Powerball tickets won prizes in the drawing on Monday, Oct. 31.

PHOTOS: NICU babies dress up to celebrate Halloween at the Children’s Hospital of Richmond

The next Powerball drawing will take place Wednesday, Nov. 2. The jackpot currently sits at an estimated $1.20 billion. The winning numbers on the last drawing were 13-19-36-39-59 and Powerball number 13.

AKingsKid
4d ago

Why is the pay out so low, last time when it was over 1Billion the cash out was 700,000.00 before taxes. Last night they said the cash out was less than 500,000.00. What's up with that?

Reply(1)
3
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

