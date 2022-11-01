Read full article on original website
Related
Traverse City, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Benzie Central High School football team will have a game with Traverse City St. Francis High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Another Michigan School District Has To Deflect ‘Furries’ Rumor
A long running false rumor about kids who identify as animals and poop in litter boxes has come to the Mitten State. And NO it isn't true. The Alpena School District Says It Does NOT Have Any Students Identifying As Animals. Alpena School Superintendent David Rabbideau has gone on the...
Michigan Mom Makes Quite a Meatloaf!
Mom, Meatloaf!! What is she doing back there? Well, now we know. Meatloaf has always been kind of a joke. I mean it is a very 70s or 80s esque kind of meal. Thanks to Wedding Crashers , it has also become a movie line that we quote. I suppose you have to thank Chaz for offering his mom to make one. Now a Michigan mom is going viral thanks to a very artistically done meatloaf. A mom from Mesick, Mi created a bit of meatloaf art in honor of her son Colin. Well done Melissa! Food art is impressive, but this is pretty darn funny too. Take a look here.
Mystery Surrounds 1977 Plane Crash near Traverse City, Michigan
In 1977, a plane carrying a married couple went missing in Northern Michigan. More than 45 years later, their son is still searching for them. John Block Jr. of Traverse City is sharing his parents' story and hoping Michigan hunters and outdoor enthusiasts will help in the search for his family.
The Portal to Hell can be found on the grounds of the old Traverse City State Hospital
In 1885 the Traverse City State Hospital was built in Traverse City, Michigan, previously known as The Northern Michigan Asylum. Gordon W. Lloyd designed the hospital; construction started in 1883 and was completed by 1885.
Biehl’s Turkey Farm Brings Fresh, Local Flavor to Michigan Tables for Thanksgiving
Your Thanksgiving dinner could have a local flavor this year, if you’re a fan of fresh, local turkey. A Northern Michigan family farm is going on more than 60 years strong. Biehl’s Turkey Farm near Mancelona is fast-approaching their busiest week of the year. James Biehl has been...
traverseticker.com
Former Pugsley Site Back On The Market
What can $4 million buy? Right now, in northern Michigan, the list of possibilities includes not just the usual investments like houses and businesses, but also an entire former prison. The Kingsley-based Pugsley Correctional Facility property is officially back on the market as of last Friday, with a listing price of $3.95 million for the parcel’s 105 acres of land and 136,000 square feet of building space.
Gaylord Continues to Rebuild After Tornado
Businesses and homeowners in Gaylord are still picking up the pieces from the devastating tornado that hit back in May and organizations are stepping up and doing what they can to help rebuild the community. “We did a call out even just like via social media and a lot of...
abc12.com
30-year-old dies in skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Pinconning man died after a skid steer accident at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital in Tawas City last week. Police responded to the hospital maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of someone trapped. The Tawas City Police Department found hospital maintenance...
Tudor Dixon Stops in Traverse City One Week Ahead of Midterm Elections
Tudor Dixon made a stop in Traverse City Tuesday night as she hopes to secure votes from northern Michiganders. Tuesday’s rally in Traverse City brought out local lawmakers and hundreds of northern Michigan voters calling for a change. Many people in attendance Tuesday said Tudor Dixon was the change northern Michigan needs.
wsgw.com
Accident at Tawas Hospital Leaves Pinconning Man Dead
A Pinconning man is dead after a skid steer accident in Tawas last week. Police responded to a report of someone trapped at the Ascension Saint Joseph’s maintenance garage around 9:30 a.m. October 27. Reportedly, 30-year-old Cody Wilbur and a coworker had been working on the skid steer, and Wilber had moved the bucket to gain access to a bolt. Police say when Wilber began to climb out, the bucket fell on him, pinning him to the machine. Hospital staff broke a window on the skid steer to access its controls and free Wilber, then began CPR. He was rushed to the Saint Joseph’s Emergency Department, where he was pronounced dead.
Teen Driver Pulled From Burning Truck In Stable Condition
Osceola County Sheriff’s Office says a 17-year-old is in stable condition after being pulled from a burning vehicle Thursday night. A couple was driving on 5th Avenue in Marion Township and passed a pickup truck in the ditch. They said it hit a tree and was on fire. The...
Bicyclist, 63, killed in crash on Grand Traverse County’s Old Mission Peninsula
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle while riding a bicycle in Grand Traverse County. According to the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, the crash occurred on Center Road near East Shore Road in Peninsula Township (Old Mission Peninsula) at 7:10 a.m. on Monday.
WNEM
Man dies in workplace incident at Tawas hospital, police say
TAWAS CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A 30-year-old man is dead after a workplace incident at a Tawas hospital. The Tawas City Police Department responded to a call reporting there was a person stuck inside a maintenance garage at Ascension St. Joseph Hospital at 9:30 a.m. on Oct. 27. Police Chief...
Cadillac Traffic Stop Leads to Over 243 Grams of Narcotics and Array of Weapons Seized
Following a traffic stop in Cadillac on Nov. 2, over 243 grams of narcotics were seized from a vehicle traveling for delivery in Northern Michigan. Weapons were also found on the scene, including guns and ammunition, knives and a baton. The driver was identified by state troopers as 42-year-old Allen...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan teen arrested after police find meth during traffic stop, officials say
CADILLAC, Mich. – A Michigan teenager was arrested after state troopers found methamphetamine in his car during a traffic stop, they said. Michigan State Police troopers said they pulled a car over around 12:40 a.m. Thursday (Oct. 27) for an equipment violation on Wright Street near 3rd Avenue in Cadillac.
Residents Get First Look at What the Future May Hold in Traverse City
Traverse City residents got their first chance to see what the future may hold downtown. Traverse City Commissioners and the Downtown Development Authority held a joint meeting Wednesday night to see a draft report of their Moving Downtown Forward Project. The Traverse City Downtown Development Authority has spent the past...
Deputies Clear Scene of Bomb Threat at Cadillac Veterans Affairs Office
The Sheriff’s Office says they have identified a suspect, and the investigation is ongoing. Deputies say they have cleared the scene and there is no danger to the public. 9&10 News has confirmed that the bomb threat was made at the Department of Veterans Affairs office. 1:54 p.m. The...
Comments / 1