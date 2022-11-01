Read full article on original website
Related
TechSpot
FCC commissioner: The US government should ban TikTok
A hot potato: Expressing a bipartisan concern about China surveillance on US citizens, FCC commissioner Brendan Carr wants a national ban against the TikTok app. However, TikTok is not giving in and is still looking forward to an agreement with the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS).
TechSpot
Elon Musk set to lay off half of all Twitter employees, end work-anywhere policy
In brief: Elon Musk is reportedly set to slash Twitter's workforce by 50%, the equivalent of around 3,700 jobs, as he looks to reduce the company's operating costs. Additionally, the new owner will tell employees that they must return to the office, something he has also done at Tesla and SpaceX.
COP27: Host resort town gives Egypt tight grip over protests
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — With turquoise seawaters and rich coral reefs, Egypt’s resort town of Sharm el-Sheikh is a picturesque location for this year’s United Nations global summit on climate change, known as COP27. But behind postcard-perfect appearances, it’s a tightly controlled fortress on the Red...
Foxconn denies claims that eight workers have died from Covid-19 at its locked-down China plant
In context: Manufacturing giant Foxconn has responded to a video circulated on Twitter claiming that eight people in a dormitory at its Zhengzhou, China, factory have died due to a Covid-19 outbreak. The facility, its main iPhone production plant in the country, is in the middle of a Covid lockdown, but Foxconn claims nobody has died and the video has been "maliciously edited."
Chinese officials signal no change to 'zero-COVID' policy
BEIJING (AP) — Chinese health officials gave no indication Saturday of any relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions, following several days of speculation that the government was considering changes to a “zero-COVID” approach that has stymied economic growth and disrupted daily life. The officials said at a news conference that they would “unswervingly” stick to the policy, which seeks to stop cases from coming into the country and snuff out outbreaks as they occur. The announcement was not a surprise and doesn’t rule out the possibility that discussions are taking place behind closed doors. But there has been no official confirmation, and most analysts believe that any change will be gradual and major easing is unlikely until sometime next year. The speculation rallied stock markets in China this week, with investors as well as the public latching onto any hints of possible change. The death of a 3-year-old boy in a quarantined residential compound fueled growing discontent with the China’s anti-virus controls, which are increasingly out of step with the rest of the world.
N. Korea fires more missiles as US flies bombers over South
SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — North Korea added to its recent barrage of weapons demonstrations by launching four ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, as the United States sent two supersonic bombers streaking over South Korea in a dueling display of military might that underscored rising tensions in the region.
North Korea fires four short-range ballistic missiles
North Korea fired four short-range ballistic missiles into the sea on Saturday, the South Korean military said, the latest in a blitz of weapons launches by Pyongyang this week. "The South Korean military detected four short-range ballistic missiles launched by North Korea from Tonrim, North Pyongan Province, to the West Sea at around 11:32 a.m. to 11:59 a.m. today," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.
Microsoft's Activision Blizzard acquisition faces closer examination from the EU
Why it matters: Microsoft's $69 billion bid to acquire the publisher behind Call of Duty and Overwatch is already facing extra scrutiny in the United Kingdom. Now it appears the European Union will bring its investigation into the deal to a new phase. Sources told Reuters and Politico this week...
Twitter employees sue company over mass layoffs
What just happened? Twitter employees impacted by the mass layoffs implemented after Elon Musk's takeover are filing a class action lawsuit against the company. The billionaire plans to reduce Twitter's headcount by half, which would mean around 3,700 people losing their jobs, but staff claim the lack of notice is a violation of federal and California law.
Emotion analysis technologies could be "immature and discriminating," says UK privacy authority
A hot potato: The United Kingdom's independent authority for privacy doesn't want companies or organizations to use emotion analysis systems based on biometric traits. It's an untested and nascent technology that could even fail to materialize at all. The UK's Information Commissioner's Office (ICO) recently released a stark warning for...
A global helium shortage has doctors concerned about a squeeze on MRIs
In context: Helium is an element that most of us take for granted. We use it to float birthday balloons. It is also a component in some electronics, such as helium-filled hard drives. Magnetic resonance Imaging (MRI) machines use liquid helium for superconducting magnets. Unfortunately, the earth is running out of this essential element.
Heckit
Hi there, As I am from the Netherlands and therefor the EU, I wanted to reply. If you really think that the Netherlands is the big...
TechSpot
16K+
Followers
12K+
Post
577K+
Views
ABOUT
TechSpot is a computer and technology publication established in 1998. Read daily by thousands of power users, tech enthusiasts, IT decision makers and gamers, TechSpot is home to over 8 million readers every month.https://www.techspot.com
Comments / 0