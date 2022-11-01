Neurology News Network for the week ending November 5, 2022. [WATCH TIME: 3 minutes]. Welcome to this special edition of Neurology News Network. I’m Matt Hoffman. In a recent longitudinal latent class analysis study of 2995 late-growing adolescents, consistent poor sleep health was associated with higher levels of alcohol and cannabis use, as well as higher health consequences from substance use. This study was the first to use a latent class approach to identify the association of alcohol and cannabis use and adolescents. Across four sleep classes, those considered poor sleepers had the highest levels of alcohol use which was highly significant in comparison with the good sleeper class and the untroubled sleeper class.1 Notably, the troubled, moderately good sleeper class showed a higher alcohol use frequency than the untroubled poor sleeper class. As for cannabis use, the unhealthy sleepers group had greater consequences in comparison with the good sleepers group and the untroubled poor sleepers group.

13 HOURS AGO