buffalobulletin.com
After protest, BLM to review Marton Ranch purchase on North Platte
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will take a second look at its conservation purchase of the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch on the North Platte River south of Casper, agreeing with Wyoming that it should solicit public and local-government comments. The federal appeals board on Oct. 21 ordered the BLM to...
buffalobulletin.com
Nearly 80 gnaw-ty beavers move to wilder neighborhoods
JACKSON —As Cody Pitz picked up the cage, the small, toothy rodent giving him the stink eye inside emitted a noticeable “pffft.” After months of working with beavers, the sound caught Pitz’s ear. “The other thing they do as a defense mechanism is they fart really...
buffalobulletin.com
Prescribed burns spark debate, fear, excitement among stakeholders
Bureau of Land Management fire personnel descended on a field of sagebrush off of Hazelton Road in the Bighorn Mountains on Oct. 19. Dressed in yellow shirts, green pants and a red hard hat that make up the firefighter's uniform, 17 crew members gathered for a briefing that precedes each wildland fire situation.
buffalobulletin.com
California man fined for hitting truck arrestor said he was being followed by Santa Claus
JACKSON (WNE) —A California man who collided with a truck arrestor has pleaded no contest to three charges in Teton County Circuit Court. Charles Green, 61, from Susanville, pleaded no contest Oct. 20 to failure to report a collision, duty upon colliding and possession of a small amount of marijuana.
