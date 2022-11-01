ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 257 of the invasion

Ukraine is bracing for power blackouts and fresh Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. Russia “is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of massive attacks on our infrastructure, primarily energy”, said Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president. Ukraine faced a 32% deficit in projected power supply on Monday, said Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno, a major supplier of energy to the capital. “This is a lot, and it’s force majeure,” he said. About 500 power generators were being sent to Ukraine by 17 EU countries as 4.5m Ukrainians were left without power.
Sen. Rick Scott gives closing arguments for the GOP ahead of the midterm elections

This week, President Biden delivered a warning. Because many of this fall's Republican candidates for office reject the 2020 election results, Biden says they cannot be trusted running democratic institutions. The lawmaker running the Republican campaign for U.S. Senate dismisses Biden's speech. Senator Rick Scott of Florida says Biden was just trying to change the subject.
The deadline for Trump to deliver subpoenaed documents has arrived. What now?

Friday is the deadline for former-President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The documents in question refers to assorted electronic messages, call logs, photos and videos — even hand-written notes — from as far back as September 2020.
How the Jan. 6 insurrection has affected democracy globally

President Biden issued a stark warning this week. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We must, in this moment, dig deep within ourselves and recognize that we can't take democracy for granted any longer. FADEL: He spoke just blocks from the U.S. Capitol, where a mob sought to overturn...
What changed one Iranian woman's mind on the protests in her country

We mostly know the protests in Iran through postings on social media. Iranians have evaded internet controls to publish images of people on the streets. Understandably, the videos are often shot from behind people so we do not see their faces. Almost anybody could face arrest. But here on the radio, we're able to hear one Iranian's story. Here's NPR's Peter Kenyon.
Morning news brief

Top diplomats from the leading economies, known as the Group of Seven or G-7, are worried about how Ukrainians will get through this winter. Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, says Russia will make the cold weather hard. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANNALENA BAERBOCK: President Putin is bombing not only villages...
Afghans are worried about winter hardships amid a tanking economy

More than 90% of people in Afghanistan don't have enough food to eat. That's according to the World Food Programme. Under Taliban rule, a collapsed economy and growing unemployment have plunged the country into extreme poverty. And as NPR's Arezou Rezvani reports from Kabul, many families are worried about how they'll make it through the winter.
Climate change negotiator talks priorities and setbacks ahead of UN conference

Tomorrow, the U.N. climate conference, known as COP 27, will kick off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. It's a follow-up to last year's gathering, where countries set targets for cutting greenhouse emissions in an effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Despite those targets, a recent U.N. report showed the world's nations are far from reaching their goals. Joining me now to talk about the conference and what we can expect is Janine Felson. She's an ambassador and climate negotiator from Belize who negotiates on behalf of small island nations. Ambassador Felson, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
For the first time, Iran acknowledges it sent drones to Russia

KYIV, Ukraine — Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it has provided military drones to Russia, but says only a few were delivered months before the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Iran's state-run media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian downplayed the number of drones that were provided to...
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

