As Netanyahu brings in the far-right, the U.S. is paying attention
Benjamin Netanyahu's promises of a government that includes far-right figures could strain relations with the U.S. and regional countries it seeks to court.
Russia-Ukraine war at a glance: what we know on day 257 of the invasion
Ukraine is bracing for power blackouts and fresh Russian attacks on its energy infrastructure. Russia “is concentrating forces and means for a possible repetition of massive attacks on our infrastructure, primarily energy”, said Volodymyr Zelenskiy, the Ukrainian president. Ukraine faced a 32% deficit in projected power supply on Monday, said Sergei Kovalenko, CEO of Yasno, a major supplier of energy to the capital. “This is a lot, and it’s force majeure,” he said. About 500 power generators were being sent to Ukraine by 17 EU countries as 4.5m Ukrainians were left without power.
Hunger strike of jailed Egyptian-British activist may dominate the COP27 summit, Amnesty chief warns
The deteriorating health of jailed Egyptian-British activist, Alaa Abd El-Fattah will dominate the upcoming COP 27 summit if Egyptian authorities fail to intervene, the chief of Amnesty International has warned.
Politics chat: Biden focuses on policies in final stretch before polls close
If it feels like the midterms have been going on for weeks or just a very long time, it's because they have been. Early voting has been underway in several states and campaigning is intense. We're joined by NPR White House correspondent Asma Khalid, who has been on the road these last few days with President Biden. Good morning, Asma.
Connecticut Senate candidate uses Trump's backing sparingly
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — She’s the only statewide candidate running in Connecticut this year to be endorsed by former President Donald Trump, but Republican Leora Levy has been cautious in mentioning his political support during her race against Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal. Levy, a first-time candidate and...
The pandemic changed how — and when — Americans vote
Let's dig a little bit more into the voting process itself with NPR's Miles Parks, who covers voting. Good morning, Miles. MILES PARKS, BYLINE: Hey, good morning. RASCOE: So tens of millions of people have voted already. Give us the big picture about how Americans are able to cast their votes now.
Money will likely be the central tension in the U.N.'s COP27 climate negotiations
As the United Nations climate conference opens in Egypt, the most critical talks will likely focus on the soaring costs of limiting — and adapting to — global warming, especially in the world's most vulnerable countries. It's a contentious conversation more than a decade in the making. In...
Sen. Rick Scott gives closing arguments for the GOP ahead of the midterm elections
This week, President Biden delivered a warning. Because many of this fall's Republican candidates for office reject the 2020 election results, Biden says they cannot be trusted running democratic institutions. The lawmaker running the Republican campaign for U.S. Senate dismisses Biden's speech. Senator Rick Scott of Florida says Biden was just trying to change the subject.
Connecticut Public
The deadline for Trump to deliver subpoenaed documents has arrived. What now?
Friday is the deadline for former-President Donald Trump to turn over documents as part of a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. The documents in question refers to assorted electronic messages, call logs, photos and videos — even hand-written notes — from as far back as September 2020.
How the Jan. 6 insurrection has affected democracy globally
President Biden issued a stark warning this week. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: We must, in this moment, dig deep within ourselves and recognize that we can't take democracy for granted any longer. FADEL: He spoke just blocks from the U.S. Capitol, where a mob sought to overturn...
What changed one Iranian woman's mind on the protests in her country
We mostly know the protests in Iran through postings on social media. Iranians have evaded internet controls to publish images of people on the streets. Understandably, the videos are often shot from behind people so we do not see their faces. Almost anybody could face arrest. But here on the radio, we're able to hear one Iranian's story. Here's NPR's Peter Kenyon.
Morning news brief
Top diplomats from the leading economies, known as the Group of Seven or G-7, are worried about how Ukrainians will get through this winter. Germany's foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, says Russia will make the cold weather hard. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) ANNALENA BAERBOCK: President Putin is bombing not only villages...
Afghans are worried about winter hardships amid a tanking economy
More than 90% of people in Afghanistan don't have enough food to eat. That's according to the World Food Programme. Under Taliban rule, a collapsed economy and growing unemployment have plunged the country into extreme poverty. And as NPR's Arezou Rezvani reports from Kabul, many families are worried about how they'll make it through the winter.
Climate change negotiator talks priorities and setbacks ahead of UN conference
Tomorrow, the U.N. climate conference, known as COP 27, will kick off in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. It's a follow-up to last year's gathering, where countries set targets for cutting greenhouse emissions in an effort to limit global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. Despite those targets, a recent U.N. report showed the world's nations are far from reaching their goals. Joining me now to talk about the conference and what we can expect is Janine Felson. She's an ambassador and climate negotiator from Belize who negotiates on behalf of small island nations. Ambassador Felson, welcome back to ALL THINGS CONSIDERED.
Scholz and Xi agree Russia would cross a line with nuclear weapons in Ukraine
BERLIN — He had just 11 hours in Beijing, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz used this precious time to urge Chinese leader Xi Jinping to use his influence over Russia's President Vladimir Putin to prevent further escalation in Ukraine. During Friday's meeting, China's state-run Xinhua News Agency reported that...
For the first time, Iran acknowledges it sent drones to Russia
KYIV, Ukraine — Iran has acknowledged for the first time that it has provided military drones to Russia, but says only a few were delivered months before the invasion of Ukraine. Speaking to Iran's state-run media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian downplayed the number of drones that were provided to...
Blumenthal runs on decades-long record in Connecticut's U.S. Senate race
Richard Blumenthal’s long record in government is one of the most frequent topics of debate in Connecticut’s U.S. Senate race. His Republican opponent, Leora Levy, calls him a career politician who is in lockstep with President Joe Biden. But the Democratic senator does not shy away from his decades of experience in elected office.
