miamivalleytoday.com
Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County fundraiser
TROY—Ohio’s Hospice of Miami County is inviting the community to support its mission by participating in a dine-in or to-go fundraising event on Thursday, Nov. 17, 3-9:30 p.m. at Texas Roadhouse, 1809 Towne Park Drive, Troy. Texas Roadhouse will donate 10% of diners’ total food purchases to Ohio’s...
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy Eagles 971 donates quarter auction proceeds
TROY — Members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles 971 presented The Future Begins Today with a $10,000 check on Wednesday, Nov. 2, donating the proceeds of a recent quarter auction that was held at the club. “Our motto is ‘People helping people,’ so we’re always giving back to...
miamivalleytoday.com
Moeller Brew Barn announces change in Piqua plans
MARIA STEIN – Moeller Brew Barn, a local craft brewery and kitchen with four taproom locations in Ohio, has announced it will no longer be building a production facility on 16 acres of land off of Cromes Drive in Piqua. Plans to build a 30,000-square-foot facility were announced in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Home Energy Assistance Program in Miami County
TROY — The Ohio Department of Development and Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) want to remind Ohioans assistance is available to help with their home energy bills. The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) helps Ohioans at or below 175% of the federal poverty guidelines pay a portion of...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua football loses heartbreaker to Edgewood in OT in D-II playoffs
TRENTON — It was an epic battle between the Piqua and Edgewood football teams for the second year in a row in the D-II, Region 8 playoffs. This time it was not settled until overtime, before Edgewood came away with a 21-14 victory. After the game was tied 14-14...
miamivalleytoday.com
Thanks Piqua Halloween Parade sponsors, volunteers
The Kiwanis Club of Piqua would like to thank everyone who participated in and supported this year’s 66th annual Halloween Parade. Joe Thomas Jr. begun the parade in 1956 and it has been an event that Piqua families and community look forward to each year. We had a wonderful turnout of participants this year and were amazed at the creativity and uniqueness of costumes. Congratulations to each of the participants and winners!
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami East spikers loses in five sets in D-III regional semifinal
KETTERING — The Miami East volleyball team may not have had its season end in the D-III regional semifinals Thursday night at Trent Arena, but the Vikings showed the heart of champions in taking Summit Country Day to the wire before losing 27-29, 25-15, 25-20, 20-25, 17-15. SCD, 20-6, advances to play Versailles in the regional title game at 2 p.m. Saturday.
miamivalleytoday.com
Miami County marriage licenses
Information provided by Miami County Probate Court. Jayde Belinda Anderson, 27, to Tyler David Guenin, 27, both of Piqua. Jaqueline Ontiveros Godinez, 22, to Dylan Steven Gentry, 24, both of Tipp City. Patrisha Ann Dill, 53, to Joseph Allan Crotinger, 54, both of Casstown. Sonja Emmy Rom, 59, to William...
miamivalleytoday.com
Tippecanoe football uses big plays for 43-14 win over Trotwood-Madison
TIPP CITY — Few people outside the Tippecanoe football program expected this year’s team to still be standing after two weeks of the playoffs at the beginning of practice back in August. Understandable, considering the Red Devils returned just two starters on offense and one on defense. But,...
miamivalleytoday.com
Election Day right around the corner
Only a few days remain until Nov. 8, general Election Day. It seems that every time I open the paper or turn on the news, I see multiple stories about the upcoming election. And many of those stories are focused on the administration of elections, not just about the races and candidates that are on the ballot. It seems that people are much more interested in how elections are run than in the past.
miamivalleytoday.com
Township, village residents to vote on levies
SIDNEY — Tuesday’s ballot is light with local issues and doesn’t include contested races for local offices, but residents of Bethel and Washington Townships and the village of Fletcher will have a tax levy on the Nov. 8 ballot to consider. Tax levies on these residents’ ballots...
miamivalleytoday.com
Low-Income Household Water Assistance program continues
TROY — The Miami County Community Action Council (CAC) has continued to receive funding from the Ohio Department of Development to offer the Low-Income Household Water Assistance Program (LIHWAP). The program began a new grant cycle on Oct. 1, 2022 and will run through Sept. 30, 2023. This program...
miamivalleytoday.com
Two injured in morning crash
NEWTON TOWNSHIP — A two-vehicle crash on Thursday morning, Nov. 3, resulted in a pair of victims being transported to area hospitals with a third victim refusing treatment at the scene. Sheriff Dave Duchak said the crash was reported at 6:26 a.m. on state Route 721 at Fenner Road....
miamivalleytoday.com
Deputies search for stolen Malibu from car lot
TROY — Deputies from the Miami County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a silver 2021 Chevy Malibu that was reported stolen from Chevrolet of Troy on South Market Street around noon on Wednesday, Nov. 2. The sheriff’s office is currently reviewing security camera footage from the scene, and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Fire causes heavy damage
PIQUA – Piqua firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 439 South Downing on Thursday evening. Captain Doug Stewart of the Piqua Fire Department said that thick black smoke could be seen as fire units traveled to the scene. Covington Fire Department made a full response and...
miamivalleytoday.com
Everyone knows it’s windy
A Covington fire engine block Covington-Bradford Road on Saturday afternoon due to downed power lines blocking thr roadway. High winds, with gusts in excess of 45 mph caused a number of downed trees and utility lines all around the area on Saturday.
