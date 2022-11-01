ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loyalsock Township, PA

New polling place for Loyalsock Township Precinct 7

By NCPA Staff
NorthcentralPA.com
NorthcentralPA.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aD4zX_0iuflvyA00

Loyalsock Township Precinct 7 has changed its polling place due to emergency circumstances at the regular facility, according to the Lycoming County Board of Elections.

This change is for the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election only.

The new polling place is the Loyalsock View Complex, located at 542 County Farm Road. Voters should use the main entrance and proceed straight ahead to the meeting room/chapel.

Signs will be posted at the old and new polling places on Election Day to notify voters of the change, and notification letters will be mailed to the households of all registered voters in the township.

Questions may be directed to the Office of Voter Services at (570) 327-2267.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Josh Shapiro makes Williamsport visit before election day

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Election day is less than a week away and several political candidates are continuing to make their way to communities across the Commonwealth. Attorney General Josh Shapiro stopped by Williamsport to meet with supporters. Lycoming College in Williamsport was packed with supporters for Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor. He […]
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Top state election official recommends hand delivery of mail-in ballots

Harrisburg, Pa. — Voters with mail-in ballots should now return their ballots by hand to their county elections offices, according to Acting PA Secretary of State Leigh Chapman. Election day is Nov. 8 and polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. All mail-in ballots must be received by the closure of polls for them to be counted. During a press conference Tuesday, Chapman said that hand delivering the ballot to either a county election office, or drop box or satellite election office where...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Democrats switching voter registrations to the GOP in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – Pennsylvania’s registered voter numbers are up and Democrats hold an advantage, but Republicans are gaining former Democrats. Early voting is underway and Election Day is Tuesday. As of Monday, the commonwealth had 8.87 million registered voters, according to the Department of State. Slightly more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBRE

Person caught placing extra ballots in Luzerne County dropbox

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Election Bureau said they noticed someone place more than one ballot into a ballot drop box in Luzerne County. According to officials, Election Bureau employees witnessed someone place four ballots into a ballot dropbox inside the Election Bureau office. The Election Bureau tells Eyewitness News the ballots have […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Mastriano trails Shapiro in latest Pennsylvania Governor race poll

(WHTM) – Republican Doug Mastriano continues to trail Democrat Josh Shapiro in the latest Pennsylvania Governor’s race poll. The latest abc27/Emerson College/The Hill poll found Shapiro leading by nine points, 50.4% to Mastriano’s 41.2% with 4.8% undecided. Candidates for the Libertarian and Green parties each received 1.5% and the Keystone Party received 0.2%. Fifty-six percent […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania ballot-box stuffing conspiracy theory is false

By: KDKA-TV's Seth KaplanHARRISBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Three mail-in ballot boxes in Centre County – home to State College – already had a total 18 of mail-in ballots inside them when the official period to return ballots began. What happened? "There were a few folks who were a bit too eager to get their voted and secure mail-in or absentee ballots into our drop boxes," said Michael Pipe (D), the county's commission chair and chair of its election board. Because they were returned improperly, the ballots couldn't count. But Pipe said county election workers have been getting in touch with the voters in...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Two bellwether counties predicted the last Pa. Senate midterms. What new polling says now

Granular polling from a few of Pennsylvania's most competitive counties is hinting at some good news for Democrats. According to the final USA TODAY Network/Suffolk University poll of this midterm cycle, both Centre and Northampton counties are still feeling blue. These counties are considered bellwethers in the commonwealth because of how their results mirrored statewide margins in 2010 and 2018, the past two Pennsylvania midterms that included a contested Senate and governor's race just like Tuesday's election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wkok.com

Union County Updating Their Comprehensive Plan

LEWISBURG – Union County is beginning to update their comprehensive plan…it’s the first revision in more than a decade, and they are looking for input from county residents. County commissioners announced Thursday residents can visit the county website, www.unioncountyplan.org to take a survey, sign up for upcoming...
UNION COUNTY, PA
BUnow

Shapiro’s Day One Promise

Josh Shapiro visited Bloomsburg on November 3rd, just five days out from the election. The stop was a part of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis’s Bus tour throughout Pennsylvania to rally one last push for the Governorship. As the Democrats hope to keep Pennsylvania from being a pure red state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Centre County bridge honors war veteran

Lemont, Pa. — A World War II veteran who was a former PennDOT employee who was killed on the job in 1972, will soon be perpetually honored in Centre County. A bridge in Lemont will soon be named after John W. Coble following the signing of a bill into law. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Kerry Benninghoff (R-Centre/Mifflin), received Gov. Tom Wolf's signature on Thursday. ...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes

>Several Bills Awaiting Governor's Signature After Session Closes. (Harrisburg, PA) -- With the state assembly adjourned until after the midterm elections, Governor Tom Wolf has been left with a stack of bills to sign. He has already signed a measure requiring audits of state contracts involving pharmacy benefit managers. Lawmakers wanted more oversight of the so-called PBMs, which some say were driving up Medicaid costs and hurting small pharmacies. Another bill to be signed would create a multibillion-dollar tax credit program to spur development of clean hydrogen. There's also one awaiting a signature that would update regulations for driverless vehicles.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
therecord-online.com

Pine Creek Township takes ownership of Woolrich Park

AVIS, PA – The transfer of ownership for Woolrich Park has been completed. The township supervisors at their Wednesday monthly meeting, accepted ownership from Clinton County. The transfer all but assures the popular gathering place in the village of Woolrich will remain intact as a community park, as it has been for better than a century.
WOOLRICH, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Wolf signs bills, including to decriminalize fentanyl strips

Harrisburg, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf signed a flurry of bills Thursday, including energy tax credits, decriminalization of fentanyl test strips and help for autonomous vehicles, as the two-year legislative session winds down. The 66 bills he approved include a package of tax credits, the Pennsylvania Economic Development for a Growing Economy program, that aims to promote Pennsylvania as a site for one of the hydrogen energy hubs being funded with federal subsidies. ...
HARRISBURG, PA
Newswatch 16

Former American Legion commander accused of theft in Luzerne County

PITTSTON, ON — A man faces theft charges in Luzerne County after allegedly stealing from an organization in Pittston. Investigators say William Timek of Exeter served as commander and treasurer of the Pittston American Legion Post 477 from 2019 to 2022. During that time, he allegedly stole up to $20,000 from gambling machines and used Legion charge accounts for his own use.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

NorthcentralPA.com

14K+
Followers
10K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Regional online newspaper for Northcentral Pa featuring local news, events, photos, articles and more. http://www.NorthcentralPA.com Your Community News!

 https://www.NorthcentralPA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy