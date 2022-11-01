ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTAR.com

Police investigate death of 36-year-old man involved in Phoenix brawl

PHOENIX — Police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old man following a fight that broke out in Phoenix on Wednesday. Matthew Couture was found near Cave Creek and Beardsley roads around 9:25 p.m. and was unresponsive, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. Couture was pronounced...
KTAR.com

Police investigating death of man found in Phoenix canal

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after the body of a 31-year-old man was found in a Phoenix canal, authorities said. Michael Somers Jr. was found near 51st and Southern avenues on Thursday around 2:30 p.m. after police were asked to conduct a welfare check, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.
People

Ariz. Girl, 8, Is Fatally Shot During Road Rage Incident While Coming Home from School Awards Ceremony

One driver had a knife and the other driver had a gun, leaving multiple people injured, police say A young girl was the ultimate victim of a road rage incident that started with a knife fight and ended with gunshots at a Phoenix intersection between two men last week, according to multiple reports. The incident started at a four-way stop after the male driver of a four-door black sedan picked up his daughters from school, according to court documents obtained by AZFamily.com. "[The driver] says [Sidney] Garrand seemingly...
KTAR.com

Suspect arrested after fatal shooting in Phoenix apartment parking lot

PHOENIX – A suspect is in custody after a man was fatally shot outside a Phoenix apartment complex Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. Officers responded to a shooting call at the complex’s parking lot near 41st Avenue and McDowell Road around 2 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said. They...
KTAR.com

1 man dead, 2 injured after shooting at Glendale business

PHOENIX — One man was killed and two others were injured overnight after a shooting took place at a Glendale business, authorities said. Glendale police responded to reports of a shooting and upon arrival located the three victims. Both injured victims were taken to a nearby hospital, one with...
AZFamily

fox10phoenix.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting at Mesa pizza restaurant, police say

MESA, Ariz. - A domestic dispute that escalated into a shooting on Wednesday at Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille in Mesa left one man dead and another with serious injuries, police said. Mesa Police say the shooting happened inside the restaurant near McKellips and Recker roads around 5 p.m. When...
KTAR.com

Woman crossing street in Phoenix dies after getting hit by vehicle

PHOENIX – A woman crossing a Phoenix street was struck by a vehicle and killed overnight, authorities said. The Phoenix Police Department said Friday the woman was crossing Indian School Road near 32nd Avenue when a car collided with her. The woman driving went home before calling 911, according...
AZFamily

8-year-old girl dies after road rage shooting

KTAR.com

18-year-old motorcyclist dies after high-speed collision in Phoenix

PHOENIX — An 18-year-old motorcyclist died Wednesday afternoon after colliding into a vehicle in Phoenix, authorities said. Ruben Arizaga was found dead on the scene after the accident happened near Seventh Street and Indian School Road around 3:45 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The...
KTAR.com

Husband, wife dead in late night shooting at Mesa apartment complex

PHOENIX – A husband and wife died in a late night shooting Tuesday at a Mesa apartment complex, authorities said. Mesa police officers arrived to the complex near Main Street and Power Road at about 11:20 p.m. and found 48-year-old Ronnie Lazalde and 41-year-old Natishia Lazalde under a stairwell with gunshot wounds.
AZFamily

2 women, 3 kids hospitalized after serious crash on State Route 51 in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Five people are in the hospital, including three kids, after a serious crash involving several cars on State Route 51 in Phoenix on Friday night. The crash happened around 9 p.m. near McDowell Road. Firefighters arrived at the scene to find one car on its side and smoking. Crews quickly put out the smoke and rescued one person stuck inside their car.
KTAR.com

2 teens accused of street racing before wreck that killed 4 in Phoenix

PHOENIX – Two teens connected to a fiery fatal wreck involving street racing and a stolen car in Phoenix over the summer were arrested last week, authorities said Wednesday. Four people died after a stolen car with six teenage occupants slammed into a rideshare vehicle with three occupants at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Thunderbird Road on July 22, the Phoenix Police Department said.
fox10phoenix.com

Phoenix police shoot, kill suspect in strip mall parking lot

PHOENIX - A suspect is dead following a police shooting in Phoenix on the afternoon of Wednesday, Nov. 2, the department said. The shooting happened in the area of 37th Avenue and McDowell Road after someone had called 911 to reported that an armed man was pointing a gun at him.
AZFamily

Dinner in Mesa pizza parlor turned into an attempted murder-suicide

AZFamily

Man dead, 2 others hurt after shooting inside Mesa pizza restaurant

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say one man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting inside a Mesa pizza restaurant on Wednesday evening. Another man inside the restaurant was also injured by shrapnel. Just before 5 p.m., officers received several 911 calls about shots fired from inside the Desert Peaks Pizza & Grille near Recker and McKellips roads.
