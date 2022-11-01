Tomorrow, the U.N. climate conference, known as COP 27, will kick off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. It's a follow-up to last year's gathering, where countries set targets for cutting greenhouse emissions in an effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Despite those targets, a recent U.N. report showed the world's nations are far from reaching their goals. Joining me now to talk about the conference and what we can expect is Janine Felson. She's an ambassador and climate negotiator from Belize who negotiates on behalf of small island nations. Ambassador Felson, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.

1 DAY AGO