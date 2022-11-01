Law enforcement is stepping up patrols at the Carbon County Fairgrounds after several acts of vandalism. In early October, during the buildup for the Harvest Festival, someone broke into the fairground’s goat barn, where the festival pumpkins were stored. Entering through a side window, the suspect smashed $90 worth of pumpkins and stole $4 from a donation box. The Secretary of the Board for the Rawlins Chamber of Commerce Angelina Iacovetto described the damage in more detail.

CARBON COUNTY, WY ・ 1 DAY AGO