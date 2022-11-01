LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Tiyon Evans ran for 126 yards on 10 carries, including a 71-yard touchdown, to help lead Louisville to a 34-10 victory over James Madison on Saturday night. The junior transfer from Tennessee spurred a ground game that amassed 244 yards for the Cardinals (6-3). His touchdown with 6:04 left in the third quarter extended Louisville’s lead to 20-10 and came one play after the Dukes (5-3) were forced to punt. Jawhar Jordan added 117 yards on 17 carries, and Malik Cunningham threw for 223 yards and three scores on 14-of-20 passing in the win. Unlike last week, when Louisville’s defense forced Wake Forest into eight turnovers and eight sacks, the Cardinals did not get any of those against the Dukes. However, the Cardinals found a way to stymie an offense that entered Saturday averaging 38.7 points and 480.7 yards per game, limiting James Madison to just 193 yards.

LOUISVILLE, KY ・ 16 MINUTES AGO