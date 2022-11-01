ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Michigan Football In Rare Air In Several Areas Through Eight Games

By Brandon Brown
WolverineDigest
WolverineDigest
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WooCm_0iufllO800

Michigan is expected to move to 9-0 as they prepare for Rutgers this week.

As the Wolverines get ready to head to Piscataway to take on Rutgers, here are some things to know about U-M, the Scarlet Knights, the state of New Jersey and more thus far in 2022.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XxGZ9_0iufllO800

• Michigan is 8-0 for the second time under Jim Harbaugh (2016). It's the third time in the last 25 years that U-M has reached the 8-0 mark (2006).

• U-M is scoring 41.0 points per game and allowing 11.5 points against, on average. Michigan is one of four teams that ranks in the top 10 in both scoring offense (eighth) and scoring defense (third), along with Georgia (sixth, offense; second, defense), Alabama (fourth, offense; t-seventh, defense), and Ohio State (second, offense; 10th, defense).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QbfQl_0iufllO800

• Only five teams in the country have an average scoring margin above 25 points per game: Ohio State (+32), Georgia (+31), U-M (+29.5), Tennessee (+26.6), and Alabama (+26.5).

• Dating to last season, U-M has averaged better than three rushing touchdowns per game. The team has scored 38 rushing touchdowns across its last 12 games (25 in the first eight games of 2022; 13 in the final four games of 2021).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQqUZ_0iufllO800

• Blake Corum has 843 rushing yards and eight touchdowns (one receiving) across five Big Ten games in 2022, averaging 5.81 yards per carry in conference play. Across his last 13 Big Ten games (dating to 2021), Corum has totaled 1,375 yards and 11 rushing touchdowns on 5.8 yards per carry.

• Corum ranks fourth in the country in rushing yards (1,078), 26th in yards per carry (6.02), and second in total touchdowns (15). He is also the best chain-mover in the country, having picked up an FBS-best 71 first downs.

• PFFCollege credits Corum with 52 missed tackles forced on 179 carries this season, second-most among Big Ten backs (Chase Brown, 60). Corum has 46 fewer rushing attempts than Brown.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EgtWi_0iufllO800

• The men up front have permitted just 36 negative plays on 557 offensive snaps (4.5 per game, or on 6.5 percent of all offensive snaps). When the line does allow a sack, it comes on an average of 5.10 seconds to throw, the fourth-most time when considering passers with at least 100 dropbacks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uaXkI_0iufllO800

• J.J. McCarthy's completion percentage remains the best in the country among qualified passers at 74.6 percent (126-of-169), and he's averaging 13.2 yards per attempt on play action with a touchdown percentage of 9.75.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZUbw8_0iufllO800

• Mike Sainristil has been one of the Big Ten's best slot coverage players, allowing one reception every 13.1 snaps in coverage in that part of the field. That is the fifth-lowest rate in the league among players with at least one target per game in slot coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q27Gz_0iufllO800

• Among punters with at least one punt per game (eight), Brad Robbins' 4.32-second hang time is the best in the country, according to PFFCollege. He is the only punter in the nation above 4.3 seconds. The average among Big Ten punters who meet the same qualifications is 3.83 seconds.

• With Robbins directing the unit, no opponent has registered a punt return of 10-plus yards since U-M played Ohio State in the 2017 season (103 punts). So far this year, return attempts gained 3.4 yards on average.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39nby7_0iufllO800

• Jake Moody has entered truly elite company in the Michigan record books. He's now the No. 5 all-time scorer in program history (297 points), a field goal shy of the 300-point club. He'll have a chance to become the highest-scoring kicker in Michigan history by passing Mike Gillette (307 points) for fourth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KnbDo_0iufllO800

• Four Wolverines are from the state of New Jersey: Dominick Giudice, R.J. Moten , George Rooks, and Keon Sabb.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10Ggfh_0iufllO800

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Fists again in Michigan

Something is wrong in the sports world. Or maybe just in the state of Michigan. Football is a violent game, but the violence extended off the field after the big rivalry game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans. After the Wolverines defeated the sputtering Spartans 29-7, several Michigan State players assaulted two Michigan players in the tunnel on the way to the locker room. A video shows one Michigan player (without his helmet) being jumped by multiple Spartans, who punched him repeatedly and threw him to the ground.
EAST LANSING, MI
Maize n Brew

Recruiting Roundup: Michigan making push to flip Wisconsin commit

The Michigan Wolverines had a big weekend on the recruiting front as they hosted a number of visitors during the Michigan State game, with a current Wisconsin defensive line commit being one of them. Michigan working to flip class of 2023 Wisconsin commit. Three-star 2023 defensive lineman Roderick “Trey” Pierce...
ANN ARBOR, MI
wkar.org

MSU men's basketball tops Grand Valley State University in lone exhibition...Tom Izzo not pleased; Four more MSU football players suspended in connection to postgame scuffle against Michigan on Saturday | Current Sports | Nov. 2, 2022

On today's Current Sports with Al Martin we recap last night's exhibition win for the MSU men's basketball team, as they topped Grand Valley State University 73-56 at the Breslin Center. The Spartans pulled away late, but were actually down at the half. MSU coach Tom Izzo reacts. Also, four more MSU football players have been suspended in connection to Saturday's brawl at Michigan Stadium against Michigan. Find out who the players are and what it means for the rest of the Spartans season.
ALLENDALE, MI
saturdaytradition.com

Michigan State WR announces decision to enter transfer portal

Michigan State WR Terry Lockett Jr. has announced his decision to enter the transfer portal. Lockett left the team and was removed from the roster in early October. Lockett announced the decision on his social media accounts. Lockett thanked Head Coach Mel Tucker and former Head Coach Mark Dantonio in the post.
EAST LANSING, MI
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Michigan

If you live in Michigan and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Michigan that are highly praised for their impeccable service and delicious food, so definitely make sure to visit them if you haven't already.
MICHIGAN STATE
WolverineDigest

WolverineDigest

Detroit, MI
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
435K+
Views
ABOUT

WolverineDigest is a FanNation channel covering University of Michigan athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy