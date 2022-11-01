ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Lewiston Police Department Daily Activity Log: Friday, November 4, 2022

LEWISTON - Below is the Lewiston Police Department daily activity log for Friday, November 4, 2022. -------------------------------------------------- Occurred on the roadway and both pulled into the gas station. -------------------------------------------------- 22-L17057 Parking Problem. Incident Address: 1100 CEDAR AVE. Lewiston ID 83501. Disposition: INA. Time Reported: 07:46:32. Trailer is partially blocking the...
LEWISTON, ID
Online Petition Launched to Oppose Bail and Possible Release of Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Two Recent CHS Graduates

ARIZONA - An online petition has been launched in response to an Arizona judge giving a 25-year-old man the chance to bail out of jail and possibly be released back into the public after he killed three freshman students at Grand Canyon University in a wrong-way drunk driving crash last month. Two of the three students killed were recent graduates of Clarkston High School in Clarkston, WA.
CLARKSTON, WA
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022

WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3097 Traffic Hazard. 05:36:20. Incident Address: ELBERTON RD; GARFIELD, WA 99130. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of two trees across the roadway. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3098 Traffic Hazard. 05:40:01. Incident Address: OLD...
WHITMAN COUNTY, WA
Pullman PD Seeks Help Identifying Dine-&-Dash Suspects

The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dine-and-dash suspects. Officers say the men ate at Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub on Sunday morning around 10:30 and left without paying. Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
PULLMAN, WA
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
PULLMAN, WA
Cougars Get Back in Win Column with 52-14 Throttling of Stanford

CALIFORNIA - After losing each of their previous three games, Head Coach Jake Dickert and the Washington State Cougars got back in the win column Saturday afternoon with an impressive 52-14 road victory over the Stanford Cardinal. During the Cougars losing skid, scoring points was a problem, but not Saturday....
PULLMAN, WA

