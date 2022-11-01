ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chicago Zip Codes Where Residents Get The Most And Least Sleep

By Logan DeLoye
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FJ3X4_0iufln9a00
Photo: Getty Images

Sleep is directly correlated to wellbeing, and some people just sleep better than others. Factors including location, environment, health, stress, medication, and more, work to impact our sleep schedules.

According to a list compiled by NBC5 , the areas of Chicago that residents get the most sleep are the Gold Coast, Lincoln Park, and Lakeview East. The areas where people experience the least amount of sleep each night are in Homan Square, Englewood, and South Austin.

Here is what NBC5 had to say about compiling the data to discover the areas of Chicago that residents get the most and the least amount of sleep:

"So NBC 5 Investigates analyzed local sleep data, drilling down to every ZIP code in the greater Chicago area, including northwest Indiana and southeast Wisconsin. We found some regions here that are even more sleep-deprived than those folks in West Virginia, with nearly half of adults in some Chicago-area neighborhoods and towns simply not getting that minimum of seven hours a night. Statewide, Illinois and Wisconsin are on the low side, with 33.5% and 33% of adults, respectively, saying they’re sleep-deprived, according to CDC numbers, while Indiana is doing a bit worse, with 37.9% of adults not getting enough sleep."

See an extended list of regions and suburb on their website .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Chicago

Oscar Mayer Wienermobile returns to Chicago this weekend - here's where you can find it

CHICAGO (CBS) -- You'll wanna keep your eyes peeled this weekend for a Chicago favorite. The Wienermobile is back in town.The iconic hotdog on wheels is making a few stops Friday through Sunday - giving fans a chance to see it up close.Driver Ketchup Kaitlyn spoke with CBS 2 about the locations you can see the 27-foot-long, or 60 hotdogs long vehicle. "Right now, there are Wienermobiles everywhere from Denver to concord New Hampshire sharing miles of smiles," she said. For those who spot the giant hotdog, they can receive a Wienermobile whistle that you can only get by seeing...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago's official Christmas tree getting cut down in Morton Grove Friday

CHICAGO (CBS)-- Chicago's official Christmas tree getting cut down and shipped to the city by friday.CBS 2's Jackie Kostek got a first look at the tree that will soon be lighting up Millennium Park in just a couple of weeks., this year's tree is a 55-foot Colorado Blue Spruce from the Village of Morton Grove. Crews will begin arriving shortly to prepare the tree to be removed and by about 10:30 this morning, it will be on its way out of the neighborhood.The tree is expected to arrive in Millennium Park on Monday, and the official tree-lighting ceremony on November 18.Later Friday morning, Kostek will chat with the matriarch of the family who donated the tree, Vesna Glisovic.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago home owner gets home refurbished thanks to nonprofit

CHICAGO (CBS) --  Home renovations can be expensive.But not this one: All the work is being done for free. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot talked to the deserving homeowner and the Chicago group that made it possible.The loud sounds of removing old and moldy drywall from a basement, but it's not noise for Austin homeowner Rosetta Scott. "It's music to my ears! It's a rap. Like the rappers. It's a rap."Scott is among six Austin homeowners having their homes remodeled by Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago in partnership with Lowe's, providing funding and volunteer labor. "I want the Austin neighborhood...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Human remains found in Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Human remains have been found in Chicago's Austin neighborhood.Chicago police said the remains were discovered Wednesday morning at Washington about a block west of Cicero. The medical examiner is doing an autopsy on Thursday.Police detectives are conducting a death investigation but have not released much information on the case.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Data: CPD took about half an hour to arrive after woman was surrounded by motorcycles

CHICAGO (CBS) -- We first brought you this story last Wednesday - a woman trying to drive home was surrounded by a group of people on motorcycles and ATVs on the Near North Side.Then, shots were fired at the woman's vehicle as she drove away.Witnesses questioned how long it took police to arrive at the scene, so we looked into it.As CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Friday, Chicago Police told us the day we first reported on this story that it took officers six minutes to arrive at the scene. But we put in a Freedom of Information Act request,...
CHICAGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Powerful & possibly damaging wind heading our way

ONE OF THE WARMEST NOVEMBER OPENS OF THE PAST 151 YEARS IN CHICAGO–INCLUDING 70+-DEG TEMPS THURSDAY AND FRIDAY—IS TO BE FOLLOWED BY A CLASSIC HIGH WIND SET-UP SATURDAY, ONE WHICH COULD UNLEASH A PERIOD OF 50+ MPH WINDS—WATCH FOR POTENTIAL ADVISORIES OF WARNINGS FOR HIGH WINDS SATURDAY.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

‘Kia boy’ ran from bullet-riddled car in River North, officials say

CHICAGO — Prosecutors say a man driving a stolen, bullet-riddled Kia crashed into several parked cars in River North, then abandoned the vehicle, and ran away when it could no longer operate because it was heavily damaged. Surveillance video shows two men bailing out of the car and running away, but Chicago cops caught them nearby minutes later.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

CPD warns of thieves smashing into businesses on Chicago's Northwest Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A crime CBS 2 first told you about on Monday is happening over and over again across the northwest side. Earlier this week, CBS 2 showed video of thieves throwing a brick through the glass front door of a pizza shop, then making off with a safe.Chicago police are warning that the same thing has happened at least eight other times at businesses stretching from Niles to Jefferson Park.Each time, the burglars use a brick or large rock to smash their way in, then, drive off in a gray Dodge Charger. If you have any information, you're asked to call police. 
CHICAGO, IL
midwestliving.com

Avid DIYers Transform a 1929 Chicago Home One Project at a Time

Curbside takeout sounds like a restaurant option. But for Jarod Sabatino and Tim Brodeur, it means a new upgrade for their nearly 100-year-old house in Riverside outside Chicago. "Last Thursday, someone was throwing away a door that looked like ours," Jarod says. "We rode over on our bikes and took the doorknob off. Those beautiful old crystal doorknobs, we call them the jewelry of our house."
CHICAGO, IL
Q985

6 of the Worst Serial Killers in Illinois History

Unfortunately, Illinois has dealt with its fair share of serial killer terror throughout history, but did you know that two of the world's most famous serial killers used to call Illinois home?. Serial Killer Obsession. Everyone seems to be talking about Jeffrey Dahmer these days, (thanks to the new Dahmer...
ILLINOIS STATE
grocerydive.com

How Dom’s Kitchen & Market is addressing 5 grocery trends

As the grocery industry continues to face ongoing disruption, Dom’s Kitchen & Market is looking to stay ahead of industry changes through a focus on omnichannel shopping that prioritizes meals and leverages customer data to develop its concept. The new Chicagoland grocery startup is helmed by Bob Mariano, who...
CHICAGO, IL
1520 The Ticket

Legend Says This Grave at a Chicago Cemetery Will Show You of Your Death

Cemeteries seem to inspire macabre stories and legends. No more so than a certain graveyard in Illinois that has a statue who many claim will show you how you'll die someday. Graceland Cemetery in Chicago is so infamous for its legends and stories that Only In Your State recently did a feature on it. What they didn't mention is one grave, in particular, has a figure that is said to have supernatural powers.
CHICAGO, IL
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Illinois

If you are a big fan of pizza and you also happen to live in Illinois, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Illinois that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ILLINOIS STATE
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

184K+
Followers
22K+
Post
39M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy