Penn State-Indiana Six for Saturday: Lions’ return game woes, the IU quarterback that got away, more
Five victories to start the year. A 1-2 mark since. Penn State’s season has taken a couple of interesting turns. The road wins at Purdue and Auburn were impressive. The efforts at Michigan and at home against Ohio State last week were not.
No. 15 Penn State rolls to a comfortable 45-14 road win over Indiana: Final updates, key stats, analysis
No. 15 Penn State got back into the win column in dominant fashion on both sides of the ball to blow out Indiana, 45-14, and improve to 7-2. The Lions got three touchdown runs from freshman Kaytron Allen and owned the line of scrimmage on defense to the tune of six sacks and 16 tackles for loss in a winning effort.
Penn State’s Ja’Juan Seider on Nick Singleton, Kaytron Allen and the state of the RB room
Back in August as the Nittany Lions wrapped up training camp, Penn State running backs coach Ja’Juan Seider said true freshmen Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have “the it factor.”. He wasn’t kidding.
Penn State-Indiana game balls, turning point: Kaytron Allen, pass rush tee off in 45-14 win
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — As the fourth quarter dragged on, a blunt and fair question was posed in the Memorial Stadium press box on Saturday night.
Penn State rapid reaction: Nittany Lions 45, Indiana 14 (Memorial Stadium)
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – No. 16 Penn State leaned heavily on its defense and running game on the first Saturday of November. The formula was a winning one as the Nittany Lions won 45-14 Saturday at Memorial Stadium to improve to 24-2 all-time vs. the Hoosiers.
Penn State-Indiana pregame: No Olu Fashanu, Hoosiers expected to make QB switch, wind to be a factor
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Greetings from Memorial Stadium. Penn State is getting ready to face Indiana in a Big Ten East matchup today. The game will be contested in windy conditions. The wind is expected to be in the 20-to-30 mile an hour range with gusts up to 50 mph.
Penn State-Indiana free live stream (11/5/22): How to watch college football, what to watch, time, channel
No. 16 PENN STATE (6-2, 3-2) vs. INDIANA (3-5, 1-4) - WATCH LIVE. Kickoff: 3:30 p.m. today at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington. TV: ABC (Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky and Kris Budden). Livestream: Fubo TV (free trial), Sling. Radio: Penn State Radio Network (Steve Jones and Jack Ham). Web: GoPSUSports.com. Penn...
Penn State legacy, 2025 target Anthony Sacca on his early recruitment, upcoming Georgia visit
Everything happened so fast for Anthony Sacca. Last year, he began his freshman season at St. Joe’s Prep as a third-string safety and special teams contributor. By week four, Sacca was starting for the Hawks against Philadelphia Catholic League rival La Salle College High School, led by current Penn State linebacker Abdul Carter.
‘The connection we developed is great’: Tucker Chamberlin 3 TDs, Trae Kater 233 yards carry Shippensburg past Cedar Cliff
SHIPPENSBURG— The first two quarters of Friday night’s District 3 5A game between Shippensburg and Cedar Cliff was a back-and-forth battle that any football fan would pay to watch. Shippensburg had a 20-14 lead going into the half, but as soon as both teams returned to the field...
Susquenita football loses final game of season, misses post-season opportunity
Susquenita’s football season ended on Friday after a 19-3 loss against Juniata. Juniata held onto the ball throughout the game recording zero fumbles while the Blackhawks had three. Also playing a big run game, Juniata had three rushing touchdowns which was enough to defeat Susquenita. Getting things started, the...
West Perry football falls to Steel-High in regular season finale
For large portions of West Perry’s regular season finale football game, the state-of-the-art scoreboard at War Veterans Memorial Field in Steelton struggled to stay lit. Sure, there may have been some sort of a technical problem, but the more likely reason revolves around being overworked. On Oct. 29, under...
Ian Goodling sets program record as West Perry routs Schuylkill Valley in district playoff opener
ELLIOTTSBURG — A week ago, it was a slow start for them and a fast start for their opponent that doomed the West Perry Mustangs, who suffered their first loss of the year in its regular season finale to Steel-High. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports...
West Perry field hockey soundly defeats Susquenita in first round of districts
The Mustangs felt confident going into the first round of the district tournament playing a team they have defeated already this season, and fellow Perry County team Susquenita. The confidence held true as West Perry defeated the Blackhawks 4-1, scoring one goal in each quarter. West Perry’s top offensive players...
Newport football redeems season against James Buchanan
There is nothing sweeter in sports than redemption. Often it can take a season or longer to achieve. Travis Lilly needed just seconds. The Buffalo junior had just been burned for a touchdown on defense putting Newport behind, when a bounding ball on the ensuing kickoff found its way it his hands. Lilly cut to his left avoiding the converging masses, and saw nothing but green grass ahead of him. Nobody could catch him as he galloped for a 70-yard score that ended up being the difference in Newport’s 17-12 victory over James Buchanan on Oct. 28 at Katchmer Field.
Newport field hockey defeats Greenwood in nail-biter
Newport field hockey once again was matched up against Greenwood, this time in the Disttrict tournament. The Buffaloes came out with intensity, scoring three goals in the first quarter. Delaney Greene got things started for Newport when she scored off a corner.
West Perry girls’ soccer falls in district playoffs
After 18 games and roughly 10 weeks, the West Perry girls’ soccer team’s season ended the same way it started. With an impressive final stretch of the season – the Mustangs strung together a 3-0-1 record over the last nine days of the regular season – that allowed the Mustangs to seize the final playoff spot in the class 2A playoff field, West Perry traveled to Millersburg Stadium for a first-round matchup.
Undefeated Boiling Springs field hockey team takes its first District 3 title with victory over Oley Valley
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP – Boiling Springs senior forward Genna Bush saw the loose ball bouncing at the feet of Oley Valley goalkeeper Cenora Grim and sprang into action. Bush hustled the towards the cage, got her stick on the loose ball and drove it behind the Lynx keeper in the early stages of the fourth quarter to give the Bubblers a 2-1 lead in the District 3, Class 1A field hockey championship game Saturday at Landis Field.
Boiling Springs makes last-second stand against Newport to advance to District 3 field hockey final.
BOILING SPRINGS — Boiling Springs’ field hockey team hasn’t played many close games this year. But heading into Wednesday’s District 3 1A semifinal against Newport, they had played one. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here.
Susquenita soccer advances to district semi-finals
After receiving a buy in the first round, two-time consecutive Tri-Valley League champion Susquenita played Boiling Springs in the Quarterfinals. With the Blackhawks heading in as the No. 5 seed and Boiling Springs as the No. 4 seed, they knew they had to play an intense game which is exactly what they did.
Little League fighting request for COVID-19 data from 2021 world series, regional tournaments
WILLIAMSPORT – Little League is seeking a court order to prevent it from having to identify each player or coach who tested positive for COVID-19 during the 2021 world series and regional tournaments. The Needville, Texas, and Tulsa, Oklahoma, teams want that information along with the identity of teams...
