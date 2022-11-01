Read full article on original website
Online Petition Launched to Oppose Bail and Possible Release of Wrong-Way Driver Who Killed Two Recent CHS Graduates
ARIZONA - An online petition has been launched in response to an Arizona judge giving a 25-year-old man the chance to bail out of jail and possibly be released back into the public after he killed three freshman students at Grand Canyon University in a wrong-way drunk driving crash last month. Two of the three students killed were recent graduates of Clarkston High School in Clarkston, WA.
Lewiston Among Idaho's Seven Most Beautiful Cities, According to WorldAtlas
LEWISTON - The city of Lewiston has been named one of the seven most beautiful cities in Idaho, according to Worldatlas.com. The website compiled a list of the seven most beautiful Idaho cities that are "must see." Lewiston was joined on the list by Garden City, Idaho Falls, Ketchum, Pocatello,...
Whitman County Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
WHITMAN COUNTY - Below is the Whitman County Sheriff's Office daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3097 Traffic Hazard. 05:36:20. Incident Address: ELBERTON RD; GARFIELD, WA 99130. Sheriff’s Deputy received a report of two trees across the roadway. ------------------------------------------------------------------------- 22-S3098 Traffic Hazard. 05:40:01. Incident Address: OLD...
Police Find Body in Clearwater River Early Monday Morning
LEWISTON - Early Monday morning, deputies from Nez Perce County, Idaho State Troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to an abandon vehicle on Highway 12, near milepost 22. The Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office says an animal was located inside the vehicle along with fishing gear. It appeared the...
70-Year-Old Clarkston man Arrested Near Grangeville for Possession of Meth
GRANGEVILLE - On Friday, Idaho County deputies were on patrol in the Grangeville area. They stopped a vehicle for a routine traffic stop. Idaho County K9 Mic performed an exterior sniff and alerted on the vehicle. 70-year-old William Teal, of Clarkston, was arrested for felony possession of methamphetamine, misdemeanor possession...
Person found dead in Clearwater River
NEZ PERCE CO., Idaho – A person was found dead in the Clearwater River early Monday morning. Nez Perce County deputies, Idaho State troopers and Nez Perce Tribal Police responded to reports of an abandoned vehicle on Highway 12 near milepost 22. They found an animal inside, along with fishing gear. They said it appeared the vehicle had been parked...
Phoenix man arrested after crash kills 2 Washington teens
A man suspected of driving impaired has been arrested for allegedly causing a wrong-way freeway crash in Phoenix that killed three Grand Canyon University students, authorities said Monday. Arizona Department of Public Safety officials said 25-year-old Vincent Ian Acosta has been booked into jail on suspicion of three counts of...
Moscow Police Department Daily Activity Log: Wednesday, November 2, 2022
MOSCOW - Below is the Moscow Police Department daily activity log for Wednesday, November 2, 2022. ------------------------------------------------------ Tree blocking the road partially and damaged a vehicle. ------------------------------------------------------ 22-M09502 Traffic Hazard. Incident Address : E D ST & N HAYES ST. MOSCOW ID 83843. Disposition : CLO. Time Reported: 01:56. Tree...
Pullman PD Seeks Help Identifying Dine-&-Dash Suspects
The Pullman Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying two dine-and-dash suspects. Officers say the men ate at Zoe Coffeehouse & Pub on Sunday morning around 10:30 and left without paying. Anyone with information about the men is asked to contact the Pullman PD.
Assault Charges Filed Against Asotin County Deputy Michael Babino
ASOTIN COUNTY - Last week, charging documents were filed with the District Court in Asotin County against Deputy Michael Babino of the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office. Deputy Babino was placed on unpaid administrative leave on November 2 while this case is pending. According to the documents, two counts of...
Pullman Couple Found Living With Over A Dozen Dead Animals Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty
The Pullman couple charged with animal cruelty after over a dozen dead animals were found inside their College Hill apartment have pleaded guilty. 20 year old Sydney Weston and 22 year old Carson Hammer each pleaded guilty to 3 counts of felony 1st degree animal cruelty in Whitman County Superior Court on Friday. The case began in March when Pullman Police responded to a report of dead animals inside the couple’s apartment. Pullman Police executed a search warrant on the residence and found 13 dead animals including a dog and ferrets. Police rescued 9 animals including dogs and cats. Those animals were found in very poor condition with some of them near death. The rescued animals were treated at the Whitman County Humane Society in Pullman. All of those animals survived.
Cougars Get Back in Win Column with 52-14 Throttling of Stanford
CALIFORNIA - After losing each of their previous three games, Head Coach Jake Dickert and the Washington State Cougars got back in the win column Saturday afternoon with an impressive 52-14 road victory over the Stanford Cardinal. During the Cougars losing skid, scoring points was a problem, but not Saturday....
