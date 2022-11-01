Read full article on original website
Law enforcement increasing patrols at fairgrounds after vandalism, reckless driving incidents
Law enforcement is stepping up patrols at the Carbon County Fairgrounds after several acts of vandalism. In early October, during the buildup for the Harvest Festival, someone broke into the fairground’s goat barn, where the festival pumpkins were stored. Entering through a side window, the suspect smashed $90 worth of pumpkins and stole $4 from a donation box. The Secretary of the Board for the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce Angelina Iacovetto described the damage in more detail.
Drug arrest near Elk Mountain, Wyoming
ELK MOUNTAIN, WYOMING — On October 30, 2022, around 1:16 p.m., a Trooper assigned to the Elk Mountain area stopped a vehicle for a traffic infraction near milepost 263 on Interstate 80. The driver gave inconsistent statements, and the Trooper observed additional suspicious factors that led him to detain...
Law enforcement on lookout for trailer stolen from Saratoga
The Carbon County Sheriff’s Office is on the lookout for a trailer stolen from Saratoga. Sometime between the evening of Wednesday, October 26th, and early morning of the 27th, a thief drove behind Bill Schroer’s garage at 1106 Bridge Ave and stole a trailer off the rear of his lot.
Rawlins Gets Denied For Critical Infrastructure Help; Saratoga Gets Nearly $1 Million For Water Project
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Despite a catastrophic water failure and facing $20 million in critical infrastructure improvements, a $7 million request from the city of Rawlins was not among the 19 water and sewer projects selected by the State Land and Investments Board to receive a piece of $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act money earmarked for critical sewer and water projects.
Wyoming, BLM Reach Settlement has been made
CHEYENNE, WYOMING — Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon and the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) have announced that they have reached a settlement on the state’s appeal of an acquisition of land by the BLM in Natrona and Carbon Counties. In June, Wyoming filed an appeal challenging the BLM’s...
Five Inches Of Snow Possible In SE Wyoming, 12 in Mountains
The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for portions of south-central and southeast Wyoming for Thursday. The current warning area includes Laramie, but not Cheyenne. But the agency also says the advisory could be extended eastward by Thursday to an area including Cheyenne and the rest of the extreme southeast corner of the state.
Snow, Winds Of Up To 80 MPH Expected In SE Wyoming Next Few Days
Southeast Wyoming is bracing for a blast of winter weather followed by very strong winds, according to the Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service. The agency has issued a Winter Weather Advisory starting today for much of the region, including Laramie, Rawlins, and Casper. 3-5 inches of snow is expected at lower elevations under that advisory, with up to a foot of snow possible at higher elevations.
