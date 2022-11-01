ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
buffalobulletin.com

After protest, BLM to review Marton Ranch purchase on North Platte

The U.S. Bureau of Land Management will take a second look at its conservation purchase of the 35,670-acre Marton Ranch on the North Platte River south of Casper, agreeing with Wyoming that it should solicit public and local-government comments. The federal appeals board on Oct. 21 ordered the BLM to...
CASPER, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Nearly 80 gnaw-ty beavers move to wilder neighborhoods

JACKSON —As Cody Pitz picked up the cage, the small, toothy rodent giving him the stink eye inside emitted a noticeable “pffft.” After months of working with beavers, the sound caught Pitz’s ear. “The other thing they do as a defense mechanism is they fart really...
JACKSON, WY
buffalobulletin.com

Prescribed burns spark debate, fear, excitement among stakeholders

Bureau of Land Management fire personnel descended on a field of sagebrush off of Hazelton Road in the Bighorn Mountains on Oct. 19. Dressed in yellow shirts, green pants and a red hard hat that make up the firefighter's uniform, 17 crew members gathered for a briefing that precedes each wildland fire situation.
NEW MEXICO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy