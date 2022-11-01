ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Local Award Winning Author Releases New Children's Book, 'Can You Catch a Birthday Birkle?'

By Annie DeVoe
 4 days ago
Julia Inserro Photo Credit: Julia Inserro

A local award winning DMV author has announced the release of her brand new children's book, just in time for the holiday season.

Author Julia Inserro announced the release of her newest book 'Can You Catch a Birthday Birkle?' on Tuesday, Nov. 1. The talented children's story author previously won the Readers’ Favorite Award in 2018 for her book, 'Nonni’s Moon'.

Inserro's newest story was inspired by the visits of 'Birthday Birkles', a joyous troll-like creature that visit children on the eve of their birthday, leaving notes and playing pranks for laughter all around.

“Four years ago, the Birthday Birkles started visiting our kids on their birthdays. They’d leave notes, little gifts, or even play pranks to remind the kids that they are loved, they are special, and it's their birthday,” said Inserro. “As my kids would share the Birkle antics with their friends, we realized that not everyone gets Birthday Birkle visits, so I thought I’d write the book to let others know about the joy and magic of Birthday Birkles. All they need to do is just welcome them in.”

The six Birkles in the book were originally created by illustrator Oana Gheorghe, each having their own quirky and unique character trait and favorite pastime.

“The Birthday Birkles visit our kids every year around their birthdays,” said Inserro. “The Birkles just add a bit of magical Birthday Birkle bubbles to an already amazing day.”

Inserro hopes the release of 'Can You Catch a Birthday Birkle' will inspire and motivate other families to join in on a new, fun, family tradition.

One question remains: Can you and your family catch a Birthday Birkle?

'Can You Catch a Birthday Birkle' and other books authored by Julia Inserro are available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, and wherever books are sold.

Comments / 0

