ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PennLive.com

Newport football redeems season against James Buchanan

There is nothing sweeter in sports than redemption. Often it can take a season or longer to achieve. Travis Lilly needed just seconds. The Buffalo junior had just been burned for a touchdown on defense putting Newport behind, when a bounding ball on the ensuing kickoff found its way it his hands. Lilly cut to his left avoiding the converging masses, and saw nothing but green grass ahead of him. Nobody could catch him as he galloped for a 70-yard score that ended up being the difference in Newport’s 17-12 victory over James Buchanan on Oct. 28 at Katchmer Field.
NEWPORT, PA
PennLive.com

West Perry girls’ soccer falls in district playoffs

After 18 games and roughly 10 weeks, the West Perry girls’ soccer team’s season ended the same way it started. With an impressive final stretch of the season – the Mustangs strung together a 3-0-1 record over the last nine days of the regular season – that allowed the Mustangs to seize the final playoff spot in the class 2A playoff field, West Perry traveled to Millersburg Stadium for a first-round matchup.
ELLIOTTSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Undefeated Boiling Springs field hockey team takes its first District 3 title with victory over Oley Valley

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Boiling Springs senior forward Genna Bush saw the loose ball bouncing at the feet of Oley Valley goalkeeper Cenora Grim and sprang into action. Bush hustled the towards the cage, got her stick on the loose ball and drove it behind the Lynx keeper in the early stages of the fourth quarter to give the Bubblers a 2-1 lead in the District 3, Class 1A field hockey championship game Saturday at Landis Field.
BOILING SPRINGS, PA
PennLive.com

Susquenita soccer advances to district semi-finals

After receiving a buy in the first round, two-time consecutive Tri-Valley League champion Susquenita played Boiling Springs in the Quarterfinals. With the Blackhawks heading in as the No. 5 seed and Boiling Springs as the No. 4 seed, they knew they had to play an intense game which is exactly what they did.
DUNCANNON, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
190K+
Followers
81K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy