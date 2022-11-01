Pioneer Theater Company’s ‘Shucked’ to head straight from Utah to Broadway

Read full article on original website
Jeff Goldblum 'in final talks' to portray The Wizard in the long-awaited two-part film adaptation of the smash hit musical Wicked
Jeff Goldblum is currently in final talks to portray the Wizard in the upcoming adaptations of the smash hit musical Wicked. The news about the 70-year-old performer's potential involvement with the long-awaited project was reported by Variety on Friday. The adaptations of the long-running musical, which is centered on a...
BET
Lena Horne Gets Broadway Theater Named After Her
Lena Horne is being recognized in a massive way as she will be the first Black woman to have a Broadway theater named after her, according to CNN. A celebration to honor the new theater took place on Tuesday, and currently is the home for the musical production of Six. The theater can fit 1,069 patrons and serves as one of The Nederlander Organization’s nine Broadway theaters.
Classic Hollywood actress passed as white and did not reveal her African-American ancestry until she was 81
Carol Channing in 1960Credit: Unknown; studio; Public Domain Image. Carol Channing (1921 - 2019) is known for her Broadway and film musicals. She was an iconic theater star who is most famous for playing the role of the character Dolly Levi in the Hello Dolly musical. Channing also acted in movies and was popular in the 1950s and 1960s.
Sally Field’s Three Handsome Sons Are Her Biggest Pride In Life
With many recognitions and two Oscars to her name, Sally Field considers her children her biggest achievement, and rightly so. The 72-year-old actress had her first two children — Peter and Eli — from her first marriage to Steven Craig. She and Steven were together until 1975, after which she married producer Alan Greisman in 1987, with whom she had her third son, Samuel, before their divorce in 1994.
EW.com
Paul Newman recounts getting intimate with Joanne Woodward in 'f--- hut' in posthumous memoir
Paul Newman remains one of the great sex symbols of his time, but the legendary actor credits his wife, Joanne Woodward, for helping him embrace the status. In excerpts from his posthumous memoir, Paul Newman: The Extraordinary Life of An Ordinary Man, Newman writes that his wife "gave birth" to the "sexual creature" inside of him.
SheKnows
Legendary Soap Leading Lady Dead at 89: ‘It Just Doesn’t Seem Possible’
Ann Flood passed away on October 7. We agree wholeheartedly as well as brokenheartedly with The Edge of Night alum Sharon Gabet: It’s hard to believe that we’ve lost Ann Flood, who played Nancy Pollock Karr on the CBS (and then ABC) soap for nearly a quarter of a century. On screen, the actress radiated such a warmth — and when called for, a fire — that it scarcely occurred to us that that flame could be snuffed out.
Bette Davis was the only white participant who performed for black servicemen in World War II
Bette Davis in 1933Credit: Warner Bros.; Public Domain Image. Bette Davis (1908 - 1989) was one of the most iconic stars of the Hollywood Golden Age. With a filmography beginning in 1931 and ending in 1989, Bette was one of Hollywood's original golden girls.
Eileen Ryan Dies: Actor, Mother Of Sean, Christopher & Michael Penn Was 94
Actor Eileen Ryan, the mother of actors Sean Penn and Christopher Penn and musician Michael Penn, died Sunday at her home in Malibu, just a week short of her 95th birthday. Ryan, born Eileen Annucci, met fellow actor Leo Penn in 1957 at rehearsals for The Iceman Cometh, a Circle in the Square production (Leo Penn had taken over for Jason Robards). The two were married within a few months, a marriage that lasted 41 years until Leo Penn’s death in 1998. RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery From her first TV appearance in 1955’s Goodyear Television Playhouse, Ryan had...
The tragic deaths of 80s TV stars Robert Urich and his wife led their son to become a doctor
Robert Urich in 1973Credit: ABC Television; Public Domain Image. Robert Urich (1946 - 2002) was an 80s heartthrob who was mostly known for his prolific television works although he acted in a few movies as well.
Forced Out? Producers At 'The Voice' Hatched 'Secret Plot' To Replace Blake Shelton Prior To Exit Announcement
Blake Shelton may have made the decision to leave The Voice, but producers were already hatching a plan to get him out. Following the country singer's heartfelt announcement — which he made on Tuesday, October 11 — he will be leaving the show after season 23, insiders revealed to Radar that his exit was a relief to the crew behind the scenes. “After a decade on the show, producers are quietly looking to replace Blake with someone younger and more current," sources revealed more than a year ago when Ariana Grande joined the cast. “It is time for a shake-up....
'Everybody Knows Her Name': 'Cheers' Actress Shelley Long Looks Unrecognizable In Rare Public Sighting
Everybody knows her name, but do they recognize her face? Actress Shelley Long, whose role as Diane Chambers on Cheers catapulted her into stardom, looked opposite of her former self during a rare public outing this week, RadarOnline.com can report.The 73-year-old starlet was seen walking her pet Chihuahua in Los Angeles on Wednesday and looked unrecognizable. Long almost went completely incognito, strolling past others on the streets without being bothered.If it wasn't for one eagle-eyed fan, the Emmy winner may not have been spotted at all.Long gone are the days of her ditzy waitress character. The actress took her afternoon...
This leading lady stunned Hollywood when she left to become a Catholic nun
Dolores Hart in 1959Credit: CBS Television; Public Domain Image. Dolores Hart is an 84-year-old American Roman Catholic Benedictine nun (as of October 2022). She is officially called Mother Dolores Hart and has been at the Abbey of Regina Laudis in Bethlehem, CT, for more than 50 years.
Hallmark Channel Actor Michael Kopsa Dead at 66
Actor Michael Kopsa had died at age 66. He appeared in numerous Hallmark Channel movies, as well as 'Fringe' and episodes of 'iZombie,' 'The X-Files,' and other shows.
Netflix fans are calling new mystery thriller 'the best film they've seen all year'
Content warning: This article includes discussion of sexual assault. In need of some good viewing this weekend? Then look no further, as there's a new mystery thriller and viewers are calling it 'the best film they've seen all year'. You can watch the trailer here:. Netflix's Luckiest Girl Alive, directed...
Jami Gertz was known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s but now she is a billionaire actor
Jami Gertz is known for her movie roles in the 80s and 90s. She appeared in popular movies such as the Lost Boys (1987) and Twister (1996). Getz is still acting. According to her filmography, her most recent role was in the movie I Want You Back (2022).
Michael Callan Dies: ‘Cat Ballou’ Star, Riff In Original ‘West Side Story’ On Broadway Was 86
Michael Callan, the versatile actor who appeared in everything from broad comedies such as Cat Ballou to the original Broadway production of West Side Story to frothy romances like Gidget Goes Hawaiian and virtually every hit TV show of the ’70s and ’80s has died, according to a Deadline source. He was 86. Callan may be most recognizable for his work as Clay Boone in Cat Ballou opposite Jane Fonda and Lee Marvin, who won an Oscar for his work in the film. In it, Callan plays and accused cattle rustler and the romantic lead opposite Fonda. On Broadway, Callan played Riff in...
Popculture
Carmac Roth, Son of Actor Tim Roth, Dead at 25
Cormac Roth, the son of actor Tim Roth, has died. He was 25 years old. In a statement published by Deadline, the Roth family shared the sad news, writing, "On Sunday the 16th of October, we lost our beautiful boy Cormac after a courageous battle with cancer. He died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him. He fought with incredible bravery for the past year, and maintained his wicked wit and humour to the very end.
‘Wagon Train’: Why Ward Bond and Robert Horton Couldn’t Stand Each Other
Ward Bond and Robert Horton starred in the hit NBC Western, 'Wagon Train.' Here's why they allegedly couldn't stand each other.
msn.com
Joanna Simon, Opera Singer and Sister of Carly Simon, Dies Day Before Death of Other Sister Lucy Simon
Singer/songwriter Carly Simon has sadly lost both her sisters this week: Broadway composer Lucy Simon, 82, died of breast cancer Thursday and retired opera singer Joanna Simon, 84, succumbed to thyroid cancer the day before. Both deaths were confirmed to Deadline on Friday by a source close to the Oscar-...
TODAY.com
Willow Smith delivers a head-banging performance on ‘SNL’ — with an ending to remember
Willow Smith —known mononymously as Willow when she performs — brought down the house with two emotional, energetic performances on "Saturday Night Live" this past weekend. On Saturday Oct. 8, the 21-year-old singer-songwriter wowed the audience with two songs from her new album, "Copingmechanism." The second episode of...
