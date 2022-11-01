ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KULR8

Five things to watch: No. 3 Montana State at Northern Arizona

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s most recent memory against Northern Arizona is a good one: MSU won 49-31 in 2019 to break a three-game losing streak to the Lumberjacks. That game, MSU’s most recent against NAU, was at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats haven’t won at the...
FLAGSTAFF, AZ
KULR8

Little tweak helps Montana State volleyball beat Sacramento State

BOZEMAN — Sometimes change can be a good thing, and for the Montana State volleyball team it paid big dividends as the Bobcats rallied for a 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym. Montana State (10-14, 6-6 Big Sky), which up until...
BOZEMAN, MT
skylinesportsmt.com

All part of the plan: The Bobcat quarterback controversy that isn’t

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally was published in Explore Big Sky (explorebigsky.com). BOZEMAN—Many an eyebrow raised when the news hit just a day after Montana State’s storybook season ended abruptly at the hands of the North Dakota State University juggernaut. Why would MSU bring in a transfer...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State gets commitment from three-star Idaho wide receiver Javonte King

BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team got a King-sized commitment on the eve of Halloween. Blackfoot (Idaho) High School wide receiver Javonte King announced his decision to choose MSU on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior is a three-star recruit and the 13th-ranked Idaho prospect for the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana hosts Cal Poly: Mustangs to watch

Originally a quarterback at the University of California – Berkeley, the Gilbert, Arizona native transferred to Cal Poly in 2021 and received the starting job. He missed four games with an injury, but still managed 1,725 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games. However, he lost the starting job this year to walk-on freshman Jaden Jones. Jones tore his ACL, and now Brasch is back under center. In a two-QB system, he is their passing downs option with 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.
MISSOULA, MT
montanakaimin.com

Griz volleyball’s dances are bringing in crowds

If you watch University of Montana volleyball, you will see the various digs, blocks and kills common to the sport. But Griz fans’ attention has lately veered toward the sideline. UM volleyball’s season has been one of the best in recent history, standing at a 13-9 overall record with...
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Montana State 'unicorn' Derryk Snell boosting offense in variety of ways

BOZEMAN — Tyler Walker couldn’t see the block of the season, but he heard it. Walker, Montana State’s tight ends/fullbacks coach, was standing on the sideline during MSU’s football game against Weber State at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 22. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott faked a handoff to Willie Patterson, then ran left through a hole created by Treyton Pickering and JT Reed.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana upsets Portland State in Big Sky soccer tournament quarterfinals

Montana is no stranger to postseason success under head coach Chris Citowicki. The sixth-seeded Griz added another chapter as they avenged a 1-0 regular-season loss with a 3-0 victory over third-seeded Portland State in the Big Sky soccer tournament quarterfinals Wednesday in Greeley, Colorado. The Grizzlies' three goals are their...
PORTLAND, OR
96.7 KISS FM

Montana’s Government Wants To Bring Famous ESPN Show Here

If this show ever came to Montana, it would be an incredible thing to experience in person. Last year, Bobcat and Griz fans came together to try to entice ESPN's College Gameday to attend the Brawl of the Wild in Missoula. Everyone was throwing their support behind this; from actors to U.S. Senators to both school presidents. It was a Top 5 matchup in FCS and had huge playoff implications, so it was a big game all around.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

MSU-Northern men earn another romp over Northwest indian College

HAVRE — Rogan Barnwell had 12 points and nine rebounds, and RJ Ramone and TJ Reynolds each had 10 points as the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team defeated Northwest Indian College 90-46 ion Friday night. The Lights led 47-16 at halftime. Dae’Kwon Watson and CJ Nelson added nine points...
BOZEMAN, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice

If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
MONTANA STATE
XL Country 100.7

Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?

Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Bozeman and Gallatin Football Fighting for Quarterfinal Wins

For the first time in the history of the Gallatin Valley, Bozeman and Gallatin Football are playing in AA Quarterfinals at the same time. The 1st in the East Hawks host the 4th in the West Glacier at 7 p.m. while the 3rd in the East Raptors travel to play the 2nd in the West Helena on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
BOZEMAN, MT
94.9 KYSS FM

Is This Montana’s Newest Popular Outdoor Sport? It’s Wild

This is the one sport I would never imagine would be popular in Montana but call me surprised. Montanans will make any excuse to go outside and have fun. Whether it's to go kayaking, fishing, or golfing, there are several options during the beautiful summer months. What about during the winter? Montana s limited by the elements, but several folks will go cross-country skiing, snowboarding, skiing, and ice fishing. Now we have one more outdoor craze you might want to try.
MISSOULA, MT

Comments / 0

Community Policy