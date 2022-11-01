Read full article on original website
Related
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, November 4, 2022
LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, November 4, 2022. -------------------------------------------------- Occurred on the roadway and both pulled into the gas station. -------------------------------------------------- 22-L17057 Parking Problem. Incident Address: 1100 CEDAR AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:46:32. Trailer is partially blocking the...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Online Petition Launched to Oppose Bail and Possible Release of Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Two Recent CHS Graduates
ARIZONA - An online petition has been launched in response to an Arizona judge giving a 25-year-old man the chance to bail out of jail and possibly be released back into the public after he killed three freshman students at Grand Canyon University in a wrong-way drunk driving crash last month. Two of the three students killed were recent graduates of Clarkston High School in Clarkston, WA.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3097 Traffic Hazard. 05:36:20. Incident Address: ELBERTON RD; GARFIELD, WA 99130. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of two trees across the roadway. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3098 Traffic Hazard. 05:40:01. Incident Address: OLD...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Vandals Dismantle Eastern Washington 48-16, Secure First Winning Season Since 2016
MOSCOW - It was the Hayden Hatten show Saturday afternoon at the Kibbie Dome. With the Eastern Washington Eagles visiting Moscow in FCS Big Sky action, the Idaho Vandals dominated from start to finish, winning by a score of 48-16 and securing their first winning season since 2016. Eastern Washington...
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
pullmanradio.com
Pullman PD Seeks Help Identifying Dine-&-Dash Suspects
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dine-and-dash suspects. Officers say the men ate at Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub on Sunday morning around 10:30 and left without paying. Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
pullmanradio.com
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty
The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Bantams Season Comes to an End Following 17-7 Loss to Ephrata on Wet, Cold Night at Adams Field
CLARKSTON - The season was hanging in the balance when the Clarkston Bantams hosted the Ephrata Tigers in playoff action on a wet and cold evening at Adams Field. With a trip to the 2A State tournament on the line, it was the Tigers who played spoiler, defeating the Bantams 17-7 and putting an end to Clarkston's 2022 season.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Cougars Get Back in Win Column with 52-14 Throttling of Stanford
CALIFORNIA - After losing each of their previous three games, Head Coach Jake Dickert and the Washington State Cougars got back in the win column Saturday afternoon with an impressive 52-14 road victory over the Stanford Cardinal. During the Cougars losing skid, scoring points was a problem, but not Saturday....
Comments / 0