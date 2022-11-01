ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Kordell Stewart Has Blunt Message For 2022 Steelers Team

The Pittsburgh Steelers clearly have a lot of problems amid their 2-6 start to the 2022 season. For one former Steeler, there's a major issue with the team overall. Appearing on 93.7 The Fan, former Steelers quarterback Kordell Stewart admonished the team for having a "sense of entitlement." He said that the team doesn't have "a true leader."
PITTSBURGH, PA
msn.com

Football legend dies at age 72, NFL world reacts

The NFL world was struck with some unfortunate news regarding undeniably one of the most impactful punters in the history of professional football Ray Guy. His alma mater, Southern Mississippi revealed that Guy passed away at 72 years old on Thursday morning after a reported lengthy illness. Following Guy’s three-year...
Outsider.com

Ravens Legend Ed Reed Gives Painful ‘Advice’ to Steelers Fans

Baltimore Ravens legend Ed Reed wants to help all Pittsburgh Steelers fans going through it amid the team’s 2-6 start to this season. Making a recent appearance on a podcast of The 33rd Team, Reed was asked to give his best advice to Steelers fans. Having played eleven seasons with the AFC North rival Ravens, Reed’s advice was probably far from what the “Steel City” wanted to hear.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson might have to beat Saints himself amid latest injury report

The Baltimore Ravens are gearing up for a playoff run. They made the huge move trading for Roquan Smith just before the deadline to bolster their defense. But as the defense is looking better and better, the offense has really struggled. Lamar Jackson was an MVP candidate a month into the season. But over the last few weeks, injuries and inconsistency have crushed the Ravens offense.
BALTIMORE, MD
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
RadarOnline

‘He Seems Lost’: Tom Brady Falling Apart Without Gisele By His Side As $400 Million Divorce Speeds Ahead

Tom Brady has been showing signs of stress while his estranged supermodel model wife Gisele Bündchen is living her best life, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Brady seemed off as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh on October 16.The normally mellow, seven-time Super Bowl champ was seen berating his teammates and looked generally haggard. “It didn’t look like he wanted to be out there,” Brady’s onetime rival Ben Roethlisberger said on his podcast. “At one point, I looked down there and said, ‘There’s no way he’s enjoying this. No way.’ It just didn’t look...
The Spun

Longtime NFL Player Admits He Regrets Playing Football

Most NFL players talk about how they don't regret for a second playing the game, despite the dangers of concussions, CTE, chronic pain, etc. Sam Shields is not most players. The longtime NFL defensive back recently admitted to Dan Le Batard that, if given the chance to do it all over again, he would not.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson discusses being called out during wrestling event

The Baltimore Ravens have had a little more time this week to get ready for the New Orleans Saints on “Monday Night Football”, especially following their Thursday night win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 8. A few of the Ravens, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, were in attendance for AEW’s (All Elite Wrestling) Dynamite show that took place in Baltimore on Wednesday night.
BALTIMORE, MD
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Bradley Chubb, fresh off trade to Dolphins and massive extension, has high expectations in Miami

General manager Chris Grier said the Miami Dolphins were trading for star edge rusher Bradley Chubb with the idea of signing him to a long-term extension. Sure enough, first thing Thursday morning, it happened. The Dolphins and Chubb agreed to terms on a five-year extension, a league source told the South Florida Sun Sentinel and the team later announced. According to ESPN and multiple ...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Denver

Chubb has first practice with Miami Dolphins

Former Denver Broncos linebacker Bradley Chubb had his first practice with the Miami Dolphins Wednesday. Chubb was traded to the Dolphins Tuesday in exchange for a 2023 first-round pick, running back Chase Edmonds and a 2024 fourth-round pick. Denver also sent a 2025 fifth rounder to Miami.He did not address the media following practice for comments, but plans to speak with the media in the new threads Thursday, according to sources. The fifth year linebacker passed physicals and joined the Dolphins for practice Wednesday morning.  Chubb will also be wearing No. 2 for the team since No. 55 is...
DENVER, CO
ESPN

Lamar Jackson gets called out by Chris Jericho at AEW event in Baltimore

For wrestling heel strategy, not much will turn a crowd on you faster than calling out that city's NFL MVP quarterback. On Wednesday, at an AEW Dynamite event in Baltimore, Chris Jericho put Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson on notice. Jericho, AEW's Ring of Honor Champion, was cutting a promo ahead of an upcoming title match where he'll face a mystery opponent, and was not concerned about whomever his challenger will be.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What scouts were at No. 5 Michigan at Rutgers?

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Four NFL teams are represented tonight at SHI Stadium for the Big Ten Network’s primetime game. Rutgers hosts No. 5 Michigan at 7:30 PM on the Big Ten Network. The Wolverines have some interesting names on both sides of the ball, led by running back Blake Corum. On the defensive side of the ball, there is defensive end Mike Morris, who recently got a first round nod from ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. There is also defensive lineman Mazi Smith who is highly underrated. NFL teams represented: Carolina Panthers (Terry Bradway, former NFL general manager with the New York Jets) New York Giants Canadian Football League Calgary Stampede Senior bowl game Shrine Bowl Rutgers has several players who should generate interest ahead of this spring’s NFL draft. Wide receiver Aron Cruickshank has shown himself to be a weapon in the Rutgers offense as well as a special teams threat. Guard DiRenzo has been solid in his first (and only) season with the Scarlet Knights. RelatedInjury updates: Rutgers football without Kessawn Abraham, Kenny Fletcher; Josh Youngblood is back Punter Adam Korsak should get some NFL looks as well. List Recruiting insider: Maurice Williams Jr. set for Rutgers football visit this week
ANN ARBOR, MI
Wbaltv.com

Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman to get season-ending surgery

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman is getting season-ending surgery. Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made the announcement during a news conference Thursday afternoon. During last Thursday's game in Tampa, Bateman reinjured a sprained foot he suffered earlier in the season. Bateman averages nearly 20...
