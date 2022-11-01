Read full article on original website
Akt Activator IPL344 Demonstrates Safety, Signs of Efficacy in Phase 1/2 Study of ALS
By comparing results with pooled placebo groups from the PRO-ACT database, the data showed a 67% slower ALSFRS-R progression with IPL344. Findings from the first in-human study (NCT03652805) of IPL344 (Immunity Pharma), an Akt activator, showed that the treatment was generally safe for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and demonstrated signals of efficacy on the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised (ALSFRS-R) assessment.1.
Quality of Life and Patient Communication Regarding Insomnia
Charlene Gamadelo, MD: What’s the impact of insomnia on the individual? It’s becoming clear that insomnia has an impact on the night sleep experience and the day experience. From the standpoint of the night experience, insomnia is an inability to get to sleep, stay asleep, or wake up feeling rested and restored, despite having adequate opportunity to do so. There’s that impact on the night experience. That’s the focus of what we’ve done in terms of treatment, but we recognize that most patients come to see their doctor not because they were having a bad nighttime experience, but because it’s impacting their daytime functioning.
Palatability Strategies Show Promise for Addressing AMX0035 Taste Concerns Among Patients With ALS
As patients with ALS may have altered taste perception and have expressed that bitterness is associated with AMX0035 (Relyvrio; Amylyx) administration, a number of coping strategies have suggested a workaround to ensure treatment adherence and effectiveness. New data from a small study utilizing semistructured, qualitative interviews with patients with amyotrophic...
Long-Term Treatment of ALS Therapy Oral Edaravone Safe Up to 2 Years
Nearly one-fourth of the observed treatment-emergent adverse events were related to edaravone. Additionally, there were no serious TEAEs found, and TEAEs were mostly representative of ALS progression. New data from the Study MT-1186-A01 showed that oral edarovone (MT Pharma), a therapy for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) that received...
Episode 76: ECTRIMS 2022 and the Latest in MS Advances
Mind Moments®, a podcast from NeurologyLive®, brings you exclusive interviews with Darin Okuda, MD; Federica Picariello, PhD; Brenda Banwell, MD; Riley Bove, MD; Tomas Kalincik, MD, PhD; and Marisa McGinley, DO. [LISTEN TIME: 34 minutes]. Episode 76 of the NeurologyLive® Mind Moments® podcast is now live! Scroll down...
Racial Disparities Reported in the Initial Presentation of ALS
A retrospective study presented at the 2022 Annual NEALS Meeting reported health disparities in the initial presentation of Black patients with ALS in comparison with White patients. In a recent retrospective study conducted by those at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) Health, health disparities such as functional capacity and upright vital...
Poor Sleep Associated With Cannabis and Alcohol Use, Dietary Approaches in MS, Noninvasive Brain Stimulation Effective in Alzheimer
Neurology News Network for the week ending November 5, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Matt Hoffman. In a recent longitudinal latent class analysis study of 2995 late-growing adolescents, consistent poor sleep health was associated with higher levels of alcohol and cannabis use, as well as higher health consequences from substance use. This study was the first to use a latent class approach to identify the association of alcohol and cannabis use and adolescents. Across four sleep classes, those considered poor sleepers had the highest levels of alcohol use which was highly significant in comparison with the good sleeper class and the untroubled sleeper class.1 Notably, the troubled, moderately good sleeper class showed a higher alcohol use frequency than the untroubled poor sleeper class. As for cannabis use, the unhealthy sleepers group had greater consequences in comparison with the good sleepers group and the untroubled poor sleepers group.
Managing Female Patients With Insomnia
Charlene Gamadelo, MD: Who’s the first stop for many patients suffering from insomnia? In literature, it appears that primary care providers are No. 1. Second is psychiatrists. Then a very far third is some of the other subspecialties: OB-GYN, neurology, pulmonology. The lion’s share of folks are referred from the top 2 pathways or are self-referred. Because of the growing awareness of sleep as a significant component of health, patients are taking it upon themselves to self-refer.
Neurosteer Single-Channel EEG Platform Cleared by FDA
The brain monitoring platform can be used in a number of settings, including the ICU and doctor’s offices, to monitor and detect cognitive decline related to neurodegenerative disease, as well as screening in clinical trials. The FDA has given clearance to the Neurosteer single-channel electroencephalogram (EEG) brain monitoring platform,...
