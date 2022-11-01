Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KULR8
Montana boy through and through: Griz senior linebacker Marcus Welnel has lived the Treasure State dream
MISSOULA – In Montana, a place where college sports equate to pro sports, the University of Montana and Montana State University dominate the landscape. As a Treasure State native, it’s one of the first big decisions you have to make in your life. Are you going to cheer for the Grizzlies or the Bobcats?
KULR8
Montana women's soccer team falls to Idaho in Big Sky Conference tourney semifinal
MISSOULA — The Montana women's soccer team saw its season come to an end with a 1-0 overtime loss to Idaho in the semifinals of the Big Sky Conference tourney on Friday afternoon in Greeley, Colorado. Margo Schoesler scored for the Vandals with 15 seconds left in the first...
KULR8
Five things to watch: No. 3 Montana State at Northern Arizona
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team’s most recent memory against Northern Arizona is a good one: MSU won 49-31 in 2019 to break a three-game losing streak to the Lumberjacks. That game, MSU’s most recent against NAU, was at Bobcat Stadium. The Bobcats haven’t won at the...
KULR8
Little tweak helps Montana State volleyball beat Sacramento State
BOZEMAN — Sometimes change can be a good thing, and for the Montana State volleyball team it paid big dividends as the Bobcats rallied for a 20-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-15 victory over Sacramento State on Thursday night in Shroyer Gym. Montana State (10-14, 6-6 Big Sky), which up until...
skylinesportsmt.com
All part of the plan: The Bobcat quarterback controversy that isn’t
EDITOR’S NOTE: This story originally was published in Explore Big Sky (explorebigsky.com). BOZEMAN—Many an eyebrow raised when the news hit just a day after Montana State’s storybook season ended abruptly at the hands of the North Dakota State University juggernaut. Why would MSU bring in a transfer...
KULR8
Montana State gets commitment from three-star Idaho wide receiver Javonte King
BOZEMAN — The Montana State football team got a King-sized commitment on the eve of Halloween. Blackfoot (Idaho) High School wide receiver Javonte King announced his decision to choose MSU on Sunday. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound senior is a three-star recruit and the 13th-ranked Idaho prospect for the Class of 2023, according to 247Sports.
KULR8
Montana hosts Cal Poly: Mustangs to watch
Originally a quarterback at the University of California – Berkeley, the Gilbert, Arizona native transferred to Cal Poly in 2021 and received the starting job. He missed four games with an injury, but still managed 1,725 yards and 10 touchdowns through seven games. However, he lost the starting job this year to walk-on freshman Jaden Jones. Jones tore his ACL, and now Brasch is back under center. In a two-QB system, he is their passing downs option with 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.
KULR8
Montana women's soccer team shoots for spot in Big Sky tourney final
Judging by their lack of success at the end of the regular season, it was hard to imagine the Montana Grizzlies making much of a dent in the Big Sky Conference women's soccer tourney this week. Yet here they are, one match from another tip to the championship in Greeley,...
montanakaimin.com
Griz volleyball’s dances are bringing in crowds
If you watch University of Montana volleyball, you will see the various digs, blocks and kills common to the sport. But Griz fans’ attention has lately veered toward the sideline. UM volleyball’s season has been one of the best in recent history, standing at a 13-9 overall record with...
KULR8
Montana State 'unicorn' Derryk Snell boosting offense in variety of ways
BOZEMAN — Tyler Walker couldn’t see the block of the season, but he heard it. Walker, Montana State’s tight ends/fullbacks coach, was standing on the sideline during MSU’s football game against Weber State at Bobcat Stadium on Oct. 22. MSU quarterback Tommy Mellott faked a handoff to Willie Patterson, then ran left through a hole created by Treyton Pickering and JT Reed.
KULR8
Montana upsets Portland State in Big Sky soccer tournament quarterfinals
Montana is no stranger to postseason success under head coach Chris Citowicki. The sixth-seeded Griz added another chapter as they avenged a 1-0 regular-season loss with a 3-0 victory over third-seeded Portland State in the Big Sky soccer tournament quarterfinals Wednesday in Greeley, Colorado. The Grizzlies' three goals are their...
Montana’s Government Wants To Bring Famous ESPN Show Here
If this show ever came to Montana, it would be an incredible thing to experience in person. Last year, Bobcat and Griz fans came together to try to entice ESPN's College Gameday to attend the Brawl of the Wild in Missoula. Everyone was throwing their support behind this; from actors to U.S. Senators to both school presidents. It was a Top 5 matchup in FCS and had huge playoff implications, so it was a big game all around.
KULR8
MSU-Northern men earn another romp over Northwest indian College
HAVRE — Rogan Barnwell had 12 points and nine rebounds, and RJ Ramone and TJ Reynolds each had 10 points as the Montana State-Northern men's basketball team defeated Northwest Indian College 90-46 ion Friday night. The Lights led 47-16 at halftime. Dae’Kwon Watson and CJ Nelson added nine points...
Sleeping in Your Car in Montana? Here’s Some Advice
If you take a drive around any of Montana's larger cities, you'll likely find areas where cars, RVs, and camp trailers are parked with people living inside of them. The cost of renting or buying a home in Montana has become increasingly unreasonable in recent years. Many people simply can't afford to live in places like Bozeman or Missoula anymore. You may have even noticed people living in their vehicles along neighborhood streets. It's quite sad, to say the least.
KULR8
Heat from the beat: Cal Poly reporter Matthew Ho gives an inside look at the Mustangs
MISSOULA - The Montana Grizzlies football team needs a win in a bad way, and a golden opportunity presents itself on Saturday night in the form of Cal Poly University. The Mustangs, who are just 1-7, will enter the rare 6 p.m. game at Washington-Grizzly Stadium with a much different objective than the Griz.
Are Montanans Willing To Drive Hours For This Popular Food Item?
Soon, one of the most popular and sought-after food franchises will open multiple new locations here in Montana. Billings and Missoula folks can expect long lines when Chick-fil-A opens their doors and drive-thru to serve those cities. The Georgia-based company has become insanely popular over the last several years, and when you ask folks what they'd like to see come to their town, the answer is often Chick-fil-A.
KULR8
Bozeman and Gallatin Football Fighting for Quarterfinal Wins
For the first time in the history of the Gallatin Valley, Bozeman and Gallatin Football are playing in AA Quarterfinals at the same time. The 1st in the East Hawks host the 4th in the West Glacier at 7 p.m. while the 3rd in the East Raptors travel to play the 2nd in the West Helena on Friday at 3:30 p.m.
Cold and Windy Weekend Forecast Including Grizzly Football Game
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - This relatively balmy fall weather will transition into more of a winter pattern this weekend, as rain, snow, and strong winds will invade western Montana. KGVO News spoke with Meteorologist Trent Smith with the National Weather Service in Missoula about the system headed our way.
A Bright Future? Here’s What To Expect For Home Sales In Montana.
Depending on who you talk to, there's a housing crash on the horizon in Montana. For folks looking to purchase a home, that might be welcome news. However, according to new data from the MLS (multiple listing services), the rumors of that crash might just be a little premature. In fact, there might not be a crash on the horizon at all.
Is This Montana’s Newest Popular Outdoor Sport? It’s Wild
This is the one sport I would never imagine would be popular in Montana but call me surprised. Montanans will make any excuse to go outside and have fun. Whether it's to go kayaking, fishing, or golfing, there are several options during the beautiful summer months. What about during the winter? Montana s limited by the elements, but several folks will go cross-country skiing, snowboarding, skiing, and ice fishing. Now we have one more outdoor craze you might want to try.
Comments / 0