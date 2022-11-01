ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grayling, MI

TRAVERSE CITY, MI
97.5 NOW FM

Michigan Mom Makes Quite a Meatloaf!

Mom, Meatloaf!! What is she doing back there? Well, now we know. Meatloaf has always been kind of a joke. I mean it is a very 70s or 80s esque kind of meal. Thanks to Wedding Crashers , it has also become a movie line that we quote. I suppose you have to thank Chaz for offering his mom to make one. Now a Michigan mom is going viral thanks to a very artistically done meatloaf. A mom from Mesick, Mi created a bit of meatloaf art in honor of her son Colin. Well done Melissa! Food art is impressive, but this is pretty darn funny too. Take a look here.
MICHIGAN STATE
traverseticker.com

Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market

What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
KINGSLEY, MI
9&10 News

Gaylord Continues to Rebuild After Tornado

Businesses and homeowners in Gaylord are still picking up the pieces from the devastating tornado that hit back in May and organizations are stepping up and doing what they can to help rebuild the community. “We did a call out even just like via social media and a lot of...
GAYLORD, MI
abc12.com

TAWAS CITY, MI
wsgw.com

Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead

A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
PINCONNING, MI
WNEM

TAWAS CITY, MI

