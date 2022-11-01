ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys Trade Target Brandin Cooks OUT of Texans Practice; Source Explains

By Harrison Reno
Cowboys Country
Cowboys Country
 3 days ago

Could a Cowboys deal for Brandin Cooks be imminent? Cooks was not spotted at the Houston Texans' practice Tuesday.

The rumor mill is in full swing Tuesday afternoon as the NFL Trade Deadline is under three away.

The Dallas Cowboys, currently sitting second in the NFC East at 6-2, holding the tiebreaker over the New York Giants for second place behind the Philadelphia Eagles, want to be buyers this deadline ... and one of their targets, as CowboysSI.com has reported, is Houston Texans wide receiver, Brandin Cooks.

In an appearance by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, he said, " Things might just get feverish . We've got some some things we're entertaining. Some things are coming our way."

Is one of those "things'' Brandin Cooks? And is the fact he missed Tuesday's practice significant?

Those close to the situation in Dallas tell CowboysSI.com that the Cowboys are "trying to wrap their heads around'' the idea of Cooks, who comes with a 2023 salary guarantee of $18 million. Can that be negotiated? ( TexansDaily.com is reporting that the deadline for Houston to absorb money was Monday .) Is it an obstacle?

Meanwhile, with the Texans sitting at 1-5-1 and the 29-year-old Cooks a trade target, it is natural to react to him sitting out practice as a sign of trade activity. One person close to the situation tells us that is "overreacting.''

We know that Jerry wants to make a "Super Bowl trade.'' ... and that he thinks a coming deal is " less likely than not.'' And ... we also believe that the Texans' asking price is what has most folks in Houston thinking this deal won't happen.

We've been told the Texans would want to receive a second-round pick to truly fuel talks. The clock is ticking on Dallas and its "wrap-around'' thoughts.

